Sunflowers spice up the menu for Brutus, an 85-pound tortoise who thinks he's a dog

Brutus the tortoise loves grass, fruit, veggies, kibble and the occasional whole watermelon.

And don’t forget dandelions. Owner Reeno Townsley never has to worry about weeding.

“As soon as he starts seeing the yellow pop up, he’s gone,” Townsley said.

But winter is coming, and soon that delicious green loveliness in their Bellevue yard that Brutus nibbles on all day will be covered in snow and ice. So Townsley got to thinking.

Maybe people would share their big sunflowers once they were heading for decline. Brutus could eat his fill of the flowers, seeds and stalks, and Townsley could dry what has left for a winter treat.

“It’s just something different,” she said.

So Townsley posted her request for spent sunflowers on the Omaha Plant Swap Facebook page. She’s gotten a few responses, and hopes the 85-pound Brutus will be licking his chops when he sees them.

Of course, 15-year-old sulcata tortoises don’t normally lick their chops, but Brutus thinks he’s a dog. Maybe because, in the summer months, he lives in a dog house in the backyard, where he faithfully trudges to bed every night around 8 p.m.