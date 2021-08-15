 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 tips for looking your wedding day best
0 comments
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

10 tips for looking your wedding day best

  • 0
070521-owh-wed-beauty-p1

Omahan Micah Van Scoy has her makeup done ahead of her wedding on Jan. 23.

 AMANDA LEISE PHOTO

Planning a wedding is stressful no matter what. Experts who have helped plan weddings for years see all kinds of things. Here are some of the things wedding planners wish couples would stop doing. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

The best makeup artists have a common wedding-day goal: making you feel happy and beautiful.

The process starts by getting to know the bride and a little about the venue, said Kristen Rozmiarek, a master stylist and lead makeup artist for Kontempo., a salon in Omaha.

Top 10 tips

￼Select a makeup artist who fits your style: You should feel comfortable with his or her approach. Don’t be afraid to say what you want. If you see something you don’t like, speak up. If your preferences are ignored or dismissed, find a better match.

￼Do a trial run: A practice session the day before your ceremony can yield lots of information. Maybe the eyeliner didn’t last or the blush disappeared. Those are things that can be fixed on the big day. Using high-quality products will give you the best results.

￼Block plenty of time: Rozmiarek typically blocks an hour for the bride and 45 minutes per bridesmaid and mother of the bride. If the photographer is there, request a test photo so you can see how your makeup will look in the official photos.

4. Keep it light. While you want to look special, you also want people to recognize you as you walk down the aisle. If you don’t wear a lot of heavy makeup on a day-to-day basis, don’t do it on your big day, either.

5. Ditto for lips. If you have light hair, an ivory dress and soft green flowers, don’t distract from that picture with a hot pink or dark lip color that takes away from your color scheme. A nude lip, on the other hand, can make you look sickly and washed out (lip colors tend to appear one shade lighter in photographs). Stay light but play off your natural lip and skin tones. You also could wear a more dramatic lip color for photographs and then blot it for the ceremony. Or go with a lighter shade entirely. Avoid lip stains; opt for a lipstick that can be easily refreshed.

6. Eye your palette. For a natural look, consider eye shadows in earthy tones. The exception is a bride who typically wears darker colors, has deep-set eyes or a dark wedding palette. Heavy black eyeliner will overpower a soft romantic feel; dark brown most often is a better choice.

7. Go easy on tanning. Makeup artists can fix a lighter face, but the orange from a spray tan gone wrong will eat its way through most foundations (and ruin your dress). Play it safe: Do not apply self-tanner to your face. If you have to tan because you’re heading to the beach for your honeymoon, apply self-tanner very lightly to the face.

8. Beware of concealer. Some under-eye concealers and setting powders reflect light in flash photography and show up as white or light spots on the face. When touching up with powder, press a small amount into the skin and dust off any excess, or use blotting paper. In a pinch, gently blot with a clean tissue.

9. Prepare to blot. When the tears come, blot them with your finger or a tissue and let your skin air dry. Don’t wipe; you’ll get rid of the tears and your makeup at the same time.

10. Hydrate and catch some zzzz’s. It’s amazing what good sleep and lots of water will do for your face. Sleep reduces puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Hydrating well before the wedding plumps the skin and creates a better surface for makeup. Rozmiarek recommended waxing at least a week before the wedding so your skin texture has a chance to bounce back. Don’t worry if you have acne, rosacea or scarring. “That is really easy to cover up with makeup,’’ Rozmiarek said.

For more stories about local weddings and planning tips, check out weddingessentialsomaha.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert