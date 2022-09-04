'So much love for the library': Paying homage to the W. Dale Clark Library

When Omaha Public Library staff got together to discuss how to best honor W. Dale Clark Library prior to its closure, one savvy staff member suggested that perhaps we write the library a proper obituary. Though this article may not serve as an official record of passing, it seemed appropriate to find some way to pay homage to the building, which has occupied 215 S. 15th St. for the past 45 years.

The former Main Library at 18th and Harney Streets was originally constructed in the 1890s, and by the 1950s, had “all the apparent deficiencies of any 64-year-old building,” concluded library director Frank Gibson. A planning committee declared the building to be substandard in its electrical and plumbing systems, as well as a fire safety hazard; and a new downtown library was deemed “urgent.”

Much like today, conversation surrounding a new downtown library garnered community feedback ranging from full-fledged support, to calls for abolishment of the library system altogether. Other topics of discussion included the accessibility, design, location, price and the need for flexible spaces. It took nearly two decades before W. Dale Clark Library opened to the public in March 1977. The library was named for W. Dale Clark, a longtime banker, civic leader and Omaha World-Herald board member.

The architectural firms of John Latenser & Sons Inc. of Omaha and Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum of St. Louis designed the new library consisting of 124,500-square-feet of space distributed over five floors — four above street level and one below. W. Dale Clark Library was designed to hold 400,000 volumes and accommodate approximately 350 readers.

On opening day, a line formed outside the new library, as patrons eagerly waited for the door to be unlocked. Once inside, it took a little time for visitors to get their bearings, but once they did, reviews were largely positive. An editorial submitted to the Omaha World-Herald proclaimed the opening of the new library to be “the greatest event in Omaha history.” Former Omaha Mayor Edward Zorinsky predicted the new library would be “a forerunner of many tremendous things to happen in downtown Omaha.”

Mayor Zorinsky turned out to be right. Omaha continued to make progress and the downtown landscape has changed tremendously over the past 45 years. As the downtown skyline is about to change once again, we can’t help but think about the history that W. Dale Clark Library has witnessed, as well as the many personal memories made by the hundreds of thousands of people who have passed through its doors. We think of the photographs that W. Dale Clark Library has unapologetically photo bombed over the years as people flocked downtown to celebrate, commemorate or even protest significant moments and events; and we think of the ways that people have used this space to help transform their lives.

On Aug. 20, Omaha Public Library invited community members to W. Dale Clark Library to say their final farewells. During this time, visitors were invited to share their memories by writing them down on cards, drawing pictures, and even signing the walls of the building itself. Each message serves as a reminder that W. Dale Clark Library mattered to people — that libraries matter. As we prepare to leave this space and move to downtown library’s interim location at 1410 Howard St., the best tribute we can think of is to share some of those messages with you.

“I did so much writing, reading and learning in this building. And I’ll never forget watching the fireworks over the mall from here as a kid … So much love for the library.” “Loved visiting the library, getting our books, sitting in the park to read, and then walking to the slides and feeding the fish along the way.” “This library is where our love story began. Thank you for bringing us together.” “This library embodies innumerable treasured memories for all who were privileged to enter its doors and experience the magic within it.”

Perhaps, a line included in farewell letter from 11-year-old regular library patron Theo Bullis sums it up best.

“All I can say is that there is nothing left to say but I love you, goodbye and thank you, W. Dale Clark Library. You shall be the main branch forever in my heart.”