VNA celebrates duo's combined 90 years of service

After 90 years of combined service, two Visiting Nurse Association employees are leaving a legacy that has impacted lives across the community.

Bridget Young, chief operating officer, and Joanie Kush, vice president of Hospice & Palliative Care and VNA Pharmacy Services, each are retiring after 45 years with the VNA.

“Once in a lifetime, an organization is lucky enough to benefit from an exceptional employee, but we’ve been blessed with two exceptional individuals who have helped VNA grow and flourish over the years,” said Jamie Summerfelt, VNA president and CEO. “VNA is celebrating two of the very best who have positively impacted our culture, established collaborative relationships and insisted on the highest standards during their time at VNA.”

In recognition of Young and Kush’s dedication to VNA and their impact on the community, an endowment fund has been established in their names. For more information and to donate, go to vnatoday.org/get-involved/donate/endowment.

Cards and retirement wishes can be sent to VNA, 12565 West Center Road, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68144.

Halloween Drive-Thru The Durham Museum is holding the Great Halloween Drive-Thru on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.