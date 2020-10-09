Bachelorette party idea: Disney World destination weekend

Lauren Brandt wanted to “party like a princess” and started planning her Disney World bachelorette trip soon after getting engaged.
“I knew it would be pricey and challenging to make it happen, but that didn’t stop my pursuit of the magic,” she says.
The Omaha bride is a seasoned fan of the Florida parks and knew exactly how to fill a long weekend there. But she also had her bridal party to think of, so considering their budgets and presenting a fully formed plan was important to her. Planning early and doing her own research were key.
“I glanced at flights, hotels, theme park tickets, food, drinks and souvenirs to get an overview of what I’d want and an estimate of the cost.”
Three members of the bride squad got on board. The tripgoers gathered at Lauren’s to finalize the itinerary — a must in planning a destination bachelorette party, the bride says.
Budget-conscious measures included planning meals (cheap, quick bites on park days and splurging on one breakfast with Disney characters) and lodging at one of Disney’s value resorts.
The foursome set off for Orlando in early 2020 for five days of Disney parks and intermittent lounging by the hotel pool. Lauren opted for Park Hopper passes for multiple park visits in one day (standard Disney tickets admit guests to only one park per day), and the group often took advantage of that flexibility.
For example, one day they set out early to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a chance to see the popular “Star Wars” and “Toy Story” attractions, went back to the hotel for afternoon rest, then enjoyed dinner and smaller evening crowds at Animal Kingdom. Their final park day was spent at Epcot, with a jaunt back to Magic Kingdom for ice cream and the Happily Ever After fireworks show.
To commemorate the trip, Lauren hired Orlando-area photographer Jennifer Pierce for a two-hour group photo session in Magic Kingdom. Clad in matching bridal party swag, “we took the castle by storm, jumping around in our sequined Minnie ears, turning our ‘fake photography laughter’ into true, wholehearted belly laughs,” the bride says.
“We experienced the happiest place on Earth arm-in-arm, preparing me for my own happily ever after.”
jthompson@owh.com, 402-444-1120
Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials
See the latest wedding trends, photo galleries and ideas to help inspire your big day.