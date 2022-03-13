Tutor.com now offers ACT/SAT prep for Omaha Public Library cardholders

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Omaha Public Library has great news for students who are preparing for college entrance exams! Tutor.com, an online, one-to-one academic and career support resource that is that is free to OPL cardholders, recently announced that library patrons will have access to a new Princeton Review SAT/ACT Essentials homepage and resource page, along with 20 full-length practice exams for the SAT and ACT.

The new homepage provides links to valuable resources, including post-test advice, expert-created videos and webinars, and a college planner tool. The new resource page provides articles on critical topics such as test anxiety, “good” SAT and ACT scores, and merit-based financial aid. Twenty total full-length practice tests — along with a handy timer tool and instant score calculation function — give students experience with and greater confidence in the testing environment.

Access the SAT/ACT Essentials pages by visiting omahalibrary.org. Click on the Resource Center from the menu, and select Tutor.com from the list of online resources. New users will want to create an account to be able review and share previous sessions, and store assignments and more online. Once logged in, scroll down and select the “Prep for the SAT/ACT” button under the “Prepare for a Test” menu. Select the SAT or ACT prep materials to dive into practice tests, coursework and more resources.

Beyond SAT/ACT prep tools, Tutor.com users can connect online daily from 2 to 9 p.m. to get personalized, on-demand, live homework help and tutoring in over 95 subjects and test prep areas. Students or job seekers can also upload homework or resumes for overnight review. In addition, the Skills Center is open 24/7 and offers thousands of worksheets, tutorials, study guides, practice tests and more.

Access Tutor.com’s resources from a mobile device using the free app: Tutor.com To Go.