The 2020 and 2021 Aksarben Ball Royal Courts

Marking its 126th year, the annual Aksarben Ball was held Saturday at CHI Health Center.
The Aksarben Ball honors and celebrates those throughout the heartland who give of their time, talent and treasure through community volunteerism and philanthropy. This annual celebration also serves as the headlining fundraising event for the Aksarben Foundation, with proceeds going to benefit the Aksarben mission and the Aksarben Scholarship Fund.
As part of the celebration, princesses, escorts, standard bearers and pages represent their families and are honored for their specific contributions to the region. The highest honor is bestowed onto Aksarben’s Most Honored Citizens, a coveted secret unveiled as part of the evening’s finale. Additionally, Court of Honor recipients are selected each year, recognized for their contributions to one of the following: agriculture, arts, business and industry, education, philanthropy, public service and sports.
Ball participants defined include:
Princess: A woman between the age of 21 and 24 whose family members have actively contributed to their community in Nebraska or western Iowa.
Escort: A young man between the age of 21 and 24 whose family members have actively contributed to their community in Nebraska or western Iowa.
Page: The youngest member of the Aksarben Court, a Page is a second or third grade boy or girl whose family has demonstrated volunteer leadership.
Standard Bearer: Young men and women in grades six through 10. Traditionally, these children are from families that have not been previously honored by Aksarben with a Page, Escort or Princess.
Court of Honor: Established in 1988, the Court of Honor are individuals from Nebraska or western Iowa recognized for their outstanding leadership, vision, achievement and courage.
Floor Committee: A social and networking organization formed in support of the Aksarben Foundation’s mission. Comprised of business leaders in their 30s and 40s, this group helps champion the mission of the Aksarben Foundation. Members meet several times throughout the calendar year and assist with the Aksarben Ball and the Royal Court Luncheon.
Women’s Ball Committee: A group of established and successful women responsible for all aspects of the Ball, including the selection of the Royal Court members and the Aksarben Scholarship winners. Each of the women on the committee fulfills a minimum three-year commitment and is a volunteer.
2021 Aksarben Ball Committee Leadership
Aksarben Ball Committee Chairman: Tyler Owen, President and CEO, Owen Industries
Aksarben Ball Committee Vice Chairman: Jamie Gutierrez, CEO, Midwest Maintenance
Aksarben Ball Committee Vice Chairman: Tim Kerrigan, Principal and Managing Broker at Investors Realty, Inc.
Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee Chairman: Dr. Laura Enenbach, Associate Professor, Clarkson College
Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee Advisor: Sam Hohman, CEO Credit Advisors Foundation
Aksarben Foundation President: Sandra Reding
Governors of Aksarben
Dana C. Bradford
Terry J. Kroeger
Mickey Anderson
C.L. Landen III
Scott L. Cassels
Robert A. Reed Jr.
Tyler Owen
Nathan P. Dodge
Clark Lauritzen
Dr. Jeffrey Gold
Sid Dinsdale
Michael S. Cassling
Leslie R. Andersen
Jamie L. Gutierrez
Jay B. Noddle
Patrick L. Dees
Gregory Heckman
Jim Pillen
Ted Carter
Gov. Pete Ricketts
Councillors of Aksarben
John H. Nelson
D. Todd Duncan
Samantha J. Mosser
Joel R. Russell
Robert L. Hollingsworth
Mark A. Hesser
Sam Hohman
Alicia Edsen
Michael M. Hupp
Michael J. Flood
Matthew D. Maser
Michael P. Jung
Timothy M. Kerrigan
Mindy Simon
Jamie Walker
John Wiechmann
2021 Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee & Assignments
Laura Enenbach, Chairman
Sam Hohman, Advisor
Shannon Hoy, Escort Chairman
Anne Medlock, Princess Chairman
Shelly Grote, Heartland Princess Chairman
Dana Zeiss, Heartland Escort Chairman
Chloe Firestone, Production Chairman and Social Chairman
Jill Goldstein, Royal Court Supper Chairman and Royal Court Brunch Chairman
Dawn Gonzales, Public Relations and Social Media Chairman, Photography Chairman and Outreach Chairman
Wendy Moore, Scholarship Chairman, Files and Lists Chairman, and Yearbook Chairman
Sharlon Rodgers, Court of Honor Chairman, Royal Court Lunch Chairman and Diversity and Inclusion Chairman
Susie Shoemaker, Royal Court Welcome Chairman and Site Chairman
Kathryn Anderson, Page Luncheon Chairman, Historian Assistant and Production Assistant – Minutes/Inventory
Sally English, Historian and Class Social Chairman, Royal Court Supper Assistant, WBC Concierge and Social Assistant
Casey Fehringer, Standard Bearer Chairman, Page Assistant
Lori Kleinschmit, Treasurer, Reservations Chairman and Royal Court Brunch Assistant
Makayla McMorris, Community Support Campaign Chairman, Gifts/Courtesy/Tribute Cards Chairman, Page Luncheon Assistant, and Diversity and Inclusion Assistant
Carol Wang, Production Assistant – Scenario, Program Chairman, Invitations and Royal Court Welcome Assistant.
