Conagra Brands announced that with the support of the greater Omaha community, the 16th annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign surpassed its goal of raising 3 million meals.

The final number, 12,438,273 meals, was announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“The generosity shown by businesses, leaders and individuals throughout this community is simply extraordinary,” said Rahul Sualy, senior director of business services at Conagra Brands. “Shine the Light on Hunger amplifies the compassion and generosity of this incredible community and demonstrates the power of our collective efforts to do so much good for people we may never personally know. On behalf of Conagra Brands, I am proud to have helped the Food Bank for the Heartland raise more than 12 million meals for this community.”

This year, El Museo Latino, Great Plains Black History Museum, and Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater helped support the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign by hosting blue donation barrels to collect nonperishable food items from their patrons throughout the holidays.

These organizations join other Omaha arts and cultural institutions like the Durham Museum, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Community Playhouse, Omaha Symphony, the Orpheum Theater and Opera Omaha in hosting these blue collection barrels, as well as all Baker’s supermarkets throughout the Omaha area.

“Sixteen years of serving children, families, seniors and veterans in the Heartland through this campaign is an incredible milestone. Shine the Light on Hunger continues to support our neighbors who struggle with food insecurity. This support is critical as we are still impacted by the crippling effects of inflation,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

He lauded the contributions from Conagra Brands Foundation, the Scoular Foundation, Farm Credit Services of America, Baker’s, Mayor Jean Stothert, the City of Omaha, Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation, Holiday Lights Festival and Park Omaha for championing this initiative and to our community for its extraordinary support this year.

Conagra Brands Foundation matched all campaign funds up to $100,000. This year, the campaign also saw matching gifts of $100,000 from the Scoular Foundation, $100,000 from Farm Credit Services of America, $20,000 from Baker’s supermarkets’ Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment, and $10,000 from the Holiday Lights Festival. Additional donations were provided by multiple corporate, foundation and individual donors throughout the Omaha community.

Durham will share DeWitty photos

The Durham Museum has opened Descendants of DeWitty, a 27-photo exhibition that shares the history of the people of DeWitty.

Later known as Audacious, it’s the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska.

The images highlight residents and everyday life in the settlement, which was located in Cherry County from 1907 to 1936.

The settlers, including former slaves who had fled to Canada before the Civil War and their descendants, began to arrive in 1906-07, attracted by the 1904 Kinkaid Act’s offer of 640 acres of free land in the Sandhills. The traveling exhibit is on loan from the Descendants of DeWitty, a nonprofit organization.

To learn more visit descendantsofdewittyne.org or see the exhibition on display at The Durham during museum hours. Regular museum admission applies.

UScellular holds voting for art contest

Voting is open in UScellular’s sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Voting is available online.

The community can go to newsroom.uscellular.com/2023-bhmac-vote-now to vote for their favorite piece of original art.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands members created original pieces of artwork that represent influential Black STEM icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

The 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands finalists were selected by Club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting remains open until Feb. 28. Anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite artwork. The finalists’ artwork also is digitally displayed at UScellular’s Fudd’s Plaza retail store, 7059 Dodge St. in Omaha.

The top three vote-getters will be announced March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Omaha Club. Prizes include gift cards: $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

Elin Hilderbrand will speak in Council Bluffs

New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand will be featured in the next Council Bluffs Public Library 2022-2023 Speaker Series.

Hilderbrand will appear on Feb. 16 at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College. The Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation sponsors the series.

“Elin Hilderbrand’s books have been called escape hatches for serious readers by the New York Times,” says Marlys Lien, adult librarian at the Council Bluffs Public Library and organizer of the series. “They span families and years, and many take place on the island of Nantucket — and her summer series is sure to bring warmth to many of us in the Midwest in midwinter. We are so pleased to have arranged for her to talk love, family and sunshine so close to Valentine’s Day.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Elin Hilderbrand” may be purchased at iwcctickets.universitytickets.com. Following the event, there will be a book signing by the author, with books available for purchase from The Bookworm.

Aultz to retire from Douglas County Historical Society

When Kathy Aultz stepped in to lead the Douglas County Historical Society, there were no social media accounts, e-mail blasts or electronic banking. Everything was sent by fax and department transactions all went through a paper checkbook.

That was in 2010, and the new executive director had a lot to do to move the historical society into modern times.

After more than 12 years at the helm of the organization, Aultz plans to retire. Her legacy includes a vast variety of programming, exhibitions spotlighting community history, popular fundraisers, resources for organizations and community members researching the past, a renovated museum, library and gardens and of course, new computers, and updated website and upgraded technology.

When Aultz started, the organization faced closure within a year if she didn’t find a way to bring in revenue. Events that have blossomed under her leadership include the Second Sunday Talks, Women Defining History Fashion Show and Luncheon, annual garage sale, Dickens at Christmas, and GEM donor program.

Aultz believes the future of the organization is bright and hopes to see even more growth and more resources available for the Society’s mission of preserving history.

“The past really belongs to everyone,” she said. “I think it’s important to help shape the future by knowing local history. Preserving the materials so future generations know the stories of the past is important. Good programming makes history relevant to today.”

Under Aultz’s leadership, the DCHS has been taken to a new level, board member Kathy Gross said.

“Her fundraising has added much to the financial stability of the Society. Her enthusiasm for bringing Douglas County history to the citizens of Omaha through the Second Sunday series has educated all of us. The DCHS archival collection continues to be updated and restored. Kathy truly leaves behind a legacy that we as the Board of Directors are very proud and thankful for,” Gross said.

