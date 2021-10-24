 Skip to main content
The 2020 and 2021 Aksarben Ball Royal Courts
Marking its 126th year, the annual Aksarben Ball was held Saturday at CHI Health Center.

The Aksarben Ball honors and celebrates those throughout the heartland who give of their time, talent and treasure through community volunteerism and philanthropy. This annual celebration also serves as the headlining fundraising event for the Aksarben Foundation, with proceeds going to benefit the Aksarben mission and the Aksarben Scholarship Fund.

As part of the celebration, princesses, escorts, standard bearers and pages represent their families and are honored for their specific contributions to the region. The highest honor is bestowed onto Aksarben’s Most Honored Citizens, a coveted secret unveiled as part of the evening’s finale. Additionally, Court of Honor recipients are selected each year, recognized for their contributions to one of the following: agriculture, arts, business and industry, education, philanthropy, public service and sports.

Ball participants defined include:

Princess: A woman between the age of 21 and 24 whose family members have actively contributed to their community in Nebraska or western Iowa.

Escort: A young man between the age of 21 and 24 whose family members have actively contributed to their community in Nebraska or western Iowa.

Page: The youngest member of the Aksarben Court, a Page is a second or third grade boy or girl whose family has demonstrated volunteer leadership.

Standard Bearer: Young men and women in grades six through 10. Traditionally, these children are from families that have not been previously honored by Aksarben with a Page, Escort or Princess.

Court of Honor: Established in 1988, the Court of Honor are individuals from Nebraska or western Iowa recognized for their outstanding leadership, vision, achievement and courage.

Floor Committee: A social and networking organization formed in support of the Aksarben Foundation’s mission. Comprised of business leaders in their 30s and 40s, this group helps champion the mission of the Aksarben Foundation. Members meet several times throughout the calendar year and assist with the Aksarben Ball and the Royal Court Luncheon.

Women’s Ball Committee: A group of established and successful women responsible for all aspects of the Ball, including the selection of the Royal Court members and the Aksarben Scholarship winners. Each of the women on the committee fulfills a minimum three-year commitment and is a volunteer.

2021 Aksarben Ball Committee Leadership

Aksarben Ball Committee Chairman: Tyler Owen, President and CEO, Owen Industries

Aksarben Ball Committee Vice Chairman: Jamie Gutierrez, CEO, Midwest Maintenance

Aksarben Ball Committee Vice Chairman: Tim Kerrigan, Principal and Managing Broker at Investors Realty, Inc.

Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee Chairman: Dr. Laura Enenbach, Associate Professor, Clarkson College

Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee Advisor: Sam Hohman, CEO Credit Advisors Foundation

Aksarben Foundation President: Sandra Reding

Governors of Aksarben

Dana C. Bradford

Terry J. Kroeger

Mickey Anderson

C.L. Landen III

Scott L. Cassels

Robert A. Reed Jr.

Tyler Owen

Nathan P. Dodge

Clark Lauritzen

Dr. Jeffrey Gold

Sid Dinsdale

Michael S. Cassling

Leslie R. Andersen

Jamie L. Gutierrez

Jay B. Noddle

Patrick L. Dees

Gregory Heckman

Jim Pillen

Ted Carter

Gov. Pete Ricketts

Councillors of Aksarben

John H. Nelson

D. Todd Duncan

Samantha J. Mosser

Joel R. Russell

Robert L. Hollingsworth

Mark A. Hesser

Sam Hohman

Alicia Edsen

Michael M. Hupp

Michael J. Flood

Matthew D. Maser

Michael P. Jung

Timothy M. Kerrigan

Mindy Simon

Jamie Walker

John Wiechmann

2021 Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee & Assignments

Laura Enenbach, Chairman

Sam Hohman, Advisor

Shannon Hoy, Escort Chairman

Anne Medlock, Princess Chairman

Shelly Grote, Heartland Princess Chairman

Dana Zeiss, Heartland Escort Chairman

Chloe Firestone, Production Chairman and Social Chairman

Jill Goldstein, Royal Court Supper Chairman and Royal Court Brunch Chairman

Dawn Gonzales, Public Relations and Social Media Chairman, Photography Chairman and Outreach Chairman

