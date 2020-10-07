Bachelorette party idea: DIY campout-themed backyard happy hour

Omaha bride Kelsey Kirk was just starting to plan her bachelorette party when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. She and her bridesmaids had been mulling options like a long weekend in Kansas City, a local lake house rental and a vineyard day trip.

“My friends and I tossed out ideas left and right, but nothing really stuck,” the bride says. “When the pandemic started upending things, we put a halt to planning.”

Even her Aug. 8 wedding date was up in the air. But as spring and summer wore on, Kelsey made COVID-conscious adjustments to the wedding and reception, and her bridesmaids did the same in planning her bachelorette bash.

“I was content to have a little get-together after the wedding, once life got a little more normal, but my friends weren’t hearing it.”

The result was “Kamp Kelsey,” a campout-themed backyard happy hour at her maid of honor’s house, inspired by a hand-painted sign that adorned Kelsey’s childhood swing set.

The scouts of Troop 8820 — a play on Kelsey’s wedding date — enjoyed snacks, games and cocktails in personalized mugs, with social distancing measures and more creative details planned by “troop leaders” Katherine Leszczynski and Julianne Schmitt.