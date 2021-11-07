Thanks to Omaha company, Dallas sculpture is soaring

It was quite a challenge building a 10,000-pound stainless steel sculpture that would rest on a circle 3 inches in diameter. Tethered with cables, it gives the impression it is flying.
But Puritan Manufacturing Co. here in Omaha didn’t say no when artist Ed Carpenter approached them about constructing the “LoveBird” sculpture for Love Field Airport in Dallas.
They’ve also worked together on two local projects — “Gateway” on the West Broadway viaduct in Council Bluffs and the “Harvest” sculpture that sits in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln — and a glass cell tower sculpture for a technology park in Texas.
“We do it because it gives our company a sense of pride,” owner Dave Waters said. “It’s going to be there for a long time.”
The sculpture was made at the company headquarters near TD Ameritrade Park downtown and then moved by flatbed truck to Dallas, where it took a few days to install.
It’s unusual, just as the other projects with Carpenter have been, and not like the more industrial jobs the company has specialized in in its 94 years.
Waters said Love Field used to be the primary airport for Dallas. He has grandchildren who live in the area, and the sculpture is a legacy for them.
It’s also exciting for his staff and helps to make them better fabricators.
“Every one of these projects teaches us something new about our trade,” he said. “That’s the exciting thing. It’s fun. We do make money, but it’s not our bread and butter because it’s so time consuming.”
Cards for seniors
Dreamweaver Foundation invites the public to lift the spirits of more than 3,000 seniors with handwritten holiday cards.
The nonprofit, dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of terminally ill seniors in need, will hold an open house Wednesday for people to create the cards.
“The past eighteen months have been particularly hard on the seniors in our community,” Dreamweaver Executive Director Cheri Mastny said. “Let’s lift their spirits by surprising them with handwritten holiday cards. We’re providing the cards and refreshments and we’re looking for families to come in and write the cards — adding personalized notes of cheer and joy.”
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carson headquarters at 14600 Branch St. Holiday cards, art supplies, refreshments and holiday cheer will be provided.
Those with questions about the open house or those who would like to nominate a senior to receive a card or to fulfill their holiday dream should contact the Dreamweaver Foundation’s director of dreams, Katrina Wulf at katrina.wulf@dreamweaver.org.
Durham free for a week
In celebration of the 90-year anniversary of its home, Union Station, the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., will be open free of charge this week.
There will also be special activities held throughout the week. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
On Thursday for Veterans Day, a free hot dog meal will be offered to veterans at the soda fountain. Thank-you cards will be presented at the admission desk.
“In 1931, every citizen of Omaha was invited to come see the new Union Station and nine decades later, we are inviting every citizen back once again during this free week,” said Jessica Brummer, director of communications.
Native American talk
The Homestead National Historical Park will present a program celebrating Native American Heritage Month today .
The event will be held at the Homestead Education Center at 2 p.m. Join Homestead National Historical Park’s historian Jonathan Fairchild for a history lesson to learn about the many National Park Service sites that honor Native American history, the history of Nebraska and Great Plains Indians, the impact of the Homestead Act upon Native Americans, as well as the story of Chief Standing Bear.
November has been celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month” since being designated by Congress in 1990.
New board member
Gennean Scott, the first director of equity, diversity and inclusion for The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway Industry, has been appointed to the board for College Possible Omaha.
Scott works with The Broadway League members and staff to ensure the effectiveness of its 16 equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives focused on audience development, community engagement and the workforce.
Prior to The Broadway League, Scott worked for the past seven years at Omaha Performing Arts. She is the co-founder of the Black Arts Leadership Alliance, a Midwest network of Black professionals dedicated to empowering, training, recruiting and retaining Black people in arts administration; and she is the co-founder of the Nebraska Association of African American Human Resources Professionals, an organization designed to center Black voices in human resources and the workplace. Scott has extensive community relationships and serves as a resource for the arts industry.
“I am delighted to benefit from Gennean’s expertise,” said College Possible Omaha Executive Director Arvin Frazier. “Her familiarity with our student population as a community advocate, business owner, and DEI leader will certainly enhance our service delivery and impact.”
Werner earns award
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Werner Enterprises with its SmartWay Excellence Award.
The Omaha company was among 72 Partner truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shipper awardees honored at a virtual award ceremony hosted by the EPA.
The awardees represent the top-performing, environmentally responsible SmartWay Partners who move more goods and more miles, with lower emissions and less energy.
The awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector continue to lead through challenging times, demonstrating superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their greenhouse gas footprints, and contributing to cleaner air in the communities they serve.
“For 17 years, the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement,” said Sarah Dunham, director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”
