Taster: This pumpkin spice fudge 'literally melts in your mouth'

Pumpkin Spice Fudge is a simple, fuss-free recipe — no candy thermometer required. It gets high marks, too, for its amazing pumpkin pie flavor and buttery smooth texture. “It literally melts in your mouth,” said a friend.

Pumpkin Spice Fudge

3½ cups white chocolate chips

10-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice

1. Grease and line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.

2. In a double boiler, add white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter and vanilla.

3. Place on low heat, stirring until chips and butter are completely melted. Continue to heat for 3-5 minutes or until fudge thickens slightly and starts to almost bubble on the edges. Keep stirring to keep fudge from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

4. Remove from the heat, add baking soda and pumpkin spice, and gently mix to fully combine.