Wendy Moore, Scholarship Chairman, Files and Lists Chairman, and Yearbook Chairman

Sharlon Rodgers, Court of Honor Chairman, Royal Court Lunch Chairman and Diversity and Inclusion Chairman

Susie Shoemaker, Royal Court Welcome Chairman and Site Chairman

Kathryn Anderson, Page Luncheon Chairman, Historian Assistant and Production Assistant – Minutes/Inventory

Sally English, Historian and Class Social Chairman, Royal Court Supper Assistant, WBC Concierge and Social Assistant

Casey Fehringer, Standard Bearer Chairman, Page Assistant

Lori Kleinschmit, Treasurer, Reservations Chairman and Royal Court Brunch Assistant

Makayla McMorris, Community Support Campaign Chairman, Gifts/Courtesy/Tribute Cards Chairman, Page Luncheon Assistant, and Diversity and Inclusion Assistant

Carol Wang, Production Assistant – Scenario, Program Chairman, Invitations and Royal Court Welcome Assistant.

Aksarben Court of Honor

Established in 1988, the Court of Honor is one of the foundation’s most prestigious awards. The recognition is given annually to individuals who have excelled in one of the following categories: agriculture, arts, business and industry, community service, education, philanthropy, public service, sports or youth. This year’s honorees are:

Being honored for his contributions to business and industry, Henry Davis, is the CEO of Greater Omaha Packing Co. Davis is a member of the Economic Advisory Council for District 10 of the Federal Reserve Board. His passion for helping vulnerable youth led to the opening of Project Harmony’s Henry Davis Campus in 2010 which allows over 200 professionals and eight supporting agencies to work together collaboratively under one roof.

Being honored in the category of service to youth, Ivan Gilreath is the former president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Under his leadership, the Clubs have served almost 2,300 youth daily. During the pandemic, the Clubs provided approximately 360,000 hot meals, free to its members.

In the category of arts, father and daughter, David and Rachel Jacobson will be inducted. David was the former chairman of Kutak Rock LLP, and the founding Board Chair for Film Streams. Rachel is the President for the nonprofit Heritage Services. She is also the founder of Film Streams and served as executive director of Film Streams from 2005-2020.

2021 Aksarben Court Appointments

Court Couturier — Denise Ervin

Court Designer — Denise Ervin Designs

Court Florist — Craig Thompson, Stems

Court Coiffeur — Bungalow 8 and Creative Hair Design

Court Photographer — Dwyer Photography, MDP Inc.

Court Caterer — Levy

Court Linens Designer — AAA Rents and Event Services

Court Invitations — CHI

Court Formal Wear — Mr. Tuxedo

Entertainment — Finest Hour

Page Clothiers — Merrily Boler and Judy Glesne

Trumpeter — Dan Mattran

Production Team

Director — Patrick Roddy

Script Writer — M. Michele Phillips

Set and Lighting Designer — James Othuse

Stage Manager — Lara Marsh

Choreographer — Patrick Roddy

Sound Designer — Tom Ware, Ware House Productions

Lighting Systems — Theatrical Media Services, Inc.

Audio — Audio Visions Pro Sound

Video Projection/Graphics — Dog & Pony Productions, Inc.; Justin Korf; Steve Miller

Video Producer — Simon Clark Productions

Announcers — John Lee and M. Michele Phillips

Cameras — Kevin Hart, Mr. Video Productions

Set Construction — Heartland Scenic Studio

Gown Designer

Denise Ervin of Denise Ervin Designs has been designing and creating custom clothing for more than 30 years, specializing in high-end custom wardrobe for special occasions, evening wear and bridal. She is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Denise also has extensive experience designing for live theater, film, and dance and served as the head costume designer for the Omaha Community Playhouse for many years.

