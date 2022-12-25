Short takes: Watercolor artist displaying work at Jewish Community Center

Professional watercolor artist Telagio Baptista is displaying 43 of his paintings at the Jewish Community Center until Dec. 30.

The center is located at 333 S. 132nd St.

Baptista is a recent transplant to Omaha. He was born and raised in Northern California.

Baptista has taken a winding and adventurous path to becoming a full-time professional watercolor artist. He owned a graphic design studio in Hawaii for 20 years, and was a concertmaster violinist for a symphony. He also toured the South Pacific as a golfer before returning to his ultimate passion — painting.

His paintings have won regional, national and international juried art competitions.

Baptista is a portrait, figurative, cityscape and seascape watercolor artist displaying various atmospheric painting techniques using a limited palette. He often utilizes negative space to allow his images room to “breathe” and to express a specific feeling and mood. For Baptista, every image is an attempt to tell a story.

“Watercolor is magical, an exotic medium with no creative boundaries,” he said.

Baptista conducts private and group watercolor workshops in Omaha, surrounding areas, and other states. He has juried art shows and has ongoing gallery exhibitions.

He can be reached at telagiowatercolorist@gmail.com or 402-249-8241.

Drop-in days at Do Space

Do Space is hosting two winter break drop-in days during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

On Tuesday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., children will have the opportunity to use a Toybox 3D Printer to design and print their own toy. The second session is Thursday from 1 to 2:30.

Registration is not required.

Membership cards are required for entry into Do Space classes and programs, so please bring a Do Space card to this drop-in program.

Supervision is required for children ages 11 and under. Do Space requires one chaperone per four children for groups who attend this event.

Tech Nebraska is formed

Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone has announced the formation of Tech Nebraska, a new, statewide organization to cultivate Nebraska’s tech community and drive collaboration, growth and policy.

Tech Nebraska will unite and strengthen Nebraska’s statewide technology community by helping drive industry growth and position the state as a leader in the future of technology and innovation, advocate for tech-forward public policies and support the development of a diverse, talented workforce.

The organization is in the early stages of formation with senior level information and technology officers joining the founding board, including representatives from Kiewit, Google, Methodist Health System, Union Pacific, Meta and Workshop, among others.

“Nebraska needs a thriving, unified tech sector to help drive its economy, compete for top talent and solve the challenges of tomorrow,” Slone said. “It’s imperative — regardless of whether you run a business in the urban core of Omaha, the shop floor in Columbus or from a pasture in the Sandhills. Every company is a tech company.”

The organization is being launched on a solid foundation. Nebraska outputs nearly $4.5 billion in GDP from the information technology sector and ranks in the top 15 states for most tech jobs per capita, a tribute to the work already underway by technology leaders, partners and governmental agencies, Slone said.

“We’ve grown our Silicon Prairie reputation by leaps and bounds over the past decade, but our tech community hasn’t reached its full potential yet,” he said.

Tech Nebraska will leverage the collective expertise of its members — from McCook to Valentine, Scottsbluff to Omaha — to align with progress in peer states, many of which have had statewide-focused technology associations for decades. It will also partner with existing technology advocates and stakeholders in various regions of the state to build Nebraska’s reputation as a top-tier tech state.

In the coming months, Tech Nebraska will continue to recruit new members and begin to set future fundraising goals, as well as hire an executive director and staff.

More information will be made available soon, and a website and social media accounts will launch. Companies interested in engaging their chief information and technology officers may contact the Nebraska Chamber for more information at nechamber@nechamber.com or 402-474-4422.

Season opens at Mt. Crescent

Mt. Crescent has kicked off a new ski season.

Pottawattamie County purchased the business last December and management of the area officially passed over to the county in July.

Employees have been working hard ever since to make important improvements to infrastructure, snowmaking capabilities, and customer experience — with more updates to come as the county expands four-season recreation opportunities and attractions in the area.

“This is just the beginning for Mt. Crescent Ski Area,” Pottawattamie County Conservation promotions and outreach coordinator Kylie Gumpert said. “For those who have enjoyed our well-maintained county parks, know that we aim to offer the same level of high-quality experiences at Mt. Crescent year-round.”

Visitors can view Mt. Crescent’s hours and purchase lift tickets, lessons and more online at skicrescent.com.

