Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

If you’re looking for something new to read, there are a variety of options to help your search. Scan current bestsellers, explore Omaha Public Library’s catalog and curated booklists, pick up a copy of the BookPage monthly newspaper at your local library branch, or simply ask for recommendations.

The opportunities for discovering new books are plentiful and can sometimes be overwhelming — your library can help. Omaha Public Library offers a variety of ways to help you find your next great read.

Check out the library’s “Top Shelf” of favorite titles published in 2022. Each year, staff recommend some of their favorite titles published in the previous year, along with a brief description of why they enjoyed each title. Titles can be filtered to your interests and there is a little something for everyone. Explore everything from books featuring animals to mysteries to science fiction. Search titles at topshelf.omahalibrary.org.

Request a Book Bundle. This service provides a way to request hand-selected books from library staff. Complete an online request form letting library staff know how many items you would like and a general idea or theme of materials you typically enjoy. Library staff use that information to put together a bundle of materials tailored to your request. Bundles are for everyone. For example, a patron may want three mystery audiobooks to get through the weekend, or five shark books for their animal-loving 7-year-old. Bundles are created using available materials and may be picked up in the branch or through curbside service.

If you prefer a more personalized list, use the Custom Reading List service to request a list of suggested titles based on preferences. To take advantage of this service, complete the same online form used for Book Bundles, but select the “Custom Reading List” option, and instead of a prepared bundle, receive a list of books selected just for you by Omaha Public Library staff. Choose which titles appeal to you most from that list and place holds on those items through your online account or by calling your local branch, or have a few items automatically placed on hold.

Visit omahalibrary.org and select “Find Your Next Read” under the “Services” tab to request a Book Bundle or Custom Reading List.