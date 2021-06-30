Want ink? After COVID forced a year off, Tattoo Arts Convention returns to Council Bluffs

“Everybody is just so happy to see each other after a year of being apart,” Murray said. “A lot of the artists work by going from show to show, so it’s refreshing to see people hugging each other again. … We took this for granted before, and now, after COVID, we’re not anymore.”

Murray, whose stage name in the show is Dr. Blasphemy, also noted that more women tattoo artists can be found at conventions than in the past as the popularity of the medium continues to grow.

“More women are winning awards for tattoo work and evening out what used to be a very male-dominated area,” he said.

Among the more popular tattoo choices are portrait work, sacred geometry and mandalas, and black and white tattoos. Many of the artists at the show will be available for walk-up customers, but some artists are taking appointments beforehand as well. In order to be tattooed, customers must be at least 18 years old with valid identification.

The cost of services is set by each artist.