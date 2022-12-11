The Book Drop podcast explores topics related to Omaha community, libraries and the joy of reading

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Did you know that Omaha Public Library has its very own podcast? Since then, more than 110 episodes have been released with more than 18,500 downloads.

The podcast team consists of Omaha Public Library staff members who offer reading suggestions, chat with guests, and occasionally geek out about books, information and pop culture. They explore topics related to our community, libraries and the joy of reading. Topics include everything from suggested titles to help tackle the library’s annual reading challenge, to bookish news and not-so-secret librarian secrets. The team has also hosted online book clubs, where the title is announced several episodes in advance, and then discussed among team members. Lists of all the books, movies, TV and resources discussed during each episode are available as a reference, and link directly to the library’s online catalog for convenient access and easy-to-place holds.

Listeners have opportunities to engage with the podcast team through the query of the week. A question for the following week’s podcast is posted when each episode is published and shared through Omaha Public Library’s Facebook and Twitter channels @omahalibrary. Followers can respond directly to the social media post, or email their response to thebookdrop@omahalibrary.org.

Podcast regulars have shared that listening to The Book Drop has not only helped them increase their reading, but also exposed them to a wider variety of titles. “This is my new favorite podcast,” said one listener. “The librarians speak about a range of topics that address the Omaha community and our shared love of reading.”

Book enthusiasts can get started with Episode 1 or Episode 101 at omahalibrary.org/the-book-drop or search for “The Book Drop” on their favorite podcast app. Episodes drop on Friday afternoons. Subscribe today to make sure you never miss an episode!