Short takes: Trip to Broadway 'life changing' for Nebraska students

Tyler Kalinowski of Bellevue West and Waverly’s Regan Wiseman participated recently in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards ceremony in New York City.

Neither won a Jimmy Award, the high school equivalent of a Tony Award, but they were there for a week for rehearsals and training with professionals.

Tyler and Regan were selected as Nebraska’s nominees during the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase at Omaha Performing Arts earlier this summer.

Regan says she was overwhelmed by the experience.

“As soon as I left the stage after the opening number, I started crying because it was so surreal that I was performing on a Broadway stage,” she said.

Tyler said he got chills when he heard the crowd cheering when the show started.

“This was such a life-changing experience — participating in the Jimmys with such talented students from across the country and performing on the Minskoff stage.”

Omaha Performing Arts also has announced that the 2022-2023 season of Voice Amplified! will focus on the “Many Flavors of Latino Culture.”

The programming, which begins Oct. 13, includes exploration of Latino music, dance, fashion and food.

The program is a multidisciplinary arts and social justice initiative to elevate artists from diverse cultures and connect them with the Omaha community.

Schuette earns award at finals

Millard West graduate Erin Schuette received an interview award during the final night of competition recently at the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

A $1,000 cash scholarship was presented to five of the 50 state representatives who received the highest scores from a panel of judges evaluating their personality, maturity and expressive ability during an individual interview.

The competition was held at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Schuette will attend the University of Arizona with plans to become a cardiologist.

Katelyn Cai of Arizona was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and presented with a $40,000 cash scholarship.

Summer programs at DeSoto

Join staff at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge for some kid-friendly Junior Ranger weekend programs.

Rededication of the steamboat Bertrand historical marker: July 9, 10 a.m., Bertrand Excavation Site. Join refuge staff and the Daughters of the American Colonists for a rededication event for the 50th anniversary of the installment of the Nebraska Historical Marker for the Steamboat Bertrand Discovery Site.

Birding for beginners: July 16, 1 p.m., visitor center. Explore the more common and distinct bird species out on the trails. Binoculars and bird ID books will be available.

Habitat investigation: July 23, 2 p.m., visitor center. Explore the different habitats the refuge has to offer.

Exploring pollinators: July 30, 1 p.m., visitor center. Explore pollinators that use the flora at DeSoto. Wear long pants and socks.

Gross Catholic among Omaha Choice winners

Gross Catholic earned the top choice for a private school education earlier this year.

Omaha World-Herald readers from across the metro area voted for their favorite local businesses and services in an online ballot.

“Being named Omaha’s Choice confirms that Gross Catholic continues to provide outstanding acadewmics, positive co-curriculars and a faith-filled learning environment. We always look for opportunities to expand ways to help our students grow and develop them into future leaders,” principal Paulette Neuhalfen said.

The school also announced that senior Gaby Gandara has received a full ride to Princeton University that covers her tuition, room and board, transportation expenses and more.

It’s through the QuestBridge National Scholars Network. Guidance counselor Julie McNamara guided her through the scholarship application process.

“I am pursuing a major in molecular biology and psychology with a minor in French on a pre-med track,” Gaby said.

She is especially interested in studying abroad through programs that combine research and service opportunities.

See other winners from this year’s Omaha Choice awards at issuu.com/omaha-world-herald/docs/oca_winners_for_issuu.

Goodwill funds will help senior center

Goodwill Omaha’s “Round-It-Up for Intercultural Senior Center” campaign will run through July 31.

Many older adults, in particular elderly immigrants and refugees, have essential needs that go unmet. They are isolated by poverty, language and cultural barriers, and few transportation options. This is where the Intercultural Senior Center steps in.

ISC welcomes older adults from around the world with culturally appropriate, high-quality services and programs.

ISC plans to invest any Round-It-Up funds to support educational opportunities such as language, technology, and art, which inspire older adults to be lifelong learners.

Throughout the month, shoppers at all Goodwill Omaha retail stores can round their purchases up to the next dollar — or higher — and Goodwill Omaha will donate all of the rounded-up money to ISC.

“Our shoppers tend to be very generous, and our Round-It-Up campaigns can raise a surprising amount of money. We love doing it. To us, giving back is just part of what it means to be a good steward of the community,” President and CEO Tobi Mathouser said.

Mental health services grow at CSI

As the need for mental health services in the Omaha-metro continues to grow, Child Saving Institute has expanded its therapy team to support local children, adolescents and families seeking mental health services.

One area of focus is expanding bilingual services to Spanish-speaking children and families. CSI has recently added two additional bilingual therapists to its mental health services team.

Evette Alvarez joined CSI as a provisionally licensed mental health practitioner providing therapy services in both English and Spanish. Itzeni Nayeli Lopez is a bilingual therapist providing individual and family therapy to children, adolescents and their families.

Jessica Womach will provide therapy services to children, teens and families in need of mental health support.

If you or your child are seeking mental health services, contact Child Saving Institute at 402-553-6000 or visit childsaving.org to book an appointment.

Lifesaving equipment has immediate impact

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards millions of dollars’ worth of lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations throughout the country.

The equipment purchased through these grants often provides an immediate impact. That’s what happened for Elmwood Rescue when it recently experienced a cardiac arrest emergency.

Elmwood Rescue was awarded a chest compression system to help its medical crew respond to cardiac arrest emergencies in its rural response area.

Shortly after the equipment arrived, the crew was dispatched to the scene of a man in respiratory distress.

The team used the awarded device to provide continuous chest compressions until the patient’s pulse returned. Today, he is out of the hospital and able to resume a normal life.

“A big thank you to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for helping us purchase this lifesaving device,” Captain Ed Blunt said.

