'Synchronicity' and his Donald Duck voice lead Omaha comedian to a new calling

Donald Duck’s voice has opened some doors for comedian Ron Osborne.
In a roundabout way, it has given him new meaning and answered a question most of us have at one time or another: What am I supposed to do with the rest of my life?
After entertaining kids at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital with the distinctive voice he’d used in his comedy act for 30 years — along with his other talents — he had an epiphany.
“I want to be the new Mister Rogers,” he said. Watching the documentary about his life gave Osborne “tears of joy.”
The comedian hopes a demo tape of the “Healing Puppets” show he created will be his ticket into children’s wards across the country — once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
All for free. He wants to spend the rest of his life helping kids. He says he has lots of time left; he’s 56, in good health and has practiced yoga for three decades.
His new path started when he moved back to Omaha a couple of years ago to help his aging parents. Caring for them led to caring for people outside the family, including a man who needed transportation to outpatient appointments at Madonna.
“I would hook him to all the machines and we would work out,” Osborne said. “Every now and then the kids would come by and I just couldn’t help myself. I would go over and be silly and help them to laugh.”
Their evident pain and suffering had a profound effect.
“I would throw a little Donald Duck voice at them. And even in passing, it never fails. A kid will look and smile even if he is in terrible pain.”
Osborne loved it. He volunteered to do a show for all the kids at Madonna. He thought it would be a one-time thing, but once they found out his background in comedy and acting, they wanted him twice a month.
He got his start in what he calls showbiz after graduating from the now-closed Archbishop Ryan High School and joining the Marines — “kind of like college, but more like indentured servitude,” he said.
Comedy seemed appealing because he never wanted to take orders again. He’d honed his craft for troops while in the service.
He started at the Howard Street Tavern and Noodles Comedy Club and eventually was touring around the country and relocating to Portland, where he spent the bulk of his career.
He played a funny role in a series of Seattle car commercials and opened for comedians Robin Williams, Drew Carey and Sam Kinison, among others. He also toured schools with a humorous play about energy conservation.
Looking back, he said, he realized that playing with and for kids was his favorite part of performing.
He had a life-changing moment in his first Madonna show.
A young girl who had been in a serious car accident was in the audience. She had broken limbs and wore a helmet because of a head injury. She wasn’t very responsive.
Caregivers hoped Osborne’s performance would stimulate the girl enough to get a reaction.
In the show Osborne read an interactive Dr. Seuss book.
“About halfway through the book, the hippo was chewing gum,” he said. The kids were supposed to yell back, “Grum, grum, grum.”
He glanced at the little girl. She was trying to form the words.
“I just about started crying,” he said. “I started signaling her mom. ‘She’s doing it! She’s interacting!’ I realized that this would be my life’s work.”
He bought a couple of puppets — Lil’ Peppy Puppy and Squacky the Duck (who, coincidentally, talks like Donald.) He did more Madonna shows and got to know many of the kids and their parents as friends.
Then the coronavirus created an obstacle.
Madonna closed to outsiders and shows no longer were possible. He had been counting on performances and an article in the Madonna newsletter to help him promote his idea to other hospitals.
“I got a little bit down. I was isolated at home and thinking, ‘What’s the point of everything?’ ”
He did a couple of YouTube videos with his phone — quick and rough, with a curtain as background and no editing.
Then he decided he needed a change of scenery. He went back to Portland to see a friend and his family. He quarantined for two weeks, then joined their bubble and they made the “Healing Puppets” video together.
The Rev. Joan Frenzel, protestant chaplain at Madonna, said she encouraged Osborne to share his talents with other area hospitals.
“I could tell (his work with kids) meant a lot to him,” she said.
It means even more to the audiences, she added.
“It is really important when you are in rehab to have a break. All week long you’re in some sort of therapy and when the weekend comes, this is fun,” she said. “They love anything that’s a distraction from what they’re going through.”
Osborne’s dreams extend beyond other Omaha hospitals. In addition to reaching hospitalized kids across the country, he wants to help underprivileged youths as well.
“Anywhere I can get to kids who need a smile,” he said.
He plans to use Omaha as his home base from now on. Everything that’s happened to him since he got back has been “synchronicity,” he said, including living in the same apartment he had before he left 30 years ago.
The friend who manages the building called him a couple of years ago to tell him it was available if he was thinking of moving home.
At that moment, he was headed to Omaha to live because his parents had suffered strokes within two months of each other.
“It’s God’s mysterious plan,” he said. “Instead of being in a club and sending energy to people who are drinking, I’m sending it to these kids who need it.”
Our best staff images of September 2020
Sept 11th
Elkhorn Waverly
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!