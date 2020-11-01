Simple crumb bars highlight peaches’ flavors

1 tablespoon milk (more or less for desired consistency)

WHAT YOU DO

1. Preheat oven to 350 F if using a glass pan, or 375 F for a metal pan. Lightly grease or spray a 13-by-9-inch baking pan and set aside.

2. For the crust: In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter or food processor, blend in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the lightly beaten egg and mix until the dough starts to hold together but is still crumbly. Gently press a little more than half the dough into the prepared pan.

3. For the peach mixture: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the diced peaches and toss to combine. Drizzle the lemon juice over the peaches and toss to coat. Pour the peach mixture over the crust and spread evenly.

4. Using your hands, press together handfuls of the remaining crumb topping to create clumps. Scatter the clumps and remaining crumbled topping over the fruit layer, leaving some peaches showing through.