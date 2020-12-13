 Skip to main content
This week in Ted Kooser's 'American Life in Poetry': 'Clearly'
James Crews, the author of this week’s poem, is the editor of a fine anthology from Green Writers Press called “Healing the Divide: Poems of Kindness and Connection,” much-needed in our troubled world. Here, as I see it, he graciously pays respects to William Carlos Williams, our great poet of the local and ordinary, who once wrote about the pleasure of eating all the plums his wife had left in the refrigerator. His newest book is “Bluebird.”

ClearlyTo see clearly,

not needing a drink

or pill or puff

of any pipe

to know I’m alive.

To come home,

peel off sandals

and step onto

the cool tile floor

needing only

the rush of water

over strawberries

I picked myself

and then a knife

to trim the dusty

green heads

from each one,

to watch them

gleam cleanly

in a colander

in a patch of sun

near the sink.

Poem copyright ©2020 by James Crews, “Clearly,” from “Bluebird” (Green Writers Press, 2020). Poem reprinted by permission of James Crews and the publisher. Introduction copyright © 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

