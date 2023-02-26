In 1993, Mark Kelehan stumbled across a 1980 Pac Man lunchbox for sale at a flea market in Omaha.

Its imagery triggered a sense of nostalgia about his childhood and kicked off a 30-year journey of exploring and researching the rich history of lunchboxes. The Durham Museum is partnering with Kelehan to present a never-before-seen exhibit, “The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture,” from March 4 to Sept. 3.

Featuring more than 500 hundred lunch boxes as well as one-of-a-kind original paintings, the display provides an overview of the history of lunchboxes, insight into the production process and an educational introduction into the dynamic world of collecting.

The Lunchbox demonstrates how lunchboxes are time capsules of American pop culture from the 1950s through the 1980s.

The exhibit’s lunchboxes range from the early 1900s through the golden era between the 1950s to the 1980s as well more recent examples. From Hopalong Cassidy and Mickey Mouse to Superman, Star Wars, Pelé and The Beatles, the collection celebrates all forms of pop culture in America and across the world.

Kelehan lives in Elkhorn and works in the marketing and sales department at Union Pacific and serves as an adjunct professor at Creighton University teaching investment banking.

Bingham named

Mrs. Nebraska International

Omahan Shannon Bingham was recently crowned Mrs. Nebraska International and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023 in Kingsport, Tennessee in July.

During her reign as Mrs. Nebraska International, the 45-year-old will advocate for adoption, uniting with the Nebraska Children’s Home Society. The organization is focused on educating children and families, facilitating adoptions and supporting foster parents and children by walking families through every need and stage.

Bingham, herself, is an adoptive parent who has been involved in education panels and continues to share her story.

“I’ll educate others about adoption as an option, and share my ideas for solutions to challenges some parents may face post adoption,” she said.

Bingham is a mother of three children. She co-owns Seven Salon, which opened in 2004. She’s also a national educator and platform artist for two major manufactures and currently serves as the Chair of the Nebraska State Board of Cosmetology, Nail Technology, Esthetics, Electrology, and Body Art.

For more information on the competition, visit mrsinternational.com.

Writers Collective searches for youth poet laureate

The Nebraska Writers Collective has launched its annual search for Nebraska’s Youth Poet Laureate. The YPL will be appointed May 20 and serve a one-year term.

The Youth Poet Laureate Program is a national network, championed by Urban Word NYC.

To be eligible, all Nebraska YPL applicants must be between ages 13-19 and reside in Nebraska.

Seven judges will score applications from young people across the state vying for the YPL honor. Applicants will submit a portfolio of poems, resumé, and an essay about their plans to design and build a civic-engagement project.

Once selected, the YPL will receive year-long guidance from a creative and civic mentor (provided by presenting partner, Civic Nebraska), give readings in Nebraska, and complete a community project of their own design, with financial support from the NWC. The YPL will also win $1,000.

Young people interested in applying for the Nebraska YPL position should follow @newriters on Facebook and Instagram for further information about workshops and the submission process. They can also learn more by visiting newriters.org/ypl.

Mulhall’s to hold houseplant repotting seminar

Mulhall’s is hosting a free houseplant repotting seminar on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., in its greenhouse.

Houseplants 101: Repotting seminar will provide answers to questions about how to successfully repot your houseplants and keep them thriving.

Led by our experienced plant experts, the seminar will cover topics such as when to repot your houseplants, what type of container and potting mix to use and how to trim roots. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get advice on their specific plant care needs.