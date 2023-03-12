Omaha Modern Quilt Guild is showcasing the design aesthetics of modern quilting at an exhibition at Gallery 1516.

Quilters were asked to submit a design idea to represent one of these aesthetics: minimalism, scale, negative space, transparency, alternative gridwork, modern traditionalism, applique, handwork, and improvisation. Nearly all of the quilts in the exhibit are original.

Each set of quilts includes an historical quilt from the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln.

“As you view the juxtaposition between old and new, our hope is that the historical roots of modern quilt aesthetics are evident. Historical quilts were rarely strictly functional. They were expressions of the maker’s daily circumstances; a visually restrained Amish quilt, an opulent crazy quilt and quilts utilizing every last available scrap of fabric,” quilter Janelle Vogler said. “You’ll find our contemporary Omaha Modern Quilt Guild artists have also made quilts that emanate our daily experiences.”

The special exhibit also includes 10 quilts inspired by the word prairie.

The exhibition is open until May 14 at 1516 Leavenworth St, Omaha. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an appointment to visit at Gallery1516.org.

Creighton fan celebrates 95th birthday

Longtime Creighton fan George Johnson recently celebrated his 95th birthday.

When asked about his favorite Bluejay ever, he said Roman Roh of the Creighton class of 1939. That was when George was 11 years old.

“He’s always been a CU fan,” daughter Mary Rommelfanger said.

Johnson, who grew up in the Benson neighborhood, was also an athlete. He was recently inducted into the Omaha Creighton Prep Athletic Hall of Fame, class of 1945.

“When asked what his favorite sport to play in high school was, he answered without missing a beat. ‘Depends on the season,’” his daughter said.

His passion for games hasn’t waned.

“He doesn’t miss one, and attends with his wife of 71 years, Margaret,” Rommelfanger said.

Former UNO professor will share ceramic creations

A former University of Nebraska at Omaha ceramics professor will present a retrospective of his work at College of St. Mary’s Hillmer Art Gallery. The exhibit, “A Life’s Work,” will showcase pieces created by Henry Serenco from 1963 to 2010. Serenco taught ceramics at UNO for 40 years, retiring in 2010.

The show will open Thursday with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Artwork will be displayed through April 28. Serenco is donating all proceeds from the sale of his artwork to CSM’s art department to expand the ceramic arts offerings at the college.

“It’s incredibly generous and completely unexpected,” said assistant art professor Jeff Spencer, who serves as the director of Hillmer Art Gallery. “Generally, artists sell their work and pay commission. We don’t charge commission because it’s our way of saying thank you for allowing us to display your work. This donation is fabulous. We can do a lot of good.”

Serenco’s work includes both thrown and hand-built pottery with a range of pieces that are functional to more sculptural.

“I enjoy the manipulation of the clay and the building process,” Serenco said. “If you’re talking about steel, you’re adding and welding. If you’re talking about stone, you’re taking away from the stone. Clay is unique in that it is an additive and subtractive medium.”

Fort Kearny a good spot to see migration

Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, located southeast of Kearney, is a popular place to view the spring migration. At dawn and dusk, visitors can walk the park’s hike-bike trail to a bridge over the Platte, where birds gather to roost in the river.

During the day, the sandhill cranes take to the surrounding fields to find food. The visitor center at Fort Kearny State Historical Park — adjacent to the SRA — acts as an information center for crane viewers, offering tips on where to find the birds.

Park superintendent Joe Blazek says this is perhaps the greatest advantage to viewing cranes at Fort Kearny: all the information that’s available.

“We know where the cranes are,” Blazek said. “We’ll guide you and tell you where you can have the best chance of seeing the cranes. It’s better than being on your own.”

The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The admission fee is $4 for adults, $1 for children ages 3 to 12, and free admission for children ages 2 and under. Guests also can watch a 15-minute video presentation on the cranes and learn more about their migration journey.

Another advantage to viewing cranes at Fort Kearny, Blazek said, is the range of viewing experiences available. Besides watching the cranes feeding during the day, visitors can see as many as 20,000 birds roosting in the river at night from the hike-bike trail bridge.

For more information about Fort Kearny SRA, visit OutdoorNebraska.org or call 308-865-5305.

Author Marie Benedict will speak at CSM luncheon

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Marie Benedict is the featured speaker for College of St. Mary’s Annual Great Conversations luncheon on April 14 in the Warde Conference Center in Mercy Hall. A book signing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.; the luncheon begins at noon.

Benedict’s historical-fiction novel, “The Mitford Affair,” probes the political climate in the lead-up to World War II and the ways that seemingly sensible people can be sucked into radical action. The book follows Nancy Mitford’s efforts to stop the Nazis from taking over Great Britain, and the complicated choices she must make between the personal and the political.

Benedict, a lawyer with more than 10 years of experience as a litigator, has focused her writings on the hidden historical stories of women. Her other books include “The Other Einstein,” “Carnegie’s Maid,” “The Only Woman in the Room,” “Lady Clementine,” “The Personal Librarian,” “Her Hidden Genius” and “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie.”

“Because my writing focuses on the untold stories of women throughout history, the inspiration for my writing usually comes from historical research and reading that I undertake regularly,” Benedict said on her website. “Once I dig into the research, I operate almost like an archaeologist, unearthing the story from the detritus of history where it was buried.”

Benedict was the featured author for the 2022 Great Conversations, but due to unforeseen circumstances, she could not attend.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25. Register by April 5 at CSM.edu/GreatConversations, text GreatConvos23 to 41444, or contact Sara Titus at 402-399-2331 or stitus@csm.edu.

Fontenelle Forest, Do Space holding event

Fontenelle Forest is setting up shop at Do Space on Saturday to bring together technology and nature at a family-friendly event.

The event at Do Space will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include: cold-blooded animal encounter (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), tree cookie education and decoration, natural artifacts exploration station, virtual reality, Edison robots, aerodynamic airplanes and a button-making station.

Anyone is welcome to participate in this free event. No registration is required.

Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St. Visit dospace.org, call 402-819-4022 or email hello@dospace.org for more information.

Winners announced for Boys & Girls Clubs art contest

UScellular has announced the three winners of its sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online. The winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Ulyana Romanova, a 15-year-old from Omaha, received $250 for first place for artwork featuring Marie Maynard Daly.

Nina Rasmussen, a 12-year-old from Omaha, earned $150 for second place for artwork featuring Marie Maynard Daly.

Issac Morrison Mickles, a 15-year-old from Omaha, picked up $100 for third place for a piece featuring Mary Jackson.

In recognition of influential Black STEM icons, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands representatives selected the 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was available online throughout February.