Aksarben Court of Honor
Established in 1988, the Court of Honor is one of the foundation’s most prestigious awards. The recognition is given annually to individuals who have excelled in one of the following categories: agriculture, arts, business and industry, community service, education, philanthropy, public service, sports or youth. This year’s honorees are:
Being honored for his contributions to business and industry, Henry Davis, is the CEO of Greater Omaha Packing Co. Davis is a member of the Economic Advisory Council for District 10 of the Federal Reserve Board. His passion for helping vulnerable youth led to the opening of Project Harmony’s Henry Davis Campus in 2010 which allows over 200 professionals and eight supporting agencies to work together collaboratively under one roof.
Being honored in the category of service to youth, Ivan Gilreath is the former president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Under his leadership, the Clubs have served almost 2,300 youth daily. During the pandemic, the Clubs provided approximately 360,000 hot meals, free to its members.
In the category of arts, father and daughter, David and Rachel Jacobson will be inducted. David was the former chairman of Kutak Rock LLP, and the founding Board Chair for Film Streams. Rachel is the President for the nonprofit Heritage Services. She is also the founder of Film Streams and served as executive director of Film Streams from 2005-2020.
2021 Aksarben Court Appointments
Court Couturier — Denise Ervin
Court Designer — Denise Ervin Designs
Court Florist — Craig Thompson, Stems
Court Coiffeur — Bungalow 8 and Creative Hair Design
Court Photographer — Dwyer Photography, MDP Inc.
Court Caterer — Levy
Court Linens Designer — AAA Rents and Event Services
Court Invitations — CHI
Court Formal Wear — Mr. Tuxedo
Entertainment — Finest Hour
Page Clothiers — Merrily Boler and Judy Glesne
Trumpeter — Dan Mattran
Production Team
Director — Patrick Roddy
Script Writer — M. Michele Phillips
Set and Lighting Designer — James Othuse
Stage Manager — Lara Marsh
Choreographer — Patrick Roddy
Sound Designer — Tom Ware, Ware House Productions
Lighting Systems — Theatrical Media Services, Inc.
Audio — Audio Visions Pro Sound
Video Projection/Graphics — Dog & Pony Productions, Inc.; Justin Korf; Steve Miller
Video Producer — Simon Clark Productions
Announcers — John Lee and M. Michele Phillips
Cameras — Kevin Hart, Mr. Video Productions
Set Construction — Heartland Scenic Studio
Gown Designer
Denise Ervin of Denise Ervin Designs has been designing and creating custom clothing for more than 30 years, specializing in high-end custom wardrobe for special occasions, evening wear and bridal. She is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Denise also has extensive experience designing for live theater, film, and dance and served as the head costume designer for the Omaha Community Playhouse for many years.
2021 Most Honored Citizens
Holly and Tonn Ostergard
2020 & 2021 Royal Courts
Standard Bearers
Aden Hughes Fisher, son of Dr. Angela and Jason Fisher and Tracy Fisher
Payton Elaine Gocken, daughter of Desri and Ryan Gocken
Norah Renee Hicks, daughter of Nicole Brown and Cecil Hicks, Jr.
Carson William Kelley, son of Nicole and Richard Kelley, Jr.
