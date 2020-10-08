Bachelorette party idea: Water games at a local lake house rental

Distance, time and money were concerns as bride Marisa Laue Christen and maid of honor Shelby Rissler started talking last January about bachelorette party options.

Marisa wanted a getaway, but with a clinical rotation in Kansas City, her fiancé Konrad in Columbus, Ohio, and wedding appointments in Omaha and Lincoln, finding a string of open days in spring 2020 would be tough.

Her maids also had crazy schedules and expenses to consider. “The main issue was five of us in four different states,” Shelby says.

Everybody, however, could be in Lincoln a few days before the July 11 wedding. So Shelby searched for an Airbnb that would give them quality time together, and a place to get ready the day of the wedding. A lakeside property called The Boathouse near Crete, Nebraska, met every requirement, with a full kitchen, dreamy lake views and a fire pit. Shelby booked it for Thursday through Saturday morning.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. And the groomsmen had to scrap their plan for a weekend in Columbus.

So a day at the lake would now include the guys, and water games, in the spirit of the Summer Olympics.

Here’s how the games played out.