Short Takes: World War II veteran wanted 100th birthday to focus on his time in service

Wesley Howe celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 20 at Nye Square in Fremont, the community where he lives.
Howe is a proud veteran of World War II and wanted his celebration to focus on his time in the service. He requested his quilt of valor and his uniform be displayed. He enlisted in the Army at age 21 and served from February 1943 to December 1945.
During his party, he told one of the gentlemen who attended, “I was there when peace was signed.”
Howe was born in Chambers, Nebraska. He and his wife, Katheryn, also a veteran, were married almost 68 years before her death in 2016. They had three children. Peggy, Charles and Mary Jo.
After the war, Wes worked at a Buick garage and a Ford dealership in Fremont. In 1965, he opened Fremont Body & Frame, where he worked for 32 years. He sold the business and retired in 1997.
He loves talking about the time that he served and all of the things he and his fellow soldiers had to do. He served in the Philippines, Ie Shima and finally Okinawa.
Katheryn served for 21 months with the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, a unit of the U.S. Navel Reserve.)
Aviation STEM day plannedAn aviation STEM day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, at Oak View Shopping Mall.
A storefront there houses the Aviation Building Lab and Aviation Center for Education. EAA80 has an airplane under construction there. Several exhibits and presenters will be at the event, along with hands-on activities.
Aviation related careers are critically short of educated, trained, technicians and mechanics.
“Aviation STEM Day is the opportunity to bring youth and young adults together in a venue of offered opportunities in a variety of different aspects of aviation, thus motivating them to select, seek, and dream their possible path through education to a rewarding career,” said Hague Howey, from the group STEMaha.
“This single day creates an opportunity for youth to identify, make connections and pursue available year-round aviation activities.”
The presentations:
10 to 11 a.m.: Heartland Organization of Rocketry, rocketry as a hobby
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: UNO College of Flight, pilot flight training and the pathway to the cockpit.
1 to 2 p.m.: HDR, Engineering pathways — civil; fire & life safety; hydrologic & hydraulic; geotechnical; instrumentation & process automation; MEP-mechanical, electrical, plumbing; smart buildings; structural; surveying; telecommunications engineering
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Iowa Western Community College, Avionics — air frame; power plant; maintenance
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a flight test chuck glider build for kids 8 and older. Registration is required at bit.ly/3IMMycr.
Youth plane building teams are now forming for high school students. Sign up at bit.ly/3ADtbQo.
Any adults who are interested in working with youngsters, come to the Oak View store on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Goodwill helping refugees
Between September and December, about 500 Afghan evacuees relocated to Omaha after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, and approximately 700 more are expected to arrive between now and October. This influx of refugees in need has stretched local resettlement agencies to their limits.
One of those agencies, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, reached out to Goodwill Industries, Inc. asking for assistance in providing beds, furniture, clothing and other household necessities for refugee families. Goodwill’s retail operations team was happy to help.
“As the largest refugee resettlement agency in Nebraska, Lutheran Family Services has agreed to help welcome more than 800 Afghan allies and refugees to Nebraska,” said Sharon Brodkey, director of public relations and marketing at LFS. “This is in addition to more than 1,000 people who will be coming to Nebraska and eastern Iowa from other countries in the next year. This monumental task would not be possible without the generosity and help LFS is receiving from Goodwill Omaha.”
Janelle Ellis, director of retail operations at Goodwill Omaha, worked with LFS to find out what items Goodwill could help provide.
One of those items was beds, which LFS didn’t have the ability to purchase or store.
“So, we purchased over 300 beds from our bedding supplier at the time, Omaha Bedding, at a deep discount and passed along the savings to LFS,” Ellis said. “We also stored the mattresses, and LFS picked them up as families needed them.”
Afghan refugees also needed clothing and household goods. Donors in the community reached out to help, but LFS is unable to accept, process and distribute donated goods, so they were directed to the Goodwill.
By the end of December, LFS had sent more than 20 donors to Goodwill.
“As a thank-you to LFS, we provided over $12,000 in vouchers that refugees can use in Goodwill Omaha stores to purchase necessities. We also were able to donate four truckloads of furniture for refugees,” Ellis said.
Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO at Goodwill Omaha, said Goodwill’s job training and placement program teams are also here to help refugees.
Bird count in Kearney
You can join National Audubon Society’s Rowe Sanctuary for a guided bird outing at Cottonmill Park to celebrate 25 years of the Great Backyard Bird Count.
The GBBC is a free, fun and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages and abilities in counting birds to help scientists understand and protect bird populations.
