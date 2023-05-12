Some of the world’s most dazzling skyscrapers — made out of Lego bricks — will be showcased at the Durham Museum.

“Towers of Tomorrow” features 20 skyscrapers from North America, Asia and Australia constructed by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 Lego-certified professionals in the world.

The traveling exhibition will be on display from May 27 to Sept. 3.

Visitors will be inspired to create their own towers with more than 200,000 loose Lego bricks available in hands-on construction areas.

“Architecture and buildings can inspire our imaginations and help us think big,” Director of Communications Jessica Brummer said. “Just like the details of Union Station’s architecture inspires museum visitors each day, we hope these iconic towers leave you in awe and inspired to build your own.”

McNaught and his award-winning team have used more than half a million Lego bricks and devoted more than 2,400 hours to build the structures featured in the exhibition.

The towers include the Bank of America Plaza, Central Park Tower, the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building and the Willis (Sears) Tower.

All the Legos in the exhibition weigh more than 1.5 tons. The Shanghai Tower alone took 104,800 bricks.

Heather Smith named CSM president

Heather A. Smith, who has 25 years of experience in health care, has been named the eighth president of College of St. Mary.

The CSM board of directors announced the appointment following a national search. Smith will take office on July 1, succeeding Dr. Maryanne Stevens, who will retire after 27 years as CSM president.

“I am so inspired by both the amazing history and the future potential of College of St. Mary,” Smith said. “Women leading the way in a community of inclusiveness, faith and learning as we inspire their potential and foster leadership sets a standard of excellence that is the foundation for a better future for us all.”

For the past five years, Smith, a health care administrator, has served as vice president of ambulatory services and previously vice president of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. Prior to that, Smith was vice president of operations for Children’s Specialty Physicians and chief administrative officer for Children’s Physicians.

The Omaha native has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Vanderbilt University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“As the next president, Heather will build on our strong foundation of 100 years of academic excellence while looking into the future at new and innovative programs and offerings to educate our leaders of tomorrow,” said Sue Weiler-Doke, chair of the CSM Board of Directors.

Leadership Omaha group discusses hunger issues

One of the small groups in the Leadership Omaha program held a community table event Saturday to bring local leaders, elected officials, nonprofits and those impacted together for a conversation about food insecurity.

The group of seven, part of one of the longest running professional development programs coordinated by the Greater Omaha Chamber, led the discussion about what’s working, what’s needed and where collective action is needed.

Each of the small groups in the program has been asked to develop and implement a project impacting the community. Each idea is up to the small group to determine and execute.

Other projects included STEM education and business development, art therapy for gun violence victims and connecting human resources professionals with information and benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated people.

A 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment indicated that 19.7% of metro residents often or sometimes worried about running out of food. The Omaha metro area also has the 20th highest child food insecurity rate among the largest metro areas in the U.S.

With lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation costs impacting grocery bills and costs for local food banks, access to food is limited while demand is high.

The goal of the event was to have open conversations and listen to one another about how food insecurity is impacting the local community. In addition to the shared meal and table discussion, attendees left with potential action items and local resources to individually make an impact on reducing food insecurity in the community.

Avenue Scholars students learn to save

Avenue Scholars hosted a recent fundraiser to help generate funds for the Savings Program in which students learn financial literacy, set savings goals and remove barriers to education or career success.

Celebrating its 15th year of service to the community, Avenue Scholars is a nonprofit organization that helps students attain a career in a high-demand, high-wage and high-skill field.

In addition to educational support, financial assistance, and career development opportunities for students beginning in high school and throughout their postsecondary education, Avenue Scholars also offers specialized programs to build skills, like the Savings Program.

“One of the biggest disrupters in life, for individuals and families, is the mismanagement of money, and if a student does not understand financial literacy, then too much is placed at risk,” said Ken Bird, president of the Avenue Scholars. “The Avenue Scholars Savings Program introduces financial literacy skills through practical education that inspires goal setting and building savings.”

The program integrates financial literacy into student’s lives so they can reach their full potential. The program challenges students to determine a life savings goal in one of three areas including safe transportation, first month’s rent or tools needed for a trade. When the student saves the required amount, the program matches the student’s funds.

“It’s not all about the money if that makes sense?” said Karahya Mills, an Avenue Scholars alum. “It’s giving you a step forward into adulthood, and how the real world is going to be as far as saving. Having a car and a place to stay is very important.”

The dream of the Savings Program is to have enough resources to ensure every Avenue Scholars student can participate, in some way, in the financial literacy program and gain life skills that will help them plan for a future that includes financial security. For more information or to support the program go to AveScholars.org.

Learn how to document rare butterflies

Help document rare butterflies across Nebraska by training to monitor for regal fritillaries and monarchs.

Trainings for the community science effort are May 20, 1 to 5 p.m. at Homestead National Historical Park, 8523 NE-4, Beatrice; and June 3, 1 to 5 p.m. at Schramm Park State Recreation Area, 21502 W. Highway 31, Gretna.

Register to attend one of the trainings through their event listings at Calendar.Outdoor Nebraska.gov. Only one training session is required to survey for the butterflies.

The first hour of the training sessions will be dedicated to gaining general information on monarchs, regal fritillaries, common plants and other community science opportunities; anyone is welcome. Those wanting to survey for the butterflies will learn about survey methods during the remaining time.

Those unable to attend a session, but who still wish to be part of the butterfly effort, can train via virtual recording on the “Nebraska Game and Parks Education” YouTube channel; participants should watch all videos in the Butterfly Survey Training playlist.

Butterfly surveys will be conducted statewide between June 15 and Aug. 15 at assigned locations. For more information, contact Cody Dreier, survey organizer, at cody.dreier@nebraska.gov or 402-471-1755.

Zoo is holding nights out for adults

Join Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for a relaxed evening of wildlife, food trucks and drinks as it hosts the first Late Nights at the Zoo of the summer from 7 to 10:30 p.m. May 25.

This series is for adults only, ages 21 and older, and will also be held on June 1, 8 and 29, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Tickets for all dates are now available. Save $5 per event admission by purchasing online ahead of time.

Each ticket to Late Nights at the Zoo includes one complimentary drink ticket (issued with event admission wristband), access to select Zoo exhibits after-hours and the ability to purchase cuisine from local food trucks.

All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event.

To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members and $25 per person for nonmembers.

Admission tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the zoo main entrance for $20 for zoo members and $30 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets and find more details, visit the zoo’s website at omahazoo.com/ special-events.

Registration is open for talent shows

Registration is open to perform in the Omaha Mobile Stage’s free youth talent show and summer concert series.

The free summer event series and youth talent competition is open to ages 3-19 and all performing arts genres.

Omaha Mobile Stage hosts 10 free competitions throughout the Omaha metro from May 27-Aug. 10. Winners of each age division advance to finals on Aug. 20 at Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

Competition locations:

La Vista’s Salute to Summer Festival, May 27

Elkhorn Days, June 9

Staenberg Omaha JCC, June 11

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market, June 16

SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion, June 29

Dance Night at Gene Leahy Mall, July 8

Vinton Street Historic District July, 14

Elmwood Park, July 16

Walnut Grove Park in Millard, July 23

Battle of the Bands at Gene Leahy Mall, Aug. 10

For the booking link and talent show rules go to omahamobile stage.org.