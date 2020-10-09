Bachelorette party idea: Disney World destination weekend

Lauren Brandt wanted to “party like a princess” and started planning her Disney World bachelorette trip soon after getting engaged.

“I knew it would be pricey and challenging to make it happen, but that didn’t stop my pursuit of the magic,” she says.

The Omaha bride is a seasoned fan of the Florida parks and knew exactly how to fill a long weekend there. But she also had her bridal party to think of, so considering their budgets and presenting a fully formed plan was important to her. Planning early and doing her own research were key.

“I glanced at flights, hotels, theme park tickets, food, drinks and souvenirs to get an overview of what I’d want and an estimate of the cost.”

Three members of the bride squad got on board. The tripgoers gathered at Lauren’s to finalize the itinerary — a must in planning a destination bachelorette party, the bride says.

Budget-conscious measures included planning meals (cheap, quick bites on park days and splurging on one breakfast with Disney characters) and lodging at one of Disney’s value resorts.