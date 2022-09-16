Start saying 'Yes, and …' and discover the arts in a whole new way

There is a common phrase used in improvisational theater: “Yes, and …” Actors learn to use this phrase to help them continue the scene — no matter how off-the-wall it may become. “Yes, and …” invites people to jump in and discover what comes next. Adopting this mentality can also take your family to amazing places you hadn’t considered before.

Omaha has a wonderful arts scene with many exciting opportunities to experience new ideas. With so many unique possibilities, it can be hard to know where to begin. Parents might wonder if the experience is right for their family, especially if it is something outside of their usual activities. New ideas can be daunting, but when you say, “Yes, and …” you could be pleasantly surprised.

Many people in the arts community will tell you some of their favorite experiences came from productions they didn’t think they’d enjoy. There is no way to know if your family will enjoy an art installation, theater production or concert until you are there. At worst, your family doesn’t attend that event again. At best, you will have a newfound favorite.

As you start your journey into the arts community, sit down as a family and agree to say an enthusiastic “Yes!” to experiencing new opportunities. You could also encourage your family to really put that “Yes, and …” into action by having your kids decide the next creative activity or event you attend.

Expand Your Search

A six-year-old who attended the Symphony spoke all about how she loved their performance of a familiar Looney Tunes song. (Did you know the Symphony does play-alongs to movies and a Halloween concert that definitely have a lot of family appeal?) The Rose’s current production is “The SpongeBob Musical,” bringing a popular cartoon to life on stage with music by artists such as Steven Tyler, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, The Might Be Giants and more. The Hot Shops Art Center has a variety of glass blowing demonstrations that will wow your child, plus the opportunity to view a wide variety of artists at work in their independent studios.

To get your family started, consider expanding your arts search beyond your usual go-to’s. While there are many organizations in town that cater to kids, the wider arts community has some great events and performances that you might not know about. Other kid-friendly events are often centered around holidays or special occasions. Check out local community calendars to see what is available.

It might be easier to find out more information by signing up for an email list. Many organizations will let you choose which events you want to be notified about. If you think you might be getting too many or too few emails, then give the organization in question a call and ask how they manage their email lists.

Not Everything Will Resonate

Accept that your family might not like every experience they try. One person shared that they took the young person in their life to a National Geographic photographer event at the Orpheum, certain they would be mesmerized by their favorite animal — only to have him fall asleep halfway through the presentation. It didn’t deter them from trying something else later — and discovering that they really loved going to the theater.

Not every performance or exhibit is going to be a favorite, but you can still encourage your family to appreciate the creativity and work that went into the production. Help your kids look for the intricacies in the details of a piece of art or the technical challenges that went into a stage design. There is something to be appreciated in every work of art and a lot of learning can come from seeing something at a variety of levels.

Take The Arts Home

You don’t even have to leave your house to encourage an appreciation for the arts. Get together as a family and plan an art project. Is there a wall in your house that needs decorating? Maybe you could each make an art piece to hang on the wall or work together to paint a mural. Do you have a bunch of aluminum cans after a weekend event? Clean them out and decorate them. Do you have a junk drawer? Go through it and make a found art sculpture.

Even if you don’t have the materials for an art project, there’s nothing stopping you from working through creative exercises, singing songs, or putting on a play in the living room. You can even start making up stories in the car or as a way to pass the time.

Limit Screen Time

Technology is amazing, but also has its drawbacks, disconnecting us from others and distracting us from the world around us. Encourage your family to put down the phone and fully immerse themselves in the arts experience. After all, they won’t get the full experience if they are checking social media while walking through a gallery.

Even better, declare a “technology-free” weekend and encourage your family to reconnect minus devices.

However you go about it, your family will definitely benefit from discovering Omaha’s art scene. Whether you try the ballet, opera, any of the many art galleries, or theater, embrace the idea of “Yes, and …” You may just open a whole new world of art opportunities your entire family will love.