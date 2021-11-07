Thanks to Omaha company, Dallas sculpture is soaring

It was quite a challenge building a 10,000-pound stainless steel sculpture that would rest on a circle 3 inches in diameter. Tethered with cables, it gives the impression it is flying.

But Puritan Manufacturing Co. here in Omaha didn’t say no when artist Ed Carpenter approached them about constructing the “LoveBird” sculpture for Love Field Airport in Dallas.

They’ve also worked together on two local projects — “Gateway” on the West Broadway viaduct in Council Bluffs and the “Harvest” sculpture that sits in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln — and a glass cell tower sculpture for a technology park in Texas.

“We do it because it gives our company a sense of pride,” owner Dave Waters said. “It’s going to be there for a long time.”

The sculpture was made at the company headquarters near TD Ameritrade Park downtown and then moved by flatbed truck to Dallas, where it took a few days to install.

It’s unusual, just as the other projects with Carpenter have been, and not like the more industrial jobs the company has specialized in in its 94 years.