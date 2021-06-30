Want ink? After COVID forced a year off, Tattoo Arts Convention returns to Council Bluffs

Just in time for those thinking about a new tattoo, cover-up or piercing, the third annual Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention returns to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs this weekend.
The event will feature more than 50 tattoo and piercing artists, clothing, artwork and jewelry vendors. In addition, entertainment will be provided throughout the weekend, including juggling, magic shows and other acts.
Carl Murray, the event’s host and emcee, said the entertainment is geared to be more family-friendly this year as families with children are attending in higher numbers than in years past.
“Shows like ‘Ink Master’ have put tattoo art into more living rooms,” he said. “Tattoos aren’t just for the bad guys in the movies anymore. Families are cheering for artists in their homes now and have made it a viewing sport.”
Though previous COVID-related health restrictions affecting tattoo shops have long been lifted in Iowa, the convention will use “common sense” practices in regard to vendors and attendees, Murray said.
This year will feature a third of the usual number of artists and vendors, and booths will be larger to allow for more space, Murray said. In addition, more hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed on the convention floor. Seating in front of the entertainment stage will be staggered 6 feet apart. Face masks aren’t required, but people who choose to wear them won’t be ostracized, Murray said.
“Everybody is just so happy to see each other after a year of being apart,” Murray said. “A lot of the artists work by going from show to show, so it’s refreshing to see people hugging each other again. … We took this for granted before, and now, after COVID, we’re not anymore.”
Murray, whose stage name in the show is Dr. Blasphemy, also noted that more women tattoo artists can be found at conventions than in the past as the popularity of the medium continues to grow.
“More women are winning awards for tattoo work and evening out what used to be a very male-dominated area,” he said.
Among the more popular tattoo choices are portrait work, sacred geometry and mandalas, and black and white tattoos. Many of the artists at the show will be available for walk-up customers, but some artists are taking appointments beforehand as well. In order to be tattooed, customers must be at least 18 years old with valid identification.
The cost of services is set by each artist.
The convention will be held from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 a day or $40 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at villainarts.com/tattoo-conventions-villain-arts/council-bluffs-tattoo-arts-convention. The Mid-America Center is located at 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.