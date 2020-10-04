Try a little pumpkin spice in your hot chocolate

Love pumpkin spice, but not in your coffee? We’ve got the perfect substitute: hot chocolate spiked with pumpkin purée. Trust us; this is just the thing for an evening in front of the fire.
Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate
Serves 3-4
2 cups milk, preferably whole
½ cup pumpkin puree
2 teaspoons pumpkin spice
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
²/³ cup white chocolate chips
Whipped cream, for serving
Cinnamon sugar, for sprinkling
1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice and vanilla. Heat, whisking occasionally, until the mixture comes to a low simmer. Stir in white chocolate chips and cook until the chocolate has melted. Remove from heat.
2. Ladle into mugs, then top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
2012: From left, Preston Johnson, 12, Creighton Johnson, 8, Breck Johnson, 2, and their mother, Jamie Johnson, all of Eagle, Nebraska, volunteer during the pig races, where students are educated on breeds of swine.
2014: The Pie Barn at Vala's Pumpkin Patch's offers several tasty varieties of pie each year, including lemon walnut, cherry and honeycrisp apple. The Barn also serves apple dumplings and gluten-sensitive apple crisp.
2017: Honeycrisp apples were be the first variety to be harvested from the Apple Valley Orchard at Vala's Pumpkin Patch. After beginning to sell pick-your-own apples, Vala's officially became Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in 2018.
2019: A barn constructed circa 1880 moves from 114th and Schram Road to Vala's Pumpkin Patch near 180th and Schram. The barn will become part of a new cider mill project planned to open within the next year or two. Click here to read more.
2000: Tim Vala of Vala's Pumpkin Patch. Vala began selling pumpkins and adding attractions at the pumpkin patch during the early and mid 1980s.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2000: A 110-year-old barn crosses a bridge on 132nd St. and Giles Rd. The barn was moved to Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna to be used as a store.
NOBUKO OYABU
2000: James Bagwell, Dragon Handler at the Patch, feeds a pumpkin to Vala's resident pumpkin-eating dragon.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004: Eric Basel of Ceresco, Nebraska, rings the bell to start one of the pig races at Vala's for a standing-room audience during late October.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004: Faceless figures stand at Vala's Pumpkin Patch as Elaine Weese of Bellevue runs past them to her mother and grandfather on their visit to the farm.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: A welcome sign at Vala's Pumpkin Patch featuring members of the Vala family.
EMILY FINK/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2011: Marinda Wells and her child, Avanlei, pick out a small pumpkin at Vala's Pumpkin Patch.
EMILY FINK/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2012: A tree of jack-o-lanterns is one of many unique Halloween decorations on display at Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna.
MIKE BELL/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Two brightly-colored, kid-sized John Deere tractors, perfect for fun photo opportunities, sit outside the Pie Barn.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Vala's Pumpkin Patch completed a new attraction, Town Square Stage, where visitors can watch stunt dog shows.
EMILY FINK/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: A goat at Vala's Pumpkin Patch edges as close as he can to the gate. The patch has goats, a donkey, a camel and more animals on display.
MIKE BELL/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Team members of Vetter Health Services and their families look forward to spending time at the company-sponsored campfire event every year.
VETTER HEALTH SERVICES
2014: The Pie Barn at Vala's Pumpkin Patch opened for diners, filling the air with the aroma of fresh-baked pies to help celebrate the pumpkin patch's 30th anniversary.
MIKE BELL/THE WORLD-HERALD
JEREMY DREIER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2014: Hannah King, 12, of Elkhorn, is buried in corn in the play pit at Vala's Pumpkin Patch.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Meredith Peyton, 7, left, Claire Manley, center, and Tommy Manley, 3, right, ride tricycles at Vala's Pumpkin Patch.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015: Eric Olson drives a tractor as Mike Mier plants apple trees at Vala's Pumpkin Patch. More than 20,000 trees would become part of a you-pick orchard.
SUSAN SKINNER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2015: Mark Celesky has been running the pig races at Vala's Pumpkin Patch since they began. Celesky has missed only two performances in that time.
SUSAN SKINNER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2016: The Henway Piano is one of the activities in the chicken-themed area of Vala's Pumpkin Patch. The chickens respond when the corresponding piano key is stepped on.
SUSAN SKINNER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
RACHEL GEORGE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
THE VALA FAMILY
Vala's Pumpkin Patch will be open daily for the 2019 season beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 31.
Pumpkin Spice Fudge is a simple, fuss-free recipe — no candy thermometer required. It gets high marks, too, for its amazing pumpkin pie flavor and buttery smooth texture. “It literally melts in your mouth,” said a friend.