75 years after eloping, Nebraska couple's marriage is still going strong

“All of our kids are very good. They’re healthy and making it on their own,” she said. “We have a lot to be proud of.”

Marge said things were different back in 1947 when they tied the knot. Most of their friends married within a year or so after them and started having children shortly thereafter.

No one waited until they were older to do both as it’s usually done now. You either got a job after leaving high school or your dad tossed you out of the house, said Abe, one of 11 siblings.

“I figured, hell, I loved her,” he said. “We’d get married.”

They’ve faced challenges along the way, including the death of their oldest daughter. Marge said being married isn’t easy.

“I think it’s the hardest job in the world,” she said. “There is a lot of give and take. You have to realize you have that other person to care for. You have to be willing to do that.”

Marge never got to wear a fancy wedding dress but she celebrated their 25th anniversary in a long silver gown. All of their children were there for a party despite a foot of snow that had fallen a few days previously.