The event will be held Feb. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Cottonmill Park in Kearney. Participants should meet in the parking lot facing the swim beach. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Plan to bring warm clothes, including gloves.
“The count is a fun event because people of all birding skill sets can take part — whether you are an expert or new to birding. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about your local birds, help an important scientific effort, and enjoy a relaxing morning at Cottonmill Park with other bird enthusiasts,” said Amanda Hegg, conservation program associate at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.
Visit the official website at birdcount.org for more information. For questions about the Cottonmill Park GBBC and to register for the free event, visit rowe.audubon.org/events. If special accommodations are needed, contact Hegg at 308-468-5282 or Amanda.hegg@audubon.org.
10 years for College Possible
College Possible Omaha is celebrating its 10th year of service.
The nonprofit organization that serves high school and college students starting their junior year of high school until their college graduation date, opened its doors to future scholars in August 2011.
College Possible makes college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support. It provides academic support through ACT test preparation; college application assistance; financial aid consulting; guidance on the transition to college; and comprehensive support through college degree completion.
At the beginning of the 2011-2012 academic year, College Possible Omaha launched it’s innovative, evidence-based program supporting just over 70 students at Benson and Omaha South High Schools. Today, College Possible supports more than 1,700 students at nine high schools and on 83 college campuses across the nation.
High school partners include: Benson High School, Bellevue East High School, Millard South High School, Omaha North High School, Omaha Northwest High School, Papillion-La Vista High School, Ralston High School, Omaha South High School and Westside High School.
The organization has also established local and regional partnerships with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wayne State, Doane University and Metro Community College.
“We have not done this on our own. Our success and ability to provide the support our students need has been made possible through the generous and continuous support of our community of partners and supporters,” said Arvin Frazier, College Possible Omaha’s senior executive director.
Endless Journey gala planned in April
Endless Journey Hospice is holding a gala April 8 to raise funds for a second hospice home in Omaha.
“The Night of Endless Stars Gala” will also allow Endless Journey to provide services not covered by Medicare, such as holistic and meal services. The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at a View on State, 13467 State Street.
“We are a group of passionate people who believe that every single person deserves to live with dignity, receiving the highest quality end of life care regardless of backgrounds, beliefs or socioeconomic standings,” said Nicole Donnellon, community relations specialist.
Donnellon said Omaha has an amazing hospice house that provides specialized hospice care to those with terminal illness and their loved ones. But because of limited beds, there is often a wait list.
Endless Journey hopes to see a second house built within the next five years.
“A second hospice house would increase the reach of specialized care and help more people live out their last days in comfort and peace knowing they were receiving care specialized to their condition,” Donnellon said.
For information on Endless Journey or how to purchase a ticket to the gala, contact Donnellon at 402-800-8145 or visit EndlessJourneyHospice.com to view ticket/donation/sponsorship opportunities.
Doane wins theater awardsDoane University Theatre racked up several awards at this year’s Region 5 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
The department’s 2021 productions of “Lonely Planet” and “The Theory of Relativity” received five awards and honors each during the festival and Nicole Carraher was named a semifinalist for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship. The festival was held virtually from Jan. 16-22.
Since 2006, Doane Theatre has been recognized with 136 major regional and national KCACTF awards, but had never received five regional awards at once for a production.
“We’re just thrilled and I’m so proud of this amazing team,” said Rob McKercher, professor and director of theatre.
Benson Little League back
Benson Little League is back up and running after four years of inactivity.
Neighbors and community members have stepped up to the plate to revitalize the once-thriving organization. Established in 1967 at 69th and Pratt Streets, Benson Little League was a prime community gathering place. During the league heyday in the 1980s and 1990s there were more than 700 participants.
Neighbors remember the excitement and activity, the league cars lining the streets and enjoying a family walk down to the fields throughout the summer.
In 2021, the organization’s Board of Directors changed hands and the new crew has big plans in store for 2022.
The league, run by volunteers, offers an outlet for children to build lifelong skills and learn valuable lessons that will enhance their development as contributing members of the community. Scholarships are available.
Co-ed Little League, tee ball and coach pitch for ages 4-9 begins in mid-April and registration is available online.
“It’s our first year back and we hope to gain momentum in the community this year so we can offer both baseball and softball league play for all ages in the near future,” said Michelle Brannen, the secretary of the Board.
The league will also host free community events called Sandlot Fun Days on the first Sunday of the month from April to October. Sandlot Fun Days are unique to other metro-area leagues and offer fun, player-led opportunities in a relaxed setting for youth of all ages. Kids make the rules, make the lineups, and make the calls from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For registration information, event details, sponsorship and donor opportunities and volunteer positions needed visit bensonlittleleague.org.