Bridget Cecelia Russell, daughter of Kathleen and James Russell
Mynor Joseph Strong, son of Dr. Sheritta and Damon Strong
Brea Elon Thomas, daughter of Captain Sherie and Barry Thomas
Ainsley Elizabeth Van Deun, daughter of Jona and Bryan Van Deun
Girl Pages
Eleanor Tobin Arnold, daughter of Tara and Dr. Ryan Arnold
Ava Marie Bartelt, daughter of Jen and Duane Bartelt
Ryan Christyne Bickford, daughter of Allison and Davin Bickford
Sadie Leigh Bradford, daughter of Cassie and Jonathan Bradford
Eloise Henning Breunsbach, daughter of Elizabeth and Matthew Breunsbach
Nora Grace Bryant, daughter of Erica and Aaron Bryant
Anabelle Marie Burroughs, daughter of Dr. Karissa and Justin Burroughs
Eleanor Margaret Cintani, daughter of Jennifer and Brian Cintani
Charlotte Jane Cline, daughter of Kristen and Geoffrey Cline
Nella Alise Dieckman, daughter of Ashley and Taylor Dieckman
Lucy Jane Dugger, daughter of Emily and Steven Dugger
Clare Catherine Fay, daughter of Adrienne and Pat Fay
Greta Anne Feinstein, daughter of Jessie and Jamie Feinstein
Pippa Fae Firestone, daughter of Chloe and Dr. Daniel Firestone
Lucy Annabelle Glathar, daughter of Lisa and Dr. Matt Glathar
Callie Grace Guenzel, daughter of Cindy and C.J. Guenzel IV
Maryn Jacquelyn Gunderson, daughter of Michelle Hagge-Gunderson and Matthew Gunderson
Margaret Catherine Hope, daughter of Meghan and Justin Hope
Ella Kate Houghton, daughter of Kelly and Dan Houghton
Matilda Mae Janulewicz, daughter of Lindi and Daniel Janulewicz
Charlotte Hillary Johnson, daughter of Alison and J.R. Johnson
Naomi Aviela Kaniewski, daughter of Patricia and Stephen Kaniewski
Alexandra Marion Karnes, daughter of Kristine and the late Senator David Karnes
Caitlyn Marie Lehan, daughter of Lisa and Chris Lehan
Elizabeth Ann Marshall, daughter of Andrea and John Marshall III
Lilly Annabel McMahon, daughter of Ashley and Dr. Matthew McMahon
Makenli Savanna McMorris, daughter of Makayla and Kenny McMorris
Sloane J. Muhleisen, daughter of Britta and Jacob Muhleisen
Azlynn Grace Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen
Sofia Isabel Norton-Cisneros, daughter of Adriana Cisneros Basulto and Joshua Norton
Avery Anne Ostergard, daughter of Amanda and Winston Ostergard
Elizabeth Susan Parker, daughter of Kate and Daniel Parker
Grace Marie Plooster, daughter of Natasha and Matthew Plooster
Brooke Anne Pogge, daughter of Erin and Joseph Pogge
Italia Elia Sanchez Ramos, daughter of Dr. Athena Ramos and Jose Sanchez Sedano
Ella Hovig Reynolds, daughter of Nikki and Benjamin Reynolds
Violet Grace Ritter, daughter of Paige and Brian Ritter
Lydia Marie Siner, daughter of Colette and Quinn Siner
Lucy Mae Stevenson, daughter of Hillary and Andrew Stevenson
Emma Renee Tierney, daughter of Kelli and Dr. Brent Tierney
Olivia Eire Turner, daughter of Carly Turner and Patrick Turner
Sofia Jane Vaccaro, daughter of Cindy and Dominic Vaccaro
Annabella Marie Volpone, daughter of Sarah and Guinio Volpone
Edith Louise Welsh, daughter of Angela and Christopher Welsh
Emily Mae Zabrowski, daughter of Molly and Ryan Zabrowski
Boy Pages
Connor Frederick Anderson, son of Kathryn and David Anderson
Graham David Anderson, son of Kathryn and David Anderson
Edward Xavier Boone, son of Beth and Charlie Boone, Jr.