2021 Most Honored Citizens

Holly and Tonn Ostergard

102421-owh-liv-aksarben-p1

Holly and Tonn Ostergard were named the 2021 Most Honored Citizens of Aksarben at the Aksarben Ball, the headlining event of the Aksarben Foundation, on Saturday, Oct. 23.

2020 & 2021 Royal Courts

Standard Bearers

Aden Hughes Fisher, son of Dr. Angela and Jason Fisher and Tracy Fisher

Payton Elaine Gocken, daughter of Desri and Ryan Gocken

Norah Renee Hicks, daughter of Nicole Brown and Cecil Hicks, Jr.

Carson William Kelley, son of Nicole and Richard Kelley, Jr.

Bridget Cecelia Russell, daughter of Kathleen and James Russell

Mynor Joseph Strong, son of Dr. Sheritta and Damon Strong

Brea Elon Thomas, daughter of Captain Sherie and Barry Thomas

Ainsley Elizabeth Van Deun, daughter of Jona and Bryan Van Deun

Girl Pages

Eleanor Tobin Arnold, daughter of Tara and Dr. Ryan Arnold

Ava Marie Bartelt, daughter of Jen and Duane Bartelt

Ryan Christyne Bickford, daughter of Allison and Davin Bickford

Sadie Leigh Bradford, daughter of Cassie and Jonathan Bradford

Eloise Henning Breunsbach, daughter of Elizabeth and Matthew Breunsbach

Nora Grace Bryant, daughter of Erica and Aaron Bryant

Anabelle Marie Burroughs, daughter of Dr. Karissa and Justin Burroughs

Eleanor Margaret Cintani, daughter of Jennifer and Brian Cintani

Charlotte Jane Cline, daughter of Kristen and Geoffrey Cline

Nella Alise Dieckman, daughter of Ashley and Taylor Dieckman

Lucy Jane Dugger, daughter of Emily and Steven Dugger

Clare Catherine Fay, daughter of Adrienne and Pat Fay

Greta Anne Feinstein, daughter of Jessie and Jamie Feinstein

Pippa Fae Firestone, daughter of Chloe and Dr. Daniel Firestone

Lucy Annabelle Glathar, daughter of Lisa and Dr. Matt Glathar

Callie Grace Guenzel, daughter of Cindy and C.J. Guenzel IV

Maryn Jacquelyn Gunderson, daughter of Michelle Hagge-Gunderson and Matthew Gunderson

Margaret Catherine Hope, daughter of Meghan and Justin Hope

Ella Kate Houghton, daughter of Kelly and Dan Houghton

Matilda Mae Janulewicz, daughter of Lindi and Daniel Janulewicz

Charlotte Hillary Johnson, daughter of Alison and J.R. Johnson

Naomi Aviela Kaniewski, daughter of Patricia and Stephen Kaniewski

Alexandra Marion Karnes, daughter of Kristine and the late Senator David Karnes

Caitlyn Marie Lehan, daughter of Lisa and Chris Lehan

Elizabeth Ann Marshall, daughter of Andrea and John Marshall III

Lilly Annabel McMahon, daughter of Ashley and Dr. Matthew McMahon

Makenli Savanna McMorris, daughter of Makayla and Kenny McMorris

Sloane J. Muhleisen, daughter of Britta and Jacob Muhleisen

Azlynn Grace Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen

Sofia Isabel Norton-Cisneros, daughter of Adriana Cisneros Basulto and Joshua Norton

