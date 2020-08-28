Siblings start group to support 137-year-old Bohemian Cemetery, where relatives are buried

Yirak said that income usually doesn’t amount to much, although a generous donor recently bolstered the fund.

So far, Yirak said, the association has been able to cover yearly expenses through revenue and other investments without loans, but costs are going up and the money is dwindling.

“There are things that need to be repaired and enhancements that could be made,” he said.

The Ruseks have been visiting the cemetery, which was established in 1883, since the early 1960s. Their family was rooted in the Bohemian neighborhoods of South Omaha — one grandfather was a milkman for Roberts Dairy, delivering in what now is called Little Bohemia with a horse-drawn cart. Palmisano said at least one sibling still visits the grave each week.

When their dad died several years ago, they asked the association if they could plant a tree near his gravesite, and it was approved. When Mom died in 2018, they planted more trees, and regularly visit the cemetery to water them.

Palmisano said she’s sure many families with loved ones at the Bohemian Cemetery aren’t aware they can make such enhancements near graves. That’s one reason she want to connect with as many people as possible.