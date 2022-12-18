Short takes: X stymies couple on 24th anniversary

Andy and Laurie Webb got stuck on anniversary No. 24.

The Omaha couple celebrate each of their anniversaries by visiting a restaurant that starts with the letter of the alphabet that corresponds with the year of their marriage. They started year one with A and are closing in on Z in a couple years.

This year was X.

“We looked at Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Kansas City,” Webb said. “I think we looked at St. Louis. Anywhere that was a simple flight.”

They found a restaurant, X-Steakhouse in Amarillo, Texas, but that was a little too far. A takeout place in Chicago would have worked but it closed during COVID.

So, the couple decided that Taxi’s Grille & Bar at 120th and Blondo Streets would have to do for the X required for their Dec. 12 celebration.

“They have blue cheese cabbage soup which sounds weird but is so so good,” Andy said. “I had grilled salmon with a pesto risotto for dinner. That was really good.”

Laurie had a salad with chicken. Andy said it had a much fancier name on the menu.

When we last checked in with them, they had celebrated their 21st at Umami Asian Cuisine in Bellevue. They already knew then that X was going to be a problem.

V was V. Mertz and W was WD Cravings.

They think they’ve already settled on the next two years. Y likely will be Yoshitomo, a sushi restaurant in Benson. The easy choice for Z would be Zio’s Pizzeria.

The whole adventure continues to be a blast.

“The coolest part is we can remember all 24 anniversaries,” Andy said. “To sit there and go down through the list, it’s fun.”

Family keeps Robinson ball

The Magid family has decided to keep the baseball they own that was signed by Jackie Robinson.

It had sat locked away in a safe in Carolyn Schimmel Magid’s basement for decades. After her death in May, her four children decided to sell the ball at an estate sale in Omaha.

Joel Ward, co-owner of Twist of Fate Estate Sales, said interest was high but no bids reached the $100,000 level that the Magid family wanted to part with the ball.

“My brother in Indianapolis really wanted to keep it,” Trenton Magid said. “He has three boys.”

UScellular buys food items

The holidays are about connecting with friends and family. UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

UScellular recently donated $500 worth of nonperishable food items to Completely KIDS.

“Completely KIDS does so much for the community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Omaha metro area,” said Brita Sculley, UScellular’s area sales manager for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. “Food has the power to connect people. We believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year.”

This holiday season, UScellular will provide food banks, pantries and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores also will collect donations for local food-focused nonprofits. For more information, visit newsroom.uscellular.com/nourishing-connections.