Avery Anne Ostergard, daughter of Amanda and Winston Ostergard

Elizabeth Susan Parker, daughter of Kate and Daniel Parker

Grace Marie Plooster, daughter of Natasha and Matthew Plooster

Brooke Anne Pogge, daughter of Erin and Joseph Pogge

Italia Elia Sanchez Ramos, daughter of Dr. Athena Ramos and Jose Sanchez Sedano

Ella Hovig Reynolds, daughter of Nikki and Benjamin Reynolds

Violet Grace Ritter, daughter of Paige and Brian Ritter

Lydia Marie Siner, daughter of Colette and Quinn Siner

Lucy Mae Stevenson, daughter of Hillary and Andrew Stevenson

Emma Renee Tierney, daughter of Kelli and Dr. Brent Tierney

Olivia Eire Turner, daughter of Carly Turner and Patrick Turner

Sofia Jane Vaccaro, daughter of Cindy and Dominic Vaccaro

Annabella Marie Volpone, daughter of Sarah and Guinio Volpone

Edith Louise Welsh, daughter of Angela and Christopher Welsh

Emily Mae Zabrowski, daughter of Molly and Ryan Zabrowski

Boy Pages

Connor Frederick Anderson, son of Kathryn and David Anderson

Graham David Anderson, son of Kathryn and David Anderson

Edward Xavier Boone, son of Beth and Charlie Boone, Jr.

Peyton Eric Chandler, son of Chaley and Eric Chandler

Graham Timothy Dinsdale, son of Sheena and Matthew Dinsdale

Barrett Kelley Dittenber, son of Alicia and Jon Dittenber

Declan James Dugger, son of Jessica and Jacob Dugger

Nicholas Thomas Feilmeier, son of Jessica and Dr. Michael Feilmeier

Quinn Christopher Fitzpatrick, son of Brooke and Jeremy Fitzpatrick

Andrew Joseph Gard, son of Amber and Dr. Andrew Gard

William Anderson Glathar, son of Lisa and Dr. Matt Glathar

Ryker Knox Grace, son of Ellie and Ryan Grace

Ian John Grier, son of Dr. Katie and Mike Grier

William Gregory Grosshans, son of Katie and Dr. Kevin Grosshans

Adrian Fernando Gutierrez, son of Alison and Fernando Gutierrez

Alexander Carlos Gutierrez, son of Alison and Fernando Gutierrez

Maxwell Stephen Halbkat, son of Lindsay Lundholm and Christopher Halbkat

Wesley Jonathan Halbkat, son of Lindsay Lundholm and Christopher Halbkat

Ambrose Francis Harr, son of Jennifer and the Hon. Burke Harr

Lincoln Mac Hite, son of Shannon and Dr. Joshua Hite

William Charles Horgan, son of Ashley and Robert Clark Horgan

George Lawrence Huse, son of Sara and Patrick Huse

Davis Andrew Lauritzen, son of Emily and Clark Lauritzen

August Michael Lee, son of Micayla and Philip Lee

William Thomas Macdissi, son of Sarah and Dr. Anthony Macdissi

Cole William Mackintosh, son of Dr. Regan and Michael Mackintosh

Aidan Michael Maguire, son of Molly Maguire and William Honke

William Edward Maguire, son of Molly Maguire and William Honke

William Walter Muhs, son of Regan and Gary Muhs, Jr.

