Valley Police looking for help to purchase K9 puppy

Officers are trying to raise $12,000 to purchase Sonic, a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois. The puppy, which came from Holland, is being trained in Omaha.
They have started a GoFundMe campaign to also purchase a vehicle equipped for incoming K9 Officer Sonic. The cost is estimated at $36,000.
Right now, the department has only four vehicles for five officers.
“With the growth of Valley, it’s definitely a needed asset,” officer James Deemer said. “To lessen the impact on tax payers, we’re trying to take donations to see how far we can get.”
He said the dog will be used to search vehicles for drugs, track lost people and apprehend suspects.
To view the GoFundMe page, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/bnp/valley-police-k9-sonic.
New Women’s Fund director
Jo Giles, an experienced policy advocate, nonprofit veteran and strategic communicator, has joined the Women’s Fund as its executive director.
Giles will lead the organization’s work to address gender-based inequities in the community through collaboration that identifies, researches and creates solutions to advance, educate and fund lasting impact.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience that will help take the Women’s Fund into the next phase of growth and to continue to advance our vision of a community where all women and girls have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Aileen Warren, Women’s Fund board president.
Giles said it’s an important moment for women.
“Even as our community recovers from the pandemic, economists refer to this time as a ‘shecession’ instead of a “recession” because of the tremendous impact on the lives of women,” Giles said. “The Women’s Fund is well-positioned to lead our community — from a position of awareness, equity and action — to support the lives of women and girls.”
Survey for butterflies
Learn to survey for rare butterflies in Nebraska during training sessions offered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Game and Parks and community scientists will conduct surveys for monarch butterflies and regal fritillaries in the tall grass prairies of Nebraska between June 15 and Aug. 15. The annual surveys help document and understand butterfly abundance and habitat needs.
To participate in the surveys, you need to attend one of the two virtual training sessions offered at 9 a.m. on May 25 and June 5. Register online at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
The first hour is dedicated to learning about the two butterfly species, common plants and other community science opportunities. It will be followed by training on the methods to survey the rare butterflies.
Surveys will primarily take place in the eastern quarter of Nebraska, but this year volunteers are being recruited to conduct site surveys in additional locations across the state.
For more information, contact Cody Dreier at cody.dreier@nebraska.gov.
Goodwill grand opening
Goodwill Omaha held its grand opening Friday for its new store at Canfield’s Plaza.
The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both its retail store from 83rd and Spring Streets and its GoodBytes recycled computer store have moved to the new location.
“Not only are we serving our customers and donors, but we have a mission training program here called Work Experience for high school students with disabilities,” said Janelle Ellis, director of retail operations.
The 84th Street and West Center Road location is one of the biggest Goodwill stores in the Omaha area with 14,000 square feet of retail space. The GoodBytes area occupies about 1,400 square feet.
Vote for Omaha baker
Hailey Vinter, who runs Crumb Coat & Chill bakery out of her home, is on the hunt for a $20,000 prize, part of a worldwide baking contest.
The Omaha baker hopes to open her own brick-and-mortar shop with the funds if she wins.
She needs votes to remain in the contest. The website to vote is greatestbaker.com/2021/hailey-vinter.
Vinter specializes in cakes but does all kinds of baking.
“Cakes are my real passion. Anything whimsical and fun,” Vinter said. “I kind of like to be a little offbeat and more high-end than your typical grocery store.”
If Vinter wins, she’ll be featured in Bake From Scratch magazine.
