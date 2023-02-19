The Women’s Center for Advancement will host the 36th annual Tribute to Women fundraiser on June 29.

Dr. Katie Weitz, 2022 recipient of the Tribute to Women award and a supporter of WCA, is chair of the event.

The keynote speaker is Cyntoia Brown-Long, a human trafficking survivor, consultant, criminal reform advocate and author of “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.”

She will share her experience as a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for juvenile justice reform.

The 2023 Tribute to Women honorees are:

Kim Armstrong, social impact program manager, Mutual of Omaha Foundation

Loraine Chang, president, Learning Community Foundation

Liz Codina, Community Investment Officer, Peter Kiewit Foundation

Selene Espinoza, surgical assistant and president of Hispanic Outreach & Leadership Affinity (HOLA), CHI Health

Renee Franklin, Executive Director of Elementary Learning Centers, Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy County

Rev. Debra McKnight, MEd, MDiv, Pastor, Urban Abbey and First United Methodist Church

Diva Mejias, president and owner, DM Financial Services

Emily Mwaja, Vice President of Experience, Kiewit Luminarium

Kari O’Neill Potts, Vice President and General Manager North America Irrigation and Tubing, Valmont Industries

Barbara Weitz, University of Nebraska Regent and retired professor, UNO School of Social Work

The WCA’s volunteer selection committee chose this year’s honorees based on their community service and the unique alignment with the mission of the WCA to assist survivors and their children to stay safe, grow strong and live self-determined lives.

Lakin grant will promote reading

An $800,000 grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation will support the Reach Out & Read program in Children’s Physicians clinics to provide developmentally appropriate books to young children under the age of five during routine primary care visits.

Patient families leave the well visit with age-appropriate techniques and an understanding of the importance of reading aloud to children.

“Reach Out & Read is such an impactful program because of the trust and relationship built between the family and pediatrician. The ability to hand a book to a child during their well visit conveys the importance of literacy in a very concrete way,” said Melissa St. Germain, M.D., pediatrician and vice president and medical director of Children’s Physicians.

Steve Wild, president of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, said reading to young children is the most important foundation-building block in educating children.

“Reading to young children increases their vocabulary, which becomes a durable skill,” he said. “It enables them to understand concepts and better relate to the world. By the time they are in kindergarten, children with a large vocabulary have a better command of the language, enabling them to excel in all their classwork.”

Omahan back at work for Peace Corps

Omahan Henry Hallgren is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hallgren, a graduate of Cornell College with a dual bachelor’s degree in history and education, will serve as an education volunteer in Dominican Republic.

“I was motivated by the unique opportunity that the Peace Corps provides to work alongside community members on projects that are important to them,” Hallgren said. “I am most excited by the prospect of integrating into a new community and culture while working to address education issues in the Dominican Republic as a result of the pandemic.”

Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health, or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 47 countries.

The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at peacecorps.gov/apply. Apply before April 1 to make a global connection by fall 2023.

JCC to display works by Mathiasen

The Jewish Community Center in Omaha will be exhibiting the art works of Cindy Rae Mathiasen during the month of March. The JCC is located at 333 S. 132nd St.

Original paintings from Cindy Rae Art Inc. will be displayed in the north exhibition hallway of the JCC’s Eisenberg Gallery. Mathiasen, an artist from Council Bluffs, will have a new collection called “My Iowa” at the gallery. It will feature vistas of Iowa life.

“It’s an honor to be selected to show my art in JCC’s Eisenberg Gallery,” Mathiasen said. “I believe these works can be a calming showcase of regional scenes to community center visitors.”

Gallery hours are: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about Cindy Rae Art and view more of her art, go to cindyraeart.com.

Concert will focus on inner person

The Omaha Symphonic Winds is presenting a concert, The Inner Person, on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Papillion.

The featured music looks inward and reflects on human struggle and success.

The Omaha Symphonic Winds is a select group of talented adult musicians from the Omaha metropolitan area who perform concerts of outstanding original band compositions and orchestral transcriptions. The ensemble is directed by Rex J. Barker and Pete Wilger will be a guest conductor.

The public is invited and admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Red Cloud Opera House plans shows

During the first week of March, the National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House continues its 20th anniversary season by welcoming Animal Engine Theatre’s “Henrietta Solway” and the return of Blackberry Winter to its stage.

“Henrietta Solway,” commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center and currently traveling throughout Nebraska, combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Willa Cather into one epic story.

Animal Engine is the collaboration between Karim Muasher and Carrie Brown, two movement-based theater artists who met while training at the London International School of Performing Arts. Their performance is March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Blackberry Winter’s playlist includes a wide selection of iconic 60s and 70s tunes that highlight their unique musical style. Their performance is March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both performances are $20 in advance and $25 on the day and are available in advance at the Red Cloud Opera House box office, online, or at the door. Order online at willacather.org/events or call 402-746-2653.