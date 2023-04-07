Alyssa Sass says her family’s favorite Christmas movie is “Love Actually,” so it seemed like a perfect idea to recreate one of its most iconic scenes in her own wedding.

It comes at the end of Juliet and Peter’s wedding, when people pop up among the guests to play “All You Need is Love” by the Beatles.

Alyssa surprised her husband, Garrett, and her parents.

“Musicians with trumpets and flutes sat unassumingly next to our wedding guests, and I’m still not sure how they hid their musical instruments,” she said.

Wedding planner Carrie Dayton and Karlyn Jurgensen of Karlyn Music helped Alyssa pull it off. Jurgensen found and hired the musicians and they held a dress rehearsal the day of the wedding.

Garrett had chosen the song “Perfect Fit” by Van Morrison for them to walk to as they left the ceremony, and it quickly transitioned into “All You Need is Love.”

“It was such a sweet and special moment, and worth the surprise,” Alyssa said. “Everyone was blown away.”

As wonderful as it was, Alyssa said she was most excited about their first look. They did it in an alley next to Lucile’s in the Old Market.

The weather was balmy for December and they’ve always loved the history and charm of the Old Market. It was the perfect spot for them to be alone.

“I was so nervous the entire morning and just really couldn’t wait to see Garrett,” Alyssa said. “This moment exceeded all of my expectations.”

How they started

They met through mutual friends around 2006; when Alyssa was 16 and Garrett was 17. They became best friends during college, in 2009, and decided to navigate a romantic relationship the summer of 2013.

Garrett proposed in Chicago surrounded by their best friends. His original plan to propose on Lake Michigan was derailed when the boat ride was canceled due to weather.

“He carried the ring in his pocket all day, around Chicago, finally finding the right moment to get down on one knee while we were making dinner in our friend’s apartment. He told two of our guy friends ahead of time, but my girlfriends were just as surprised and shocked as I was,” Alyssa said.

All aboard!

The overall style and theme was classic, elegant and timeless. Garrett wanted to be married somewhere historical in Omaha, which is what originally led them to the Durham.

“Both of our fathers retired from Union Pacific with 30-plus years; his dad was a train engineer and my dad was on the audit staff, which made choosing the Durham and its nod to Union Pacific/trains even more special,” she said. “We also felt the Durham was a wonderful nod to Garrett and I as a couple, having traveled to over 40 countries together and travel being a huge pillar in our relationship.”

Their vision evolved in 18 months of planning into a romantic candlelit evening with a hint at the prohibition, art deco, speakeasy vibe/era.

“We played crooner-style Frank Sinatra music with a live saxophonist during the cocktail hour and dinner while we passed mini beef wellingtons and live shucked fresh oysters from Washington. Overall, our goal was to complement the architecture and design of the Durham.”

They didn’t want to be married in the summer or on a Husker football game day, so they opted for December.

The beautiful glow of the candelabras against the giant Christmas tree really created something special, Alyssa said.

Taste of their new home

They wanted to blend the the cuisines of the Pacific Northwest, where they now live, with the Midwest.

They served local PNW wine sourced from the Willamette Valley which their wedding planner actually picked up in Oregon on the Saturday before the wedding, when the distributor was unable to get it to Omaha.

They also had interactive food stations that guests were encouraged to roam through. Those included a Blackstone Station, serving mini sliders, including a Reuben that is Garrett’s favorite sandwich; a Pikes Place Market Station that served dumplings, samosas, clam chowder and fresh salmon/seafood; a Pacific Northwest/Midwest fusion station serving more traditional style wedding food such as prime rib and vegetables; and a live action mac and cheese station with seafood and vegetable mix-ins.

Special touches

Decor was one of their biggest splurges. The Durham doesn’t provide tables and chairs and other items, so they brought in high end barware to serve their specialty drinks in, varying furniture to nurture the speakeasy vibe, and they purchased over a dozen beautiful candelabras of varying sizes to create a beautifully romantic candlelit ambiance.

“From the beginning, our entire focus of our wedding was curating an evening focused on their 250 guests and their experience. We felt a wedding was both a celebration of Garrett and I and our commitment to each other, but also a way to say thank you to our guests for their unwavering love and support.”

They served custom craft cocktails named after their dogs in beautiful custom barware; a train conductor, standing behind a “ticket counter,” handed guests table numbers that were personalized luggage tags; people walked around live shucking oysters; there were two photo booths for guests to enjoy; and the best live wedding band in the Midwest, Alyssa said.

Moments they loved

They hired Barking Vows, a wedding day pet service out of Omaha, otherwise known as the “dog wranglers.” They brought their two dogs, Winston and Sada, down to the Durham so they could be a part of their special day.

“Garrett and I completely lit up when they arrived, and we got some of the best photos with them,” she said. “We didn’t drive 1,700 miles home with them to not have them be a part of one of the biggest days of our lives.”

They also did a private last dance, as their guests lined up for a send-off.

“It was a really special moment, and gave us a chance to really be present with each other at the end of the night and to soak the entire day in,” she said.

It wasn’t their only alone time.

They did a private cake cutting and had dinner in a private train car while the rest of the guests enjoyed dinner in the Grand Hall.

“These were two very special moments we got to spend together, just the two of us, and they gave us the capacity to sit back and really take in those moments together during a rather overwhelming and fast paced day,” Alyssa said.

Honeymoon fund

The couple didn’t need much since they’ve lived together for five years. Instead, they opted for funds for their honeymoon.

“We are going to use those gifts on a 14-day road trip through Albania in May for our honeymoon,” they said.

They decided against gifts for each other and to save that money for travel, adventures and experiences together.

Alyssa did end up making Garrett a last minute sentimental gift.

“I had saved, in a computer file, all of the loving text messages we sent each other the first few years of dating. I collaged all of them in a photo book with the front page saying “I never want to forget how it all started.”

Helpful hints

She was so happy she’d hired a wedding planner who handled all the moving pieces on their big day.

Something people don’t tell you, she said, is that your wedding vendors will absolutely make or break your entire day.

“Most brides probably don’t know that you spend more time with your photographer and videographer on your wedding day than anyone else,” she said. “Hire the vendors you love; the ones with good energy and even better vibes. Our vendors made our day what it was, and that was pure magic.”

Adventures ahead

Garrett says Alyssa has the kindest, most selfless heart. That’s not only reflected in her career as a pediatric oncology nurse, but how she treats everyone around her.

“It takes a special person to do that kind of work week in, week out. I know life is going to be one heck of an adventure with her by my side,” he said.

Alyssa said Garrett has always encouraged her to see life through a unique lens.

“I think that’s what made me fall in love with him; he’s always encouraging me to focus on what I want and less about what everyone else is doing,” she said. “He always entertains my wildest dreams and tolerates my inability to sit still while grounding me and encouraging me to slow down. And he always makes my worst days better; unlike anyone else he has the ability to make me laugh when it’s absolutely the last thing I want to do.”