Louis Henry Pape, son of Kimberly and Matthew Pape

Lawson Joseph Patton, son of Kris and Robert Patton

Theodore Presley Plooster, son of Natasha and Matthew Plooster

Isaac George Russell, son of Sarah and Mark Russell

Von Phoenix Stottle, son of Angel and Dr. Matthew Stottle

Miles Austin Sudbeck, son of Becca and Rory Sudbeck

Edward Alexander Vasko, son of Jennifer and Joseph Vasko

Reid Jacobsen Walker, son of Haley and Jamie Walker

Beau Charles Watson, son of Christine Watson and Adam Watson

Eli Emerson Wolf, son of Angela and Alexander Wolf

Cole Michael Ziemba, son of Jamie and Jeffrey Ziemba

Princesses

Camille Kendall Anderson, daughter of Natalie and Rob Anderson of Lexington

Samantha Ann Armstrong, daughter of Lori and Will Armstrong of Grand Island

Emelia Alyson Aufdenkamp, daughter of Sherry and Jonathan Aufdenkamp of O’Neill

Taylor Rose Ball, daughter of Christina and John Ball of Lincoln

Elizabeth Grace Bekins, daughter of Angie and John Bekins of Omaha

Karissa Amanda Boesiger, daughter of Cori and Wayne Boesiger of Lincoln

Anna Susan Boggust, daughter of Paula and Matt Boggust of Omaha

Cassandra Jean Burkhalter, daughter of Kim and Kurt Burkhalter of Omaha

Nicole Marie Campbell, daughter of Janet and Charles Campbell of Omaha

Ana Cristina Chavez, daughter of Tami and Troy Ledger of Elkhorn and Bart Chavez of Phoenix, Arizona

Emily Rae Downs, daughter of Valerie and Ryan Downs of Springfield

Lauren Elizabeth Downs, daughter of Valerie and Ryan Downs of Springfield

Emelia Ann English, daughter of Sally and Rick English of Omaha

Emma Grace Farhart, daughter of Lynette Farhart and step-father William Alford of Papillion and the late James Farhart

Lauren Anne Frankforter, daughter of Deanna and Dr. Scott Frankforter of Grand Island

Quinn Augusta Fricke, daughter of Karen and Robert Fricke of Ashland

Erin Patricia Goaley, daughter of Nicole Brundo and Darren Goaley of Omaha

Katelyn Janae Gonzales, daughter of Dawn and Paul Gonzales of Omaha

Lauren Elizabeth Greiner, daughter of Beth and Curt Greiner of Papillion

Mallory Michelle Grote, daughter of Shelly and Gary Grote of Omaha

Madeline Bartlett Halgren, daughter of Dr. Victoria and Dr. John Halgren of Omaha

Eleanor Averil Bayer Hansen, daughter of The Hon. Stephanie and Jeffrey Hansen of Omaha

Megan Nicole Hanson, daughter of Janice Koukol and J. Kirk Hanson of Omaha

Anna Mackenzie Harris, daughter of Jessica and Gregory Harris of Omaha

Katelynn Marie Harris, daughter of Rhonda and Dr. John Harris of Bellevue

Samantha Monaco Hasebroock, daughter of Jane and Mark Hasebroock of Omaha

Ashly Jordyn Helfrich, daughter of Mindy and Rick Helfrich of Bennington

Eleanor Sheen Hellman, daughter of Dr. Courtney and Jason Hellman of Omaha

Audra Nicole Heyne, daughter of Nancy and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Todd Heyne of Lincoln

Lillian Maeve Hoy, daughter of Dr. Shannon and Dr. David Hoy of Omaha

Madeleine Sophie Jacobitz, daughter of Lilian and Andy Jacobitz of Omaha

Hanna Frances Jesske, daughter of Tammy and Dr. Jay Jesske of Omaha

Justine Elisabeth Johnson, daughter of Julie and Brian Johnson of Holdrege

Ruby Kay Kenney, daughter of Julie and Steve Kenney of Omaha

Regan Lynn Kolbo, daughter of Shaylene and Michael Smith of Crete and Rick and Nikki Kolbo of Lincoln

Reghan Rochelle Kort, daughter of Shelly and Brian Kort of Grand Island

Katharine Anne LeFebvre, daughter of Nancy Falk of Omaha and Marc LeFebvre of Boulder, Colorado

Rehn Lorelle Loftus, daughter of Eric and Margret Loftus of Lincoln

Kelsey Ann Loseke, daughter of Kari and Kurt Loseke of Blair

Kristen Elisabeth Loudon, daughter of Anne and Andrew Loudon of Lincoln

Cara Marie Maynard, daughter of Patricia and Royce Maynard of Omaha

Haley Anne Mick, daughter of Kelly and Bryan Mick of Elkhorn

Tatum Layne Christensen Morris, daughter of Brenda Christensen and Michael Morris of Omaha

