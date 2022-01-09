75 years after eloping, Nebraska couple's marriage is still going strong

Marge Schooler thought Abe Workman was a pretty handsome guy when she first spotted him on an Omaha city bus all those years ago.
“Ornery,” she added.
Abe thought Marge was beautiful inside and out, and they got to know each other as the bus drove them to and from their respective high schools.
A year and a half later, they were married.
They didn’t take the customary route. He was 18 and she 17, and they knew there was no way their parents would agree to such a step at their early ages.
They eloped instead; driving Abe’s old Chevy to Tekamah, where they hoped the justice of the peace would agree to marry them. They’d already been told “no” once in Omaha.
“I was excited and scared both. And worried,” Marge said. “We just took a chance.”
Seven kids, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren later, they’ll be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Jan. 11.
They still live in their own home on 10 acres near Kennard, Nebraska, where they moved almost 50 years ago with all those kids so Marge could have the life she wanted away from the big city. Abe provided the job security they needed as a fireman and she stayed home and took care of the family.
“All of our kids are very good. They’re healthy and making it on their own,” she said. “We have a lot to be proud of.”
Marge said things were different back in 1947 when they tied the knot. Most of their friends married within a year or so after them and started having children shortly thereafter.
No one waited until they were older to do both as it’s usually done now. You either got a job after leaving high school or your dad tossed you out of the house, said Abe, one of 11 siblings.
“I figured, hell, I loved her,” he said. “We’d get married.”
They’ve faced challenges along the way, including the death of their oldest daughter. Marge said being married isn’t easy.
“I think it’s the hardest job in the world,” she said. “There is a lot of give and take. You have to realize you have that other person to care for. You have to be willing to do that.”
Marge never got to wear a fancy wedding dress but she celebrated their 25th anniversary in a long silver gown. All of their children were there for a party despite a foot of snow that had fallen a few days previously.
The kids are spread out around the Midwest, but everyone who can will be coming home for celebratory dinner to mark their parents’ 75th. It’s not easy for 92-year-old Abe to get around these days. Marge will be 92 next month.
Though they didn’t have the usual start to their married life, Marge said neither of them regrets a thing.
“We just wanted to be together,” she said.
