Trevor was a grand slam in the 1990s, thanks to baseball's all-stars

Trevor may not sing tonight, but he’ll surely joke about singers. Tonight, South-African born comedian Trevor Noah, star of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” hosts the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Trevor is a Welsh surname, indicating one’s ancestors lived in one of several medieval hamlets in Wales whose name meant “large homestead.”
Though Trevor is an uncommon last name it’s well-known in Britain because of Edward Trevor (1580-1642), a Welsh soldier sent to Ireland who married Rose Ussher, daughter of the Anglican Archbishop of Armagh, in 1612. He acquired a large estate in County Down and was knighted in 1617.
Sir Edward’s grandson Sir John Trevor (1637-1717) was Speaker of the House of Commons from 1689 to 1695. Though Sir John lost his speakership because of taking bribes, by then his daughter Anne had married Michael Hill, Governor of County Down. Their elder son Trevor Hill (1693-1742), perhaps the earliest person with Trevor as a first name, became Viscount Hillsborough. Younger son Arthur (1694-1771), created Viscount Dungannon in 1766, is a five-greats-grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II.
Trevor’s aristocratic associations led to its use as a surname for many characters in British novels and plays. After 1925 it became fashionable as a first name in England. This was reinforced when Trevor Howard (1913-1988) became one of Britain’s biggest movie stars in “Brief Encounter” (1945). Trevor peaked in 1955 at around 27th on England’s baby name chart.
Trevor became a top thousand American baby name in 1956. It took jumps in 1962 when Howard played Captain Bligh in “Mutiny on the Bounty,” and in 1965 when 7-year-old twins named Trevor and Tracey debuted on the sitcom “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.” Trevor’s similarity to Travis, Tyler and Tanner fueled its rise.
Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Trevor Hoffman, born in 1967 to an American father and English mother, was a huge draw for the San Diego Padres between 1993 and 2008. Hoffman helped Trevor peak at 58th in 1998. He may also have inspired many of his namesakes – at least eight Trevors born in the 1990s (Bauer, Gott, Hildenberger, Kelley, Richards, Rogers, Rosenthal and Williams) pitched for MLB teams in 2020.
With the average American Trevor turning 23 this year, other young athletes dominate the list of famous Trevors. Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (born 1992) is a non-pitcher baseball star. Trevor Brazile (1976) has won 25 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion titles. Trevor Bryan (1989) holds the WBA regular heavyweight boxing title.
The 1994 film “Trevor,” about a 13-year-old with a crush on another boy, won an Oscar for Best Short Subject. In 1998 its director and screenwriter, Peggy Rajski and James Lecesne, help found The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention helpline for LGBTQ youth.
Today’s most famous fictional Trevor is Trevor Philips, a playable protagonist in video game “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013. Critic Calvin Khan stated “Trevor absolutely knows that he’s a monster but just doesn’t care. He enjoys causing misery and harm.” That hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most popular, if controversial, game characters ever.
The last decade Trevor has plummeted in use, ranking 400th in 2019. Perhaps the video game monster is turning off young parents. It’s certainly a different image from the upper-crust British peer stereotype Trevor started out with.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375