Taylor Ann O’Malley, daughter of Patty and Kevin O’Malley of Omaha

Jordan Elisabeth Otterberg, daughter of Liz and Dr. Erik Otterberg of Elkhorn

Josephine Ann Otto, daughter of Aimee and Richard Otto of Alliance

Athena Stavroula Patsalis, daughter of Stephanie Patsalis and Dr. Paul Patsalis of Omaha

Abigail Marie Peterson, daughter of Amy and Todd Peterson of Lincoln

Allison Juel Pritza, daughter of Sarah and Dr. Ronald Pritza of Omaha

Natalie Jeanne Raimondo, daughter of Mary and Phil Raimondo of Columbus

Madison Nicole Scott, daughter of Lori and David Scott of Omaha

Emma Claire Shoemaker, daughter of Susie and Brian Shoemaker of Omaha

Ellie Paige Simon, daughter of Stacy and the late Bruce Simon of Omaha

Sarah Grace Smith, daughter of Beth and Clay Smith of Lincoln

Tejlor Gretchen Strope, daughter of MaLaine and Boyd Strope of O’Neill

Ann Lauren Sullivan, daughter of Kathy and Patrick Sullivan of Bellevue

Samantha Frances Sullivan, daughter of Louri Sullivan and Charles Sullivan of Omaha

Madelyn Theodora Swanstrom, daughter of Courtenay and Steve Swanstrom of Valley

Courtney Elizabeth Tompkins, daughter of Deborah and Eric Tompkins of Omaha

Sofia Marguerite Vela, daughter of Jamie Gutierrez of Bellevue and Porfirio Vela of Omaha

Rachel Blaisdell Walet, daughter of Jennifer Walet and C. Taylor Walet III of Omaha

Danyelle Marie Walsh, daughter of Julie DiBaise of Elkhorn and Michael Walsh of Omaha

Isabelle Anne Marie Walz, daughter of Patricia and Theodore Walz of Omaha

Grace Ellen Wickham, daughter of Traci and Sean Wickham of Columbus

Sydney Marie Wilson, daughter of Melissa and Derek Wilson of Grant

Amelia Mary Wood, daughter of Christine and Gary Wood of Omaha

Morgan Patricia Zuerlein, daughter of Christina LaFever of Elkhorn and Brian Zuerlein of Omaha

Escorts

Chase Walker Albers, son of Ann and Jeffry Albers of Wisner

Cameron Rhodes Blossom, son of Tammy and Andrew Blossom of Omaha

Jack Michael Bydalek, son of Jill and Michael Bydalek of Omaha

Joseph Ryan Caldwell, son of Laurie and Dan Caldwell of Papillion

Caleb John Cover, son of Joni and Dr. Michael Cover of Lincoln

Nolan Allyn Dillon, son of Tanya and Blake Dillon of Fremont

Nicholas Ronald Dolezal, son of Linda and Dr. Ronald Dolezal of Columbus

Charles Boniface Doll, son of Liz and Scott Doll of Council Bluffs

Jackson McKay Dunning, son of Lisa and Tony Dunning of Council Bluffs

Callaghan Thomas Foley, son of Tamara and Thomas Foley of Omaha

Gavin Robert Grabill, son of Kate and Brad Grabill of Omaha

Alec Parker Gravelle, son of Lisa and Matthew Gravelle of Omaha

William Kent Grisham Jr., son of Tracey and Kent Grisham of Omaha and the late Suzanne Grisham

