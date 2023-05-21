The 68th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference, “Complex and Brilliant: Cather at 150,” will pay homage to the author’s life and legacy and examine the evolution of her writerly imagination.

The conference at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud will also explore Cather’s novel, “A Lost Lady,” as well as her essay “Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle,” which were published a century ago.

On June 1 at 7 p.m., Dr. Molly Rozum will present “The Necessary Vision and the Necessary Skill: Willa Cather, Grasslands Space, and the Cultural Aspirations of Settler Society’s First Grasslands Grown Generations.” Rozum is associate professor and Ronald M. Nelson Chair of Great Plains and South Dakota history at the University of South Dakota and is the author of “Grasslands Grown.”

On June 2 at 7 p.m., Dr. Shelley Stamp will present “Willa Cather and Company: Female Filmmakers, Female Screenwriters, and Female Authors in Early Hollywood.” Stamp is a professor of Film and Digital Media at UC Santa Cruz and the author of “Movie-Struck Girls.”

Other highlights include:

June 1, 5:15 p.m.: Mixer at the newly restored Farmers and Merchants Bank and a preview of a new permanent exhibit titled “Making a Place,” which explores a long history of Red Cloud and its intersections with Cather’s life and art.

June 2, 4:30 p.m.: Artists’ Reception for the “Visions Seen in the Air” exhibit, which features original Cather-inspired work by more than two dozen artists.

June 3, 7:30 p.m.: Performance by the Bel Canto Duo of “Four Cather Tableaux,” based on original compositions commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center. These vignettes are inspired by passages from Willa Cather’s centenary works. The Bel Canto Duo was founded in 2016 by Darci Griffith Gamerl and Grammy-nominated cellist, David Downing.

The three-day event will also feature a guided tour of the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie (on National Prairie Day, June 3), panel discussions, scholarship awards to high school students and educators, tours of historic sites, film screenings, and paper presentations by Cather researchers.

The conference is supported by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, which enables select events to be free and open to the public.

Registrations for on-site attendance will be accepted through May 22, and those attending virtually will be accepted through June 1. For a full schedule and registration information, visit WillaCather.org.

Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty seeks CEO

Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty founder and CEO Roger Howard has announced that he will be stepping down from his leadership role later in 2023.

Omaha Bridges takes an innovative approach to helping individuals lift themselves out of poverty and move toward stability and self-sufficiency.

Howard said he’s gratified to see the growth of the organization, but it’s time for new and younger leadership.

Omaha Bridges has graduated more than 1,100 individuals, sustaining a graduation rate above 90% for the 10-week program. It’s forecasted to graduate 400 in 2023, an 80% increase from last year.

“The staff and board have enjoyed a very close working relationship in building the organization and the relationships with our incredible supporters,” said John Langwith, OBOP’s board chair. “It is great to have Roger remain active in Omaha Bridges as the interim development director.

A selection committee made up of current OBOP board members has paired with Thinking Ahead Executive Search, a Nashville-based firm, to lead the recruiting. Kay Linder and Heather Campbell will be leading the search effort.

CSM holds Period Poverty Awareness Week

The week of May 22-28 has been proclaimed Period Poverty Awareness Week in Omaha thanks to an effort of two College of St. Mary professors and Access Period. Mayor Jean Stothert made the proclamation earlier this month.

“Period poverty refers to the inability to afford or access menstruation products, such as pads or tampons. It can also include a lack of hygiene facilities and waste management,” said Dr. Amanda Roe, associate professor of biology and president of PERIOD at College of St. Mary, which started out of an initiative to collect and donate products for those in need. “While it is a global problem, it is very much an issue in our own state and forces many individuals to miss school, work and daily activities during menstruation. This proclamation is an important step in reaching our goal to end period poverty in Nebraska, and Mayor Stothert’s support helps elevate and expand awareness of the issue.”

Since August 2021, PERIOD at College of St. Mary has distributed 15,800 free products in all bathrooms on campus. The organization has collected and distributed 64,000 products in the Omaha area and Pine Ridge Reservation since March 2018.

Last fall, PERIOD at College of St. Mary began a collaboration with Kristin Lowrey, the executive director and founder of Access Period, a local nonprofit organization that collects and distributes period products around Omaha and the surrounding areas.

