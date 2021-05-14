Valley Police looking for help to purchase K9 puppy

“She brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience that will help take the Women’s Fund into the next phase of growth and to continue to advance our vision of a community where all women and girls have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Aileen Warren, Women’s Fund board president.

Giles said it’s an important moment for women.

“Even as our community recovers from the pandemic, economists refer to this time as a ‘shecession’ instead of a “recession” because of the tremendous impact on the lives of women,” Giles said. “The Women’s Fund is well-positioned to lead our community — from a position of awareness, equity and action — to support the lives of women and girls.”

Survey for butterflies

Learn to survey for rare butterflies in Nebraska during training sessions offered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Game and Parks and community scientists will conduct surveys for monarch butterflies and regal fritillaries in the tall grass prairies of Nebraska between June 15 and Aug. 15. The annual surveys help document and understand butterfly abundance and habitat needs.