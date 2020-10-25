VNA celebrates duo's combined 90 years of service

After 90 years of combined service, two Visiting Nurse Association employees are leaving a legacy that has impacted lives across the community.
Bridget Young, chief operating officer, and Joanie Kush, vice president of Hospice & Palliative Care and VNA Pharmacy Services, each are retiring after 45 years with the VNA.
“Once in a lifetime, an organization is lucky enough to benefit from an exceptional employee, but we’ve been blessed with two exceptional individuals who have helped VNA grow and flourish over the years,” said Jamie Summerfelt, VNA president and CEO. “VNA is celebrating two of the very best who have positively impacted our culture, established collaborative relationships and insisted on the highest standards during their time at VNA.”
In recognition of Young and Kush’s dedication to VNA and their impact on the community, an endowment fund has been established in their names. For more information and to donate, go to vnatoday.org/get-involved/donate/endowment.
Cards and retirement wishes can be sent to VNA, 12565 West Center Road, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68144.
Halloween Drive-Thru The Durham Museum is holding the Great Halloween Drive-Thru on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Come in costume or decorate your car for your adventure through the parking lot, visiting spooktacular themed displays like the Wild West Saloon, Under the Sea, Mad Scientist and the Zombie Zone all while collecting treats and trinkets.
Enjoy a Halloween laser light show from the comfort and safety of your car.
“We are excited to give our community a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween this year,’’ said Jessica Brummer, Durham’s director of communications.
Community partners include Omaha Children’s Museum, The Rose Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, Fontenelle Forest, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, NE SciFest, Old Market Association and TreeRush Adventures.
The event is free. Vehicles must enter from the museum’s lower parking deck at 9th and Leavenworth Streets and exit on the upper level.
For more information, go to DurhamMuseum.org/Halloween.
Photo contest
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting submissions via Instagram for the 2020 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest.
Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete in four categories: wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska and be posted to Instagram with the hashtag #Nebraskland2020 in order to be eligible. Accounts must be public in order for judges to see your submission. The deadline for posting entries is Nov. 22.
Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the January 2021 issue of Nebraskland Magazine. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories. Find complete contest rules at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.
Glass recycling site
The City of Omaha’s glass recycling drop-off site at Fresh Thyme at 150th and Maple Streets is moving to a new location due to the store permanently closing.
Omaha residents can continue to recycle their glass bottles and jars at the bright purple glass recycling container in Mulhall’s parking lot at 120th Street and West Maple Road.
Glass is not collected curbside as part of the City of Omaha’s residential recycling program because it contaminates other mixed recyclables. However, residents can take their glass to one of eight glass recycling drop-off locations around the city. Last year, more than 1,875 tons of glass were collected in Omaha and recycled.
For more information, including a listing of the recycling drop-off locations, visit wasteline.org/glass.
