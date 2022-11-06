Short takes: UScellular donates money to Red Cross to purchase car

UScellular has donated $30,000 to the American Red Cross to provide a new community emergency vehicle for the organization’s Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Chapter.

The new vehicle will help transport life-saving blood and supplies to and from donation centers, hospitals and treatment centers across Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

“The need for blood remains critical, and the Red Cross ensures that in accidents, times of crisis and emergencies, the people who need blood can get it,” said Brandi McCune, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Nebraska and western Iowa. “This donated vehicle represents our appreciation for the life-saving impact the Red Cross has in our community.”

The Omaha-based vehicle joins a national fleet of more than 2,500 cars, SUVs, cargo vans and trucks that are on the road every day to make the Red Cross’s work possible.

These community emergency vehicles transport skilled staff, specialized equipment and critical supplies to more than 500 blood drives nationwide every day, which enables donors to give at convenient locations, such as workplaces, schools and community centers.

“Every day, lifesaving blood is collected at donations centers and blood drives across Nebraska,” said Jill Orton, region executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa. “This generous gift from UScellular ensures that our volunteers are able to deliver the blood products to where it needs to be, so that when a patient requires it, the blood is on the shelf. It is vital that we continue to collect and distribute blood to hospitals and this donation will help us do that.”

The Red Cross is the country’s leading provider of blood and blood products and provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply to accident victims, mothers giving birth, patients battling cancer and many more.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.

Additionally, through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community.

Durham free for veterans on Veteran’s Day

In honor of the Veteran’s Day holiday, the Durham Museum will open its doors free of charge to those who have served in the military.

Admission is free for veterans and their family members from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. The museum will also offer free hot dog meals for veterans at the soda fountain that day.

On Nov. 14, Union Pacific Railroad employees will harvest and transport Omaha’s official Christmas tree to the museum.

This year’s tree is a 40-foot-tall blue spruce donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha. She purchased the tree for $5 at Shopko in 1987 and planted it in the front yard.

The tree will be moved from near 132nd Street and West Center Road to the museum on South 10th Street.

This annual tradition dates back to the 1930s, when Union Pacific employees would cut Omaha’s Christmas tree from along the railroad right-of-way in the Pacific Northwest and transport the tree to Union Station. This holiday custom returned when Union Station became a museum in the 1970s.

Legion donates money for all-terrain wheelchair

The Nebraska American Legion recently donated $16,055 to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the purchase of an all-terrain wheelchair for state park visitors.

Game and Parks currently has two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility to hunt, fish, view nature and enjoy the outdoors in all types of terrain.

“This track chair is going to give disabled veterans the kind of mobility and independence they need to go out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Dave Salak, the state adjutant for the Nebraska American Legion, who presented the check to Game and Parks in a recent ceremony. “We are excited to team up with Nebraska Game and Parks in this endeavor.”

Game and Parks will continue fundraising efforts for the program, with the goal of having eight track chairs available for use on state park landscapes across the state.

“These units will be available for park events, mentored hunts, shooting ranges and other educational and recreational programming,” said Jeff Fields, Game and Parks’ parks administrator.

To learn more and contribute to the wheelchair program, contact Jeff Fields at jeff.fields@nebraska.gov. Learn more about Nebraska’s state parks at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Joslyn Castle is holding holiday boutique

Nineteen local vendors will be represented at the annual Joslyn Castle & Garden Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

Admission is $5 and can be reserved ahead of time or paid at the door the day of the event.

The holiday boutique is an annual tradition hosted by the castle guild. Funds raised at the boutique will go directly toward the preservation and restoration of Joslyn Castle.

A preview party with preferential shopping at the boutique will take place Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. For $75, guests can enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and preferential shopping.

For more information and to make reservations online, go to joslyncastle.com.