Short Takes: World War II veteran wanted 100th birthday to focus on his time in service

“As the largest refugee resettlement agency in Nebraska, Lutheran Family Services has agreed to help welcome more than 800 Afghan allies and refugees to Nebraska,” said Sharon Brodkey, director of public relations and marketing at LFS. “This is in addition to more than 1,000 people who will be coming to Nebraska and eastern Iowa from other countries in the next year. This monumental task would not be possible without the generosity and help LFS is receiving from Goodwill Omaha.”

Janelle Ellis, director of retail operations at Goodwill Omaha, worked with LFS to find out what items Goodwill could help provide.

One of those items was beds, which LFS didn’t have the ability to purchase or store.

“So, we purchased over 300 beds from our bedding supplier at the time, Omaha Bedding, at a deep discount and passed along the savings to LFS,” Ellis said. “We also stored the mattresses, and LFS picked them up as families needed them.”

Afghan refugees also needed clothing and household goods. Donors in the community reached out to help, but LFS is unable to accept, process and distribute donated goods, so they were directed to the Goodwill.