This week in Ted Kooser's 'American Life in Poetry': 'Red Stilts'
This week in Ted Kooser's 'American Life in Poetry': 'Red Stilts'

We’ve published more than 800 weekly columns to date, and soon I’m retiring as editor and part-time professor. This column will continue under my name until the end of the year, when my colleague Kwame Dawes will take over. I’m immensely grateful to my talented and efficient longtime Assistant Editor, Pat Emile, to the Library of Congress and The Poetry Foundation, and to the English Department at the University of Nebraska. And, of course, for the wonderful support we’ve had from all of you readers since the day Pat and I started out, uncertain, 15 years ago. Rather than riding a horse into the sunset, let me clop away down the block on handmade stilts with this title poem from my new book, to be published Sept. 8 by Copper Canyon Press. Here’s how life looks to me, at 81:

Red Stilts

Seventy years ago I made a pair of stilts

from six-foot two-by-twos, with blocks

to stand on nailed a foot from the bottom.

If I was to learn to walk on stilts I wanted

them red and I had to wait almost forever

for the paint to dry, laid over the arms

of a saggy, ancient Adirondack chair

no longer good for much but holding hoes

and rakes and stakes rolled up in twine,

and at last I couldn’t wait a minute longer

and took the stilts into my hands and stepped

between them, stepped up and stepped out,

tilted far forward, clopping fast and away

down the walk, a foot above my neighborhood,

the summer in my hair, my new red stilts

stuck to my fingers, not knowing how far

I’d be able to get, and now, in what seems

just a few yards down the block, I’m there.

Ted Kooser

Ted Kooser

Poem copyright 2020 by Ted Kooser, “Red Stilts,” from “Red Stilts” (Copper Canyon Press, 2020). Poem reprinted by permission of Ted Kooser and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2020 by The Poetry Foundation.

