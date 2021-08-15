10 tips for looking your wedding day best

The best makeup artists have a common wedding-day goal: making you feel happy and beautiful.

The process starts by getting to know the bride and a little about the venue, said Kristen Rozmiarek, a master stylist and lead makeup artist for Kontempo., a salon in Omaha.

Top 10 tips

￼Select a makeup artist who fits your style: You should feel comfortable with his or her approach. Don’t be afraid to say what you want. If you see something you don’t like, speak up. If your preferences are ignored or dismissed, find a better match.

￼Do a trial run: A practice session the day before your ceremony can yield lots of information. Maybe the eyeliner didn’t last or the blush disappeared. Those are things that can be fixed on the big day. Using high-quality products will give you the best results.

￼Block plenty of time: Rozmiarek typically blocks an hour for the bride and 45 minutes per bridesmaid and mother of the bride. If the photographer is there, request a test photo so you can see how your makeup will look in the official photos.