Peyton Eric Chandler, son of Chaley and Eric Chandler
Graham Timothy Dinsdale, son of Sheena and Matthew Dinsdale
Barrett Kelley Dittenber, son of Alicia and Jon Dittenber
Declan James Dugger, son of Jessica and Jacob Dugger
Nicholas Thomas Feilmeier, son of Jessica and Dr. Michael Feilmeier
Quinn Christopher Fitzpatrick, son of Brooke and Jeremy Fitzpatrick
Andrew Joseph Gard, son of Amber and Dr. Andrew Gard
William Anderson Glathar, son of Lisa and Dr. Matt Glathar
Ryker Knox Grace, son of Ellie and Ryan Grace
Ian John Grier, son of Dr. Katie and Mike Grier
William Gregory Grosshans, son of Katie and Dr. Kevin Grosshans
Adrian Fernando Gutierrez, son of Alison and Fernando Gutierrez
Alexander Carlos Gutierrez, son of Alison and Fernando Gutierrez
Maxwell Stephen Halbkat, son of Lindsay Lundholm and Christopher Halbkat
Wesley Jonathan Halbkat, son of Lindsay Lundholm and Christopher Halbkat
Ambrose Francis Harr, son of Jennifer and the Hon. Burke Harr
Lincoln Mac Hite, son of Shannon and Dr. Joshua Hite
William Charles Horgan, son of Ashley and Robert Clark Horgan
George Lawrence Huse, son of Sara and Patrick Huse
Davis Andrew Lauritzen, son of Emily and Clark Lauritzen
August Michael Lee, son of Micayla and Philip Lee
William Thomas Macdissi, son of Sarah and Dr. Anthony Macdissi
Cole William Mackintosh, son of Dr. Regan and Michael Mackintosh
Aidan Michael Maguire, son of Molly Maguire and William Honke
William Edward Maguire, son of Molly Maguire and William Honke
William Walter Muhs, son of Regan and Gary Muhs, Jr.
Louis Henry Pape, son of Kimberly and Matthew Pape
Lawson Joseph Patton, son of Kris and Robert Patton
Theodore Presley Plooster, son of Natasha and Matthew Plooster
Isaac George Russell, son of Sarah and Mark Russell
Von Phoenix Stottle, son of Angel and Dr. Matthew Stottle
Miles Austin Sudbeck, son of Becca and Rory Sudbeck
Edward Alexander Vasko, son of Jennifer and Joseph Vasko
Reid Jacobsen Walker, son of Haley and Jamie Walker
Beau Charles Watson, son of Christine Watson and Adam Watson
Eli Emerson Wolf, son of Angela and Alexander Wolf
Cole Michael Ziemba, son of Jamie and Jeffrey Ziemba
Princesses
Camille Kendall Anderson, daughter of Natalie and Rob Anderson of Lexington
Samantha Ann Armstrong, daughter of Lori and Will Armstrong of Grand Island
Emelia Alyson Aufdenkamp, daughter of Sherry and Jonathan Aufdenkamp of O’Neill
Taylor Rose Ball, daughter of Christina and John Ball of Lincoln
Elizabeth Grace Bekins, daughter of Angie and John Bekins of Omaha
Karissa Amanda Boesiger, daughter of Cori and Wayne Boesiger of Lincoln
Anna Susan Boggust, daughter of Paula and Matt Boggust of Omaha
Cassandra Jean Burkhalter, daughter of Kim and Kurt Burkhalter of Omaha
Nicole Marie Campbell, daughter of Janet and Charles Campbell of Omaha
Ana Cristina Chavez, daughter of Tami and Troy Ledger of Elkhorn and Bart Chavez of Phoenix, Arizona
Emily Rae Downs, daughter of Valerie and Ryan Downs of Springfield
Lauren Elizabeth Downs, daughter of Valerie and Ryan Downs of Springfield
Emelia Ann English, daughter of Sally and Rick English of Omaha
Emma Grace Farhart, daughter of Lynette Farhart and step-father William Alford of Papillion and the late James Farhart
Lauren Anne Frankforter, daughter of Deanna and Dr. Scott Frankforter of Grand Island
Quinn Augusta Fricke, daughter of Karen and Robert Fricke of Ashland
Erin Patricia Goaley, daughter of Nicole Brundo and Darren Goaley of Omaha
Katelyn Janae Gonzales, daughter of Dawn and Paul Gonzales of Omaha
Lauren Elizabeth Greiner, daughter of Beth and Curt Greiner of Papillion
Mallory Michelle Grote, daughter of Shelly and Gary Grote of Omaha
Madeline Bartlett Halgren, daughter of Dr. Victoria and Dr. John Halgren of Omaha
