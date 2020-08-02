Sunflowers spice up the menu for Brutus, an 85-pound tortoise who thinks he's a dog

Brutus the tortoise loves grass, fruit, veggies, kibble and the occasional whole watermelon.
And don’t forget dandelions. Owner Reeno Townsley never has to worry about weeding.
“As soon as he starts seeing the yellow pop up, he’s gone,” Townsley said.
But winter is coming, and soon that delicious green loveliness in their Bellevue yard that Brutus nibbles on all day will be covered in snow and ice. So Townsley got to thinking.
Maybe people would share their big sunflowers once they were heading for decline. Brutus could eat his fill of the flowers, seeds and stalks, and Townsley could dry what has left for a winter treat.
“It’s just something different,” she said.
So Townsley posted her request for spent sunflowers on the Omaha Plant Swap Facebook page. She’s gotten a few responses, and hopes the 85-pound Brutus will be licking his chops when he sees them.
Of course, 15-year-old sulcata tortoises don’t normally lick their chops, but Brutus thinks he’s a dog. Maybe because, in the summer months, he lives in a dog house in the backyard, where he faithfully trudges to bed every night around 8 p.m.
When Townsley heads out to the yard, Brutus follows her around like a dog, too. He likes to “hang out.”
“I was trying to feed him the other day, and he was practically in my lap,” she said.
Townsley and her family inherited Brutus when her mother-in-law, Roberta Barr, died last April.
He joined a menagerie that includes three birds, two rats, a dog, a hairless cat, about 300 fish and a 5-year-old boy named Rhett.
Of course, Townsley loves Brutus and wants him to be happy. He should live for another 100 years or so, and she would someday like to think her grandchildren will be worrying about what to feed him.
He’ll be part of the family lore that includes the 200 rescue parrots that her mother-in-law at one time cared for by herself, and the young bobcat that stayed a spell on top of a grandmother’s refrigerator. (That’s a whole other story, but she found him in the dump and lured him to safety with spaghetti.)
Interested readers can follow Brutus’ many, many, many exciting adventures on his own Facebook page, Brutus the Tortoise.
Maybe you’ll get to see him eat some sunflowers.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034
