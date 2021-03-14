Trevor was a grand slam in the 1990s, thanks to baseball's all-stars

Trevor became a top thousand American baby name in 1956. It took jumps in 1962 when Howard played Captain Bligh in “Mutiny on the Bounty,” and in 1965 when 7-year-old twins named Trevor and Tracey debuted on the sitcom “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.” Trevor’s similarity to Travis, Tyler and Tanner fueled its rise.

Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Trevor Hoffman, born in 1967 to an American father and English mother, was a huge draw for the San Diego Padres between 1993 and 2008. Hoffman helped Trevor peak at 58th in 1998. He may also have inspired many of his namesakes – at least eight Trevors born in the 1990s (Bauer, Gott, Hildenberger, Kelley, Richards, Rogers, Rosenthal and Williams) pitched for MLB teams in 2020.

With the average American Trevor turning 23 this year, other young athletes dominate the list of famous Trevors. Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (born 1992) is a non-pitcher baseball star. Trevor Brazile (1976) has won 25 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion titles. Trevor Bryan (1989) holds the WBA regular heavyweight boxing title.

The 1994 film “Trevor,” about a 13-year-old with a crush on another boy, won an Oscar for Best Short Subject. In 1998 its director and screenwriter, Peggy Rajski and James Lecesne, help found The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention helpline for LGBTQ youth.