Eleanor Averil Bayer Hansen, daughter of The Hon. Stephanie and Jeffrey Hansen of Omaha
Megan Nicole Hanson, daughter of Janice Koukol and J. Kirk Hanson of Omaha
Anna Mackenzie Harris, daughter of Jessica and Gregory Harris of Omaha
Katelynn Marie Harris, daughter of Rhonda and Dr. John Harris of Bellevue
Samantha Monaco Hasebroock, daughter of Jane and Mark Hasebroock of Omaha
Ashly Jordyn Helfrich, daughter of Mindy and Rick Helfrich of Bennington
Eleanor Sheen Hellman, daughter of Dr. Courtney and Jason Hellman of Omaha
Audra Nicole Heyne, daughter of Nancy and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Todd Heyne of Lincoln
Lillian Maeve Hoy, daughter of Dr. Shannon and Dr. David Hoy of Omaha
Madeleine Sophie Jacobitz, daughter of Lilian and Andy Jacobitz of Omaha
Hanna Frances Jesske, daughter of Tammy and Dr. Jay Jesske of Omaha
Justine Elisabeth Johnson, daughter of Julie and Brian Johnson of Holdrege
Ruby Kay Kenney, daughter of Julie and Steve Kenney of Omaha
Regan Lynn Kolbo, daughter of Shaylene and Michael Smith of Crete and Rick and Nikki Kolbo of Lincoln
Reghan Rochelle Kort, daughter of Shelly and Brian Kort of Grand Island
Katharine Anne LeFebvre, daughter of Nancy Falk of Omaha and Marc LeFebvre of Boulder, Colorado
Rehn Lorelle Loftus, daughter of Eric and Margret Loftus of Lincoln
Kelsey Ann Loseke, daughter of Kari and Kurt Loseke of Blair
Kristen Elisabeth Loudon, daughter of Anne and Andrew Loudon of Lincoln
Cara Marie Maynard, daughter of Patricia and Royce Maynard of Omaha
Haley Anne Mick, daughter of Kelly and Bryan Mick of Elkhorn
Tatum Layne Christensen Morris, daughter of Brenda Christensen and Michael Morris of Omaha
Taylor Ann O’Malley, daughter of Patty and Kevin O’Malley of Omaha
Jordan Elisabeth Otterberg, daughter of Liz and Dr. Erik Otterberg of Elkhorn
Josephine Ann Otto, daughter of Aimee and Richard Otto of Alliance
Athena Stavroula Patsalis, daughter of Stephanie Patsalis and Dr. Paul Patsalis of Omaha
Abigail Marie Peterson, daughter of Amy and Todd Peterson of Lincoln
Allison Juel Pritza, daughter of Sarah and Dr. Ronald Pritza of Omaha
Natalie Jeanne Raimondo, daughter of Mary and Phil Raimondo of Columbus
Madison Nicole Scott, daughter of Lori and David Scott of Omaha
Emma Claire Shoemaker, daughter of Susie and Brian Shoemaker of Omaha
Ellie Paige Simon, daughter of Stacy and the late Bruce Simon of Omaha
Sarah Grace Smith, daughter of Beth and Clay Smith of Lincoln
Tejlor Gretchen Strope, daughter of MaLaine and Boyd Strope of O’Neill
Ann Lauren Sullivan, daughter of Kathy and Patrick Sullivan of Bellevue
Samantha Frances Sullivan, daughter of Louri Sullivan and Charles Sullivan of Omaha
Madelyn Theodora Swanstrom, daughter of Courtenay and Steve Swanstrom of Valley
Courtney Elizabeth Tompkins, daughter of Deborah and Eric Tompkins of Omaha
Sofia Marguerite Vela, daughter of Jamie Gutierrez of Bellevue and Porfirio Vela of Omaha
Rachel Blaisdell Walet, daughter of Jennifer Walet and C. Taylor Walet III of Omaha
Danyelle Marie Walsh, daughter of Julie DiBaise of Elkhorn and Michael Walsh of Omaha
Isabelle Anne Marie Walz, daughter of Patricia and Theodore Walz of Omaha
Grace Ellen Wickham, daughter of Traci and Sean Wickham of Columbus
Sydney Marie Wilson, daughter of Melissa and Derek Wilson of Grant
Amelia Mary Wood, daughter of Christine and Gary Wood of Omaha
Morgan Patricia Zuerlein, daughter of Christina LaFever of Elkhorn and Brian Zuerlein of Omaha
Escorts
Chase Walker Albers, son of Ann and Jeffry Albers of Wisner
Cameron Rhodes Blossom, son of Tammy and Andrew Blossom of Omaha
Jack Michael Bydalek, son of Jill and Michael Bydalek of Omaha
Joseph Ryan Caldwell, son of Laurie and Dan Caldwell of Papillion
Caleb John Cover, son of Joni and Dr. Michael Cover of Lincoln
