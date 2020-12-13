This week in Ted Kooser's 'American Life in Poetry': 'Clearly'

James Crews, the author of this week’s poem, is the editor of a fine anthology from Green Writers Press called “Healing the Divide: Poems of Kindness and Connection,” much-needed in our troubled world. Here, as I see it, he graciously pays respects to William Carlos Williams, our great poet of the local and ordinary, who once wrote about the pleasure of eating all the plums his wife had left in the refrigerator. His newest book is “Bluebird.”
ClearlyTo see clearly,
not needing a drink
or pill or puff
of any pipe
to know I’m alive.
To come home,
peel off sandals
and step onto
the cool tile floor
needing only
the rush of water
over strawberries
I picked myself
and then a knife
to trim the dusty
green heads
from each one,
to watch them
gleam cleanly
in a colander
in a patch of sun
near the sink.
Poem copyright ©2020 by James Crews, “Clearly,” from “Bluebird” (Green Writers Press, 2020). Poem reprinted by permission of James Crews and the publisher. Introduction copyright © 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.
