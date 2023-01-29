Short takes: Visitors can soar through space during exhibition at SAC Museum

‘Above and Beyond — The Ultimate Interactive Flight Exhibition” has opened at Ashland’s Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

The exhibition explores the wonder of flight and the marvels of aerospace innovation, design and technology.

Explored through five key themes that define flight and space travel — up, faster, higher, farther and smarter — “Above and Beyond” is an education-based exhibition disguised as a thrilling, hands-on journey that provides visitors of all ages and interests with both retrospective and forward-thinking views on the innovation and science behind flight.

“I think the key for me is that it’s aviation, it’s space, it’s where we want to go, not necessarily where we’ve been,” said Clayton Anderson, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum president and CEO.

The museum opened with a mission to preserve the history of Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and aerospace artifacts to inspire learning. Now, in its next phase, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is looking toward the future.

The “Above and Beyond” exhibit is the first traveling exhibition on display at the museum in nearly 20 years. The exhibition kicks off the museum’s plan to be focused on the future and how innovation drives that future with a goal to entertain, educate and inspire people on what’s to come.

“I want the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum to be a gem of the Midwest with the hope that people will begin to look at the museum in a different way,” Anderson said.

“Above and Beyond” is designed to be the most interactive exhibition on aerospace ever to tour, with about 5,000-square-feet of exhibition space, including a 180-degree immersive theater presentation, a high-tech media-rich historical timeline, a simulated space elevator ride, a challenge to design and test a supersonic fighter jet in a virtual high-speed flying competition, and an avatar-based motion-capture group experience that demonstrates flight like a bird.

Anderson wants kids in the Midwest, and Nebraska in particular, to know they can be astronauts, fighter jet pilots, and aerospace engineers.

“When they come through the museum, they will know anything is possible. All you need to do is have a dream, persevere in chasing that dream, realize you don’t have to be a genius and be proud of where you are from,” said Anderson, a native of Ashland.

The exhibition will be at the museum for the next eight months. Hours for the museum are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Suicide plan is released

A group of suicide prevention advocacy groups in Nebraska has released the Nebraska Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan — the three-year state suicide prevention plan that will serve as a roadmap through 2025 in all aspects of suicide prevention in the state.

Suicide remains a significant public health concern in Nebraska: In 2020, the state’s suicide rate was slightly higher than the national average with 283 deaths. A Nebraskan is lost to suicide every 32 hours.

The plan provides a comprehensive framework to help people and communities work together to prevent suicide, outlining shared strategies for suicide prevention and setting the stage for action plans created by communities, agencies and organizations across the state. The resource was created by The Kim Foundation in partnership with DHHS Division of Behavioral Health and the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“We know that losing one Nebraskan to suicide is one too many, but through the implementation of this plan, we believe that we can significantly reduce the number of suicide deaths in our state,” the plan states. “Everyone can take part in saving lives from suicide, and by utilizing this plan, we hope that all Nebraskans will have the right tools to do so.”

During the creation of the plan, about 500 individuals from across the state participated in the data collection process. The most resounding theme that arose in focus groups and surveys was the extended wait times Nebraskans are experiencing when trying to seek help. Participants of all ages also said they don’t know where to turn or how to access services — especially when in crisis.

The desire to empower people with knowledge and hope, while doing better as a state to provide adequate and equitable behavioral health and crisis resources, drives most of the strategies and recommendations throughout the plan.

Go to tinyurl.com/bsw7ab8r to read the plan.

Kaneko to celebrate Richard Hunt

Join Kaneko for the celebration and release of the “Richard Hunt: Monumental” exhibition catalogue and the closing of the Richard Hunt: Monumental exhibition.

Jon Ott and Dr. Marin R. Sullivan will discuss Hunt’s sculpture within the exhibition that anchors observations and reflections on his life, work, and career trajectory.

The “Richard Hunt: Monumental catalogue is a richly illustrated hardcover book, edited by Sullivan and published by Kaneko, featuring new perspectives on the legacy of Hunt and further exploring the themes of the exhibition. The catalogue was published in conjunction with the Omaha exhibition.

The event will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. Go to thekaneko.org to register. Admission is free to members. General admission is $10 and $5 for students.