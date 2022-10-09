Short Takes: UNO professor's Ukraine drawings will be on display

Barbara Simcoe has a habit of drawing while watching the news. That’s what led the University of Nebraska at Omaha art professor to create her latest collection, “For Ukraine.”

Simcoe, who is of Slavic heritage, saw the images of war and felt a connection and concern for Ukraine. Using more than 150 news media images, Simcoe created nearly two dozen simple contour drawings.

Those drawings and oil paintings will be on display beginning Monday at the Hillmer Art Gallery on the College of St. Mary campus. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The exhibit will be available through Nov. 18.

The titles of the pieces are phrase fragments from the book “Words for War: New Poems from Ukraine,” an anthology of contemporary Ukrainian poetry written during the first Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“I want the audience to develop a sense of the horrors of war and empathy for Ukrainian people, the sadness of everything you have being gone,” Simcoe said.

Simcoe has been a working artist for more than 30 years. She received her formal art training at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of North Texas. Simcoe lived and worked in Dallas for 16 years, where she was very involved in the art community and exhibited her work.

She is a professor on the faculty of Art and Art History at UNO and has taught painting and drawing since 1998. Simcoe last exhibited at Hillmer Art Gallery in 2017.

UNO graduate earns adoption honor

UNO graduate Amber Richardson has been chosen as a 2022 Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute Angels in Adoption honoree.

Founded in 2001, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. It’s dedicated to raising awareness about the millions of children around the world in need of safe and nurturing families and to eliminating the barriers that hinder these children from realizing their basic right to a family.

“I feel honored to have been recognized for my work in the foster care community. I love being part of this community,” Richardson said. “It has changed my life and opened up my eyes to different perspectives because of our experiences.”

Richardson, who played on the 2005 national championship UNO soccer team coached by Don Klosterman, is the founder and CEO of Foster Love. It’s a nonprofit that she started in 2020 that provides basic needs and opportunities for children in foster care.

Foster Love currently provides shopping days, an art program called Artsy Kids, emergency appointments as needed, and events throughout the year to support the whole family. Everything is free.

She and her husband Matthew have had 14 children in their home over the past 15 years; some respite, some kinship and some from foster care.

“I am thankful for a community who has rallied around my dream and vision to provide love and dignity to our most vulnerable children,” she said. “It’s been a joy to build thanks to so many faithful supporters.”

Omaha Mom Prom is scheduled for March

On March 25 at 7 p.m., the Omaha Mom Prom will host a prom-like style evening for more than 400 women at the Steppe Center in La Vista.

Each year Omaha Mom Prom selects a nonprofit in the community to partner with and raises funds for that organization. The 2023 recipient is the Nebraska Diaper Bank.

The Nebraska Diaper bank distributes 80,000 diapers per month to families in need. Two of three local families say that receiving diapers has helped reduce their stress and/or feel less frustrated. It is the longest-standing diaper bank in Nebraska.

Tickets go on sale for this event Nov. 1. Go to omahamomprom.org for more information.

‘The Color of Care’ will be shown at CSM

College of St. Mary will present a screening of “The Color of Care” at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Gross Auditorium.

The presentation was organized by CSM nursing student Angie Washington. “The Color of Care” chronicles how people of color suffer from systemically substandard healthcare.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Yance Ford, the film traces the origins of racial health disparities to practices that began during slavery and continue today. Using moving personal testimony, interviews and disturbing data, the film reveals the impact of racism on health, serving as an urgent warning of what must be done to save lives.

The screening is free and open to the public.

“I see the validity in impacting students and faculty here, of course, but also in the greater population because College of St. Mary has great relationships with other healthcare facilities and with partners throughout the city that really are the changemakers,” Washington said.

Following the showing of the documentary, a discussion panel will navigate viewers through a conversation about their thoughts, emotions and reactions to the film, as well as what they can do to help eliminate racial disparities in healthcare.

The panel includes CSM President Dr. Maryanne Stevens; Dr. Linda Hoven, assistant professor of nursing; and Darrell Black, former chief information officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“I hope that the people who come to the screening and participate in the discussion take action to bring equity to their realm of influence,” Washington said. “That’s the main goal.”

Learning Community has vacancy to fill

The Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, a Nebraska political subdivision charged with narrowing the student achievement gap, is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its governing body representing Achievement Subcouncil 4.

The appointment carries a term of service from October 2022 through December 2024.

Applications must be submitted in person or by mail to the Learning Community at 1612 N. 24th St., Omaha, NE 68110 with receipt by 5 p.m. on Monday. Incomplete applications and applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

For more information, please visit learningcommunityds.org/coordinating-council.

‘More Than a Number’ will go on tour

Anastasis Theatre Co. is set to tour its production of “More than a Number,” a play inspired by and created in collaboration with residents of The Nebraska Prison System.

Last year, Anastasis Theatre Co. conducted story circles and workshops with residents of Nebraska State Penitentiary. Residents were actively involved in the creation of “More than a Number.”

In June, two performances of the play were held inside the penitentiary. Now, the theater company will tour the production in Omaha and Lincoln with a cast including people impacted by incarceration and professional actors. The tour kicks off in Omaha Oct. 21 and runs for two weekends in three locations.

“Working on this play has transformed the way I see our correctional system,” says Haley Haas, artistic director of Anastasis Theatre Co. “Helping to share these stories is a privilege and I hope everyone who sees the play will have a deeper understanding of the impact incarceration has on individuals and families in this state.”

“More Than a Number” runs Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Mission Church; Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Mission Church; Oct. 23 at 10:15 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln; and Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Community Center.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at anastasistheatre.org/events.