Try a little pumpkin spice in your hot chocolate

Love pumpkin spice, but not in your coffee? We’ve got the perfect substitute: hot chocolate spiked with pumpkin purée. Trust us; this is just the thing for an evening in front of the fire.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Serves 3-4

2 cups milk, preferably whole

½ cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

²/³ cup white chocolate chips

Whipped cream, for serving

Cinnamon sugar, for sprinkling

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice and vanilla. Heat, whisking occasionally, until the mixture comes to a low simmer. Stir in white chocolate chips and cook until the chocolate has melted. Remove from heat.

2. Ladle into mugs, then top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

