Short takes: Trapped eagle is released, minus a toe

An adult eagle, caught in an illegally baited trap earlier this year, has been released.

The eagle was cared for at the Raptor Conservation Alliance rehabilitation center in Elmwood, Nebraska, and by veterinarian David Gordon. It was featured in a World-Herald article earlier this year.

Gordon said the eagle had to have a toe amputated and it had some mild ligament damage that will improve with time. The eagle was released near Wayne, Nebraska.

“I’m pretty proud,” Gordon said. “I had to do two surgeries to fix that foot.”

Willa Cather conference is first weekend in June

The 67th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference will be held June 2-4 in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

“Literary Prizes: Acclaim and Controversy” will explore the landscape of literary prizes as the publication centenary of Willa Cather’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “One of Ours,” is celebrated.

Dr. James F. English, author of The Economy of Prestige: Prizes, Awards, and the Circulation of Cultural Value, examines the impacts of the literary award industry on authors’ lives and legacies, their books, and their readers in his talk, “The Literary Award as Judgment Device.”

Maureen Corrigan, book critic on NPR’s Fresh Air, will present “All the Glittering Prizes.” Her talk will consider the backstage deliberations and decisions behind literary awards, informed by her time as a juror for the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction.

On June 4 the public is invited to attend on-site events at the Red Cloud Opera House, and a guided prairie tour, with readings, at the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie (also National Prairie Day). A roster of activities can be found at willacather.org. Several offerings are free events made possible thanks to Humanities Nebraska.

vinNEBRASKA helps out Stephen Center

The vinNEBRASKA Wine Tasting and Auction returned recently, its first live event since 2019.

This year’s beneficiary was Stephen Center, which provides emergency services for the area’s homeless. Honored for his past event participation was Jay Soloff of DeLille Cellars, celebrating 30 years of Washington wines.

Twenty-four wineries from California, Washington and Italy joined the dinner with wines from all the attending participants.

The tasting and live auction on Saturday had more than 400 in attendance. Stu Smith, winemaker from Smith-Madrone Vineyards and Winery, continued his auctioneer duties.

More than $420,00 was raised from the dinner, silent and live auction items. Since its first event in 1990, the group has raised more than $6 million. The next event will be in spring 2023.

Dinosaurs are invading Durham Museum

Explore the fact, fiction and fossils of more than 150 million years of dinosaur history in the Durham Museum’s summer exhibition, Dinosaur Revolution, which will be on display May 28 to Sept. 4.

The Durham Museum will also extend its operating hours during the summer months (June, July and August) and be open 7 days a week. Please note the museum is closed Memorial Day and Independence Day.

The Durham is also bringing back “$5 after 5” to encourage guests to visit the museum after 5 p.m. on Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. From June 1 to Aug. 31, admission for all ages will be just $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Bellevue seeks input on parks master plan

As the City of Bellevue updates its parks master plan, Bellevue residents are encouraged to join the conversation through a series of community workshops.

Workshop participants will learn about why Bellevue needs an updated plan, what parks might look like in the future and the timeline of the work being done to create and implement the plan.

Each workshop will feature activities asking participants to think about their park experiences and to design a version of their ideal park.

Registration for each workshop is available at dotellbellevue.com. Workshops are set for May 23, June 13, June 20 and June 30.

Kaminski honored with leadership award

Julie Kaminski, the 2022 recipient of the Institute for Career Advancement Needs Leadership Award, has been a part of the elder care industry since she was a teenager — literally.

Kaminski, now chief operations officer at Immanuel, in Omaha, had her first job in senior living as a high school student. Through mentorship, leadership and experience, Kaminski built a career focused on one of our most vulnerable populations: the elderly.

“I am incredibly honored to receive ICAN’s 2022 Leadership Award and to be walking in the shoes of so many other incredible leaders in our community,” Kaminski said. “I want to thank ICAN and Kiewit for this award. ICAN’s inspirational approach to leadership development motivates all of us to be thoughtful and strategic leaders.”

Kaminski is the seventh recipient of the ICAN Leadership Award, a prestigious honor presented annually in partnership with Kiewit at the ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference. The award recognizes people who live and lead authentically through collaboration, compassion, confidence and creativity.

Kaminski received her award at the 29th Annual ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference last week.

“Julie’s advocacy for the elderly, her focus on innovative care for those with chronic health challenges and her leadership at Immanuel through the pandemic demonstrate both creativity and collaboration,” said Aileen Warren, president and CEO of ICAN. “She builds personal connections with both staff and the elderly populations they serve, and we are thrilled to count her among our ICAN Leadership Award recipients.”

Morgan a grand marshal for Pride march

Omahan Dominique Morgan, an international award-winning artist, activist and TEDx speaker, has been named one of the grand marshals for the NYC Pride March on June 26 in New York City.

She is the executive director of The Okra Project, leading work across the country to dismantle the systematic oppression impacting Black trans and gender expansive people. Morgan is a 2020 10 Outstanding Young Americans Award recipient, NAACP Freedom Fighter Award recipient, and 2020 JM Kaplan Innovation Prize recipient and the 2021 United States nominee for 10 Outstanding Young People in the World.

Her new album “Pisces In E Flat Major” is available on all platforms and her book “Sex Ed for System Facing People” will be available in 2023.

Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar and Chase Strangio are other grand marshals, with Angelica Ross returning for a second year as co-host.

Homestead Park holding fiddling festival

Homestead National Historical Park is the site for the Tallgrass Prairie Fiddling Festival on Saturday May 28.

Fiddlers will compete in three divisions for more than $3,000 in prize money provided by the Coffin Foundation.

The competition will begin at noon, with registration at 9 a.m. A free fiddle workshop, led by Terry Keefe, is set for 10 a.m.

Keefe and Lincoln musicians Chris Sayre and Steve Hanson will lead the event.