Nolan Allyn Dillon, son of Tanya and Blake Dillon of Fremont
Nicholas Ronald Dolezal, son of Linda and Dr. Ronald Dolezal of Columbus
Charles Boniface Doll, son of Liz and Scott Doll of Council Bluffs
Jackson McKay Dunning, son of Lisa and Tony Dunning of Council Bluffs
Callaghan Thomas Foley, son of Tamara and Thomas Foley of Omaha
Gavin Robert Grabill, son of Kate and Brad Grabill of Omaha
Alec Parker Gravelle, son of Lisa and Matthew Gravelle of Omaha
William Kent Grisham Jr., son of Tracey and Kent Grisham of Omaha and the late Suzanne Grisham
Joshua Michael Harris, son of Rhonda and Dr. John Harris of Bellevue
Jack Duncan Harry, son of Christine and Bob Harry, Jr. of Omaha
Adam Royce Hedican, son of Cynthia and Christopher Hedican of Omaha
Bennett Madson Hellman, son of Dr. Courtney and Jason Hellman of Omaha
Hudson Daniel Hohman, son of Sam and David Hohman of Omaha
Charles Elston Horning, son of Cynthia and Tyler Horning of Omaha
Alexander James Hrnicek, son of Tracie Spoeneman Hrnicek and Dr. Matthew Hrnicek of Lincoln
Peter William Krenzer, son of Dr. Kari and Douglas Krenzer of Omaha
Matthew Robert Krumwiede, son of Lisa and Matt Krumwiede of Omaha
Cody Gary Lambrecht, son of Sarah and Gary Lambrecht of Kennard
Graham Patrick Laughlin, son of Dr. Theresa and Mark Laughlin of Omaha
Brian Michael Leiferman Jr., son of Carla Goerish and Brian Leiferman of Omaha and the late Cindy Leiferman
Chad Raymond Lemke, son of Sandy and Todd Lemke of Papillion
Jackson Benjamin McGowan, son of Sarah and Christopher McGowan of Omaha
Noah Christian Mick, son of Kelly and Bryan Mick of Elkhorn
Richard Joseph Moffat II, son of Toody and Dr. Kody Moffatt of Omaha
Emmanuel Dominique Mora, son of Martha and Lionel Mora of Bellevue
Omar Octavio Mora, son of Alma Mora and Hector Salgado of Bellevue
Noah Alan Moreano, son of Rachael and Kenneth Moreano of Omaha
Alex Christian Nelson, son of Jenny and Dr. Scott Nelson of Omaha
Alexander Scott Nielsen, son of Susan and Douglas Nielsen of Omaha
Ryan Charles Obrecht, son of Sherri and Darren Obrecht of Omaha
James Thomas Olsen, son of Elizabeth and Michael Cassling of Omaha and Jamie and Thomas Olsen of Omaha
Aidon Glen Perlinger, son of Debby and Mark Perlinger of Paxton
Bennett Geoffrey Perlinger, son of Debby and Mark Perlinger of Paxton
Jackson Henry Pflug, son of Nancy and Dr. John Pflug of Omaha
Christopher Gerald Pritza, son of Judy and Dr. Randy Pritza of Omaha
Joseph Francis Raun, son of Teresa and Chris Raun of Lincoln
Galen Connor Root, son of Kimberly and Terence Root of Omaha
Lukmaan Sattar, son of Fatima Basith and Dr. Syed Pirzada Sattar of Omaha
Matthew Norris Semin, son of Brenda and Dr. Shawn Semin of Lincoln
Jakob Robert Smith, son of Sandra and Dan Koch, Jr. of Omaha
Will Orion Spinar, son of Dr. Anne Perlman and David Spinar of Lincoln
Tanner William Staab, son of Jill and David Staab of Grand Island
Camden Alexander Stewart, son of Marc and Kimberley Kaschke of Elkhorn
Emmet Paul Storer, son of Tanya and Eric Storer of Whitman
Colton Matthew Thompson, son of Melissa and T. Tucker Thompson of Eustis
Will Spencer Turman, son of Shelly and Dr. Paul Turman of Lincoln
John Colin Vovk, son of Dr. Patricia Helke and Paul Vovk of Omaha
Zane Yuki Watanabe, son of Joy and Gordon Watanabe of Omaha
David Luke Watson, son of Wendy and Col Eric Paulson and Jim Watson of Langley AFB
Tyler Anthony White-Welchen, son of Tiffany White-Welchen and Tony Welchen of Omaha
Jake Ryan Wilson, son of Beth and Tim Wilson of Omaha
William Jacob Wilson, son of Mary and Jeffrey Wilson of Omaha
Daniel George Woodward, son of Christine Reilly and Brian Reilly and Jody and Michael Woodward of Omaha
Ryan Wortmann, son of Cecilia and Tom Wortmann of Waterloo