“As part of that collaboration, Kristin, Amanda, and I started the Nebraska Menstrual Equity Coalition, a group that has grown to include healthcare providers, educators, nonprofit directors, and policy advocates,” said Dr. Molly Mahoney, professor of psychology and vice president of PERIOD at College of St. Mary. “Our work together is helping to reduce the stigma around menstruation and allows us to serve our community in an impactful way.”

The coalition is working on legislation that would provide free and accessible period products in all Nebraska schools, kindergarten through higher education.

Boat safely with these 10 tips

During National Safe Boating Week, which starts Monday, Nebraska Game and Parks reminds boaters to brush up on safety rules in preparation for peak boating season.

Follow these 10 tips to reduce the risk of incidents on the water:

Take a boater safety course: Though it’s only a legal requirement for those born after Dec. 31, 1985, consider completing the Nebraska boating safety course to learn the top things you need to know about navigating Nebraska waters, what to do in an emergency and more. Find an in-person or online class at OutdoorNebraska.gov; search for “boater education.”

Check equipment: Before you launch, ensure your boat or kayak is in good running condition and all essential equipment is present, including a life jacket for every person on board. Paddlers of kayaks or canoes also should physically inspect their planned take-out point to make sure it is accessible.

Tell someone your plans: Before leaving home, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Consider carrying a cellphone in a waterproof pouch, as well, in case an emergency occurs.

Wear a life jacket: Make your life jacket a statement piece and wear it, as it does no good stowed away if an emergency occurs. Children under age 13, those using personal watercraft and those being towed on skis or similar device must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device; it’s required by the law.

Be wary of surroundings: According to the National Safe Boating Council, nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2021 were caused by operator inattention or improper look-out. Pay attention to other boats, personal watercraft, swimmers, stumps and other hazards. Speeds in excess of 5 mph are prohibited if within 30 yards of any other vessel, swimming area or dock. If padding a kayak or canoe, be aware of possible debris below the surface or under bridges.

Have all required safety equipment: Life jackets, throw cushions, fire extinguishers and bailing devices are required on most boats. An engine-cut-off device or switch also is a good idea.

Avoid alcohol: Nearly one-third of all recreational boating fatalities occur when someone is Boating Under the Influence, a criminal violation enforced in Nebraska. Always designate a sober driver.

Watch the weather: Storms can pop up quickly in Nebraska. Check the weather in advance and monitor it during the day, if necessary.

Avoid hypothermia: Even though temperatures are rising, the water still can be cold. Hypothermia is caused by exposure to cold weather or water. Take caution to prevent hypothermia.

Keep it legal: Make sure you’ve registered your boat and, if a nonresident, purchased an Aquatic Invasive Species stamp at OutdoorNebraska.gov. Also remember anyone operating a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must be at least 14 years of age. Learn more about Nebraska’s boating regulations at OutdoorNebraska.gov; search “Go boating.”

Islamic Center of Omaha packs meals for hungry

Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, and the Islamic Center of Omaha joined forces to pack some 15,000 meals to help populations around the world avoid hunger and food insecurity.

The meal-packing event took place at the center at 3511 N. 73rd St. Several volunteers from both entities participated in the meal pack. The meals consist of rice, soy, and dried veggies with vitamin packets.

“With food prices getting higher and higher, it’s likely that food insecurity will also go up. This is our way to help soften that negative impact,” said Syed M. Hassan, a spokesperson for IRUSA.

Firearm company donates to cancer center

Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country’s leading firearms manufacturers, has announced donations totaling $200,000 to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at Nebraska Medicine.

The funds will go directly toward supporting the hospitals’ efforts in treating and caring for pediatric cancer patients, ensuring that children and their families have access to world-class care.

“If I could snap my fingers and resolve one thing in this world, without a doubt, it would be childhood cancer. It’s impossible to imagine what these kids and their parents endure throughout treatment and beyond,” said Anthony Imperato, founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. “Seeing the smile of positivity and confidence on the face of a kid fighting the battle of their life is all the inspiration and motivation I need to try and help support these children and their families in any way I can.’’