Joshua Michael Harris, son of Rhonda and Dr. John Harris of Bellevue

Jack Duncan Harry, son of Christine and Bob Harry, Jr. of Omaha

Adam Royce Hedican, son of Cynthia and Christopher Hedican of Omaha

Bennett Madson Hellman, son of Dr. Courtney and Jason Hellman of Omaha

Hudson Daniel Hohman, son of Sam and David Hohman of Omaha

Charles Elston Horning, son of Cynthia and Tyler Horning of Omaha

Alexander James Hrnicek, son of Tracie Spoeneman Hrnicek and Dr. Matthew Hrnicek of Lincoln

Peter William Krenzer, son of Dr. Kari and Douglas Krenzer of Omaha

Matthew Robert Krumwiede, son of Lisa and Matt Krumwiede of Omaha

Cody Gary Lambrecht, son of Sarah and Gary Lambrecht of Kennard

Graham Patrick Laughlin, son of Dr. Theresa and Mark Laughlin of Omaha

Brian Michael Leiferman Jr., son of Carla Goerish and Brian Leiferman of Omaha and the late Cindy Leiferman

Chad Raymond Lemke, son of Sandy and Todd Lemke of Papillion

Jackson Benjamin McGowan, son of Sarah and Christopher McGowan of Omaha

Noah Christian Mick, son of Kelly and Bryan Mick of Elkhorn

Richard Joseph Moffat II, son of Toody and Dr. Kody Moffatt of Omaha

Emmanuel Dominique Mora, son of Martha and Lionel Mora of Bellevue

Omar Octavio Mora, son of Alma Mora and Hector Salgado of Bellevue

Noah Alan Moreano, son of Rachael and Kenneth Moreano of Omaha

Alex Christian Nelson, son of Jenny and Dr. Scott Nelson of Omaha

Alexander Scott Nielsen, son of Susan and Douglas Nielsen of Omaha

Ryan Charles Obrecht, son of Sherri and Darren Obrecht of Omaha

James Thomas Olsen, son of Elizabeth and Michael Cassling of Omaha and Jamie and Thomas Olsen of Omaha

Aidon Glen Perlinger, son of Debby and Mark Perlinger of Paxton

Bennett Geoffrey Perlinger, son of Debby and Mark Perlinger of Paxton

Jackson Henry Pflug, son of Nancy and Dr. John Pflug of Omaha

Christopher Gerald Pritza, son of Judy and Dr. Randy Pritza of Omaha

Joseph Francis Raun, son of Teresa and Chris Raun of Lincoln

Galen Connor Root, son of Kimberly and Terence Root of Omaha

Lukmaan Sattar, son of Fatima Basith and Dr. Syed Pirzada Sattar of Omaha

Matthew Norris Semin, son of Brenda and Dr. Shawn Semin of Lincoln

Jakob Robert Smith, son of Sandra and Dan Koch, Jr. of Omaha

Will Orion Spinar, son of Dr. Anne Perlman and David Spinar of Lincoln

Tanner William Staab, son of Jill and David Staab of Grand Island

Camden Alexander Stewart, son of Marc and Kimberley Kaschke of Elkhorn

Emmet Paul Storer, son of Tanya and Eric Storer of Whitman

Colton Matthew Thompson, son of Melissa and T. Tucker Thompson of Eustis

Will Spencer Turman, son of Shelly and Dr. Paul Turman of Lincoln

John Colin Vovk, son of Dr. Patricia Helke and Paul Vovk of Omaha

Zane Yuki Watanabe, son of Joy and Gordon Watanabe of Omaha

David Luke Watson, son of Wendy and Col Eric Paulson and Jim Watson of Langley AFB

Tyler Anthony White-Welchen, son of Tiffany White-Welchen and Tony Welchen of Omaha

Jake Ryan Wilson, son of Beth and Tim Wilson of Omaha

William Jacob Wilson, son of Mary and Jeffrey Wilson of Omaha

Daniel George Woodward, son of Christine Reilly and Brian Reilly and Jody and Michael Woodward of Omaha

Ryan Wortmann, son of Cecilia and Tom Wortmann of Waterloo

