Short Takes: United Way to invest almost $500,000 in Douglas County

United Way of the Midlands has announced it will invest nearly $500,000 into Douglas County as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program operated through United Way Worldwide.

Established in 1983 with the signing of the “Jobs Stimulus Bill,” the EFSP legislation created a National Board — chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency — that consisted of representatives of six national nonprofit organizations, including United Way Worldwide.

Since then, through this collaborative effort between the private and public sectors, the EFSP has distributed $5.9 billion to more than 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country.

The intention of EFSP funds is to provide rapid assistance to communities to support basic needs such as food purchases, safe shelter, supplies and equipment essential to providing immediate food and shelter, financial assistance and more.

Through the Phase 39 and ARPA-R dollars, UWM and the local board approved funding for eight local agencies at their full request. The agencies receiving funds are: Heartland Family Services, Heart Ministry Center, Nebraska Diaper Bank, OHB, Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, Somali Community Service, Together Inc. and Whispering Roots.

“This is a unique infusion of funds at a time when inflation and demand for services is at an all-time high. These agencies will be able to utilize their awards quickly in order to help keep our community safe, warm and fed through the harsh winter months to come,” said Shawna Forsberg, UWM president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with these agencies, programs and teams that work passionately to ensure these vital services make it directly to those who need it most.”

Mothers, children will receive gifts

More than 600 local mothers and their 1,774 children will receive gifts this holiday season, all thanks to fellow mothers and $35,000 worth of donations.

Local nonprofit Project Intentional will host its second annual Winter Wonderland Emporium Holiday Store next weekend at Abide, 3223 N. 45th St.

The 650 mothers, who have registered in advance, get to shop for free socks, underwear, toys, coats and books for their kids as well as menstrual products and a few treats for themselves.

Project Intentional started in 2019 when Sasha Berscheid’s husband asked her what she wanted for Christmas. At the time she had an 18-month-old (ASD daughter) and a 3-month-old (neurotypical newborn). She felt exhausted and alone.

She wondered how single mothers with special needs children coped.

She decided to adopt a single mother in need, so she took to social media and asked if anyone needed to be adopted. More than 80 women replied and all were helped.

“We now collect items all year round and offer them to mamas in need,” said Berscheid, founder of Project Intentional. “We provide resources to women who otherwise might not be able to afford them during the holiday season. We believe every child deserves to receive a gift for the holidays. That’s our mission, to make it so no mama or kiddo goes through a holiday season without receiving a gift. Making the season brighter and the load lighter.”

Before they shop next weekend, mothers visit 12 nonprofit booths to collect tickets and more information on resources available to them year-round.

Statewide Arboretum will hold hikes

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum will hold two Winter Solstice Hikes on Dec. 20 at Prairie Pines Nature Preserve (3100 N. 112th St.) in Lincoln.

A family hike will begin at 6:30 p.m., and a night hike will begin at 8:30 p.m. Each hike will be followed by an opportunity to enjoy hot cocoa and hot apple cider, sponsored by Cultiva.

“The holiday season is wonderful, but it can also be very busy and overwhelming at times, which is why we like to offer people the opportunity to slow down for a few minutes, take a deep breath and enjoy the beautiful gift of nature,” said Hanna Pinneo, executive director of NSA.

Tickets for the Winter Solstice Hikes are $5 each (children age two and under free). Register at plantnebraska.org/solsticehike.

Primose schools donate food

Four Primrose schools across Omaha have donated 4,338 pounds of food, plus 492 canned goods to two local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Omaha area.

According to nonprofit Feeding America, inflation and supply chain issues are greatly affecting food banks, with 70% of their members reporting decreased food donations while operating costs have risen 95%.

The donations to Food Bank for the Heartland and Heartland Hope Mission are a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative that encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods. This initiative fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose curriculum.

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”

Latino music traditions will be discussed

Latino Musical Traditions is the documentation and preservation of what Latinos have contributed to the fabric of life in music and dance in Omaha. Since the 1930s, Mexican music in South Omaha has had an incredible journey with Mariachi, Norteño, Banda, Trio and many other styles of music.

Marcos Eduardo Mora Barrientos will discuss those traditions at Second Sunday Talk at Gross Auditorium located in Hill Macaluso Hall on the campus of the College of St. Mary today at 2 p.m.

Free admission for Douglas County Historical Society members; $5 for nonmembers.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022