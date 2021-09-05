September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Omaha Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help, and so much more, helping transform lives and communities through education and opportunities.

Check out these top 10 reasons to have a library card:

￼Books: Access books in whatever formats work best for you (print, eBook, audiobook, large print, Playaways and more).

￼Librarians: These friendly folks are happy to help connect you with everything from your next favorite book to where to find voter information.

￼Branches: There are 12 OPL locations throughout Omaha. Visit OPL’s virtual branch at omahalibrary.org for the most current information and to connect with digital resources.