Simple crumb bars highlight peaches’ flavors

Finally! An easy dessert bar recipe that highlights the sweet, juicy flavors of fresh peaches — or other seasonal berries.
Fresh Peach Crumb Bars
Serves 20
WHAT YOU NEED
For the crust
1 cup granulated sugar
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup unsalted cold butter, cut into cubes
1 large egg, lightly beaten
For the peach layer
½ cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
5-6 cups peaches, peeled and diced
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
For the icing (optional)
1 cup powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon almond extract
1 tablespoon milk (more or less for desired consistency)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Preheat oven to 350 F if using a glass pan, or 375 F for a metal pan. Lightly grease or spray a 13-by-9-inch baking pan and set aside.
2. For the crust: In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter or food processor, blend in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the lightly beaten egg and mix until the dough starts to hold together but is still crumbly. Gently press a little more than half the dough into the prepared pan.
3. For the peach mixture: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the diced peaches and toss to combine. Drizzle the lemon juice over the peaches and toss to coat. Pour the peach mixture over the crust and spread evenly.
4. Using your hands, press together handfuls of the remaining crumb topping to create clumps. Scatter the clumps and remaining crumbled topping over the fruit layer, leaving some peaches showing through.
5. If using a glass pan, bake at 350 F for 50-55 minutes or until lightly browned. If using a metal pan, bake at 375 F for 40-45 minutes. Cool completely, then chill before cutting and icing.
6. For the icing: Whisk together the powdered sugar, almond extract and milk. Drizzle on the bars just before serving.
7. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Tip: To remove the peach skins, dip the ripe peach in simmering hot water for a minute. The skins will come off easily.
Adapted from savingdessert.com.
