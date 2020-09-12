'Synchronicity' and his Donald Duck voice lead Omaha comedian to a new calling

“I would hook him to all the machines and we would work out,” Osborne said. “Every now and then the kids would come by and I just couldn’t help myself. I would go over and be silly and help them to laugh.”

Their evident pain and suffering had a profound effect.

“I would throw a little Donald Duck voice at them. And even in passing, it never fails. A kid will look and smile even if he is in terrible pain.”

Osborne loved it. He volunteered to do a show for all the kids at Madonna. He thought it would be a one-time thing, but once they found out his background in comedy and acting, they wanted him twice a month.

He got his start in what he calls showbiz after graduating from the now-closed Archbishop Ryan High School and joining the Marines — “kind of like college, but more like indentured servitude,” he said.

Comedy seemed appealing because he never wanted to take orders again. He’d honed his craft for troops while in the service.

He started at the Howard Street Tavern and Noodles Comedy Club and eventually was touring around the country and relocating to Portland, where he spent the bulk of his career.