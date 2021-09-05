September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Omaha Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help, and so much more, helping transform lives and communities through education and opportunities.
Check out these top 10 reasons to have a library card:
￼Books: Access books in whatever formats work best for you (print, eBook, audiobook, large print, Playaways and more).
￼Librarians: These friendly folks are happy to help connect you with everything from your next favorite book to where to find voter information.
￼Branches: There are 12 OPL locations throughout Omaha. Visit OPL’s virtual branch at omahalibrary.org for the most current information and to connect with digital resources.
￼MyOPL: Your online library account allows you to search OPL’s collection, place and manage items on hold, and designate a branch for convenient pick-up. You may also create bookshelves to help track your reading, and read and share reviews with other readers. MyOPL is also available as a mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play.
￼Music: Download up to four free songs per week using Freegal — they are yours to keep! You may also stream up to three hours of music per day.
￼Movies: You can check out DVDs at all OPL locations.
￼Magazines: Borrow print magazines from your favorite branch or check them out online through Flipster. (OPL now offers “zines” at Benson Library and W. Dale Clark Library. Zines are niche, handmade, hyper-local booklets created by community members for community members.)
￼Online learning resources: Gale Courses, LinkedIn Learning, LearningExpress, Mango Languages and Tutor.com are just a few of the great learning tools available through the Resource Center at omahalibrary.org.
￼Research resources: Access The Omaha Star and Omaha World-Herald digital archives, and many other family history research tools, such as Ancestry Library Edition (available for in-home use through Dec. 31), MyHeritage, and Fire Insurance Maps Online.
￼Partner passes: When available, check out free passes for Heartland B-cycle, Fontenelle Forest, Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, Omaha Children’s Museum and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
There are many more reasons to love your library. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. Get signed up today at any of OPL’s 12 branch locations or omahalibrary.org. If you already have a library card, make it your mission to get a friend or family member to sign up for their library card this September.