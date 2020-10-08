Bachelorette party idea: Water games at a local lake house rental

Distance, time and money were concerns as bride Marisa Laue Christen and maid of honor Shelby Rissler started talking last January about bachelorette party options.
Marisa wanted a getaway, but with a clinical rotation in Kansas City, her fiancé Konrad in Columbus, Ohio, and wedding appointments in Omaha and Lincoln, finding a string of open days in spring 2020 would be tough.
Her maids also had crazy schedules and expenses to consider. “The main issue was five of us in four different states,” Shelby says.
Everybody, however, could be in Lincoln a few days before the July 11 wedding. So Shelby searched for an Airbnb that would give them quality time together, and a place to get ready the day of the wedding. A lakeside property called The Boathouse near Crete, Nebraska, met every requirement, with a full kitchen, dreamy lake views and a fire pit. Shelby booked it for Thursday through Saturday morning.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. And the groomsmen had to scrap their plan for a weekend in Columbus.
So a day at the lake would now include the guys, and water games, in the spirit of the Summer Olympics.
Here’s how the games played out.
The bridal party and their plus-ones divided into four teams, grouped by who knew who for COVID-19 precautions.
Each team wore bandanas in an Olympics-inspired color (red, green, orange or blue), and had coordinating koozies, compliments of DIY-savvy Shelby, who created a logo and an iron-on transfer commemorating the outing. She also DIY-ed a scoreboard.
Points would go to the top three finishers in each challenge. The team with the most points at the end of the day would go home with the gold: dollar store medals.
Besides a water balloon toss, beer pong tournament and frozen T-shirt race (first to thaw and put it on wins), games included:
- Slip ‘n’ Flip: Each contestant dives onto a slip and slide, then races to a table for Flip Cup.
- Splash Bombs: Like dodgeball, but with smaller, water-logged foam balls.
- Giant Sponge Race: Wet a sponge from one bucket of water, then pass it person-to-person, with the last one in line squeezing out the water into a second bucket. The first team to fill the second bucket wins.
So who claimed ultimate victory? They all did; the games succeeded in breaking the ice and building camaraderie before the wedding. “Some of us didn’t know each other,” Shelby says. “People’s personalities really come out when things get competitive. It was fun to see who was super into it.”
But points-wise, “it kinda fell apart in the end,” Shelby says. Two challenges were forfeited. “Everyone got tired and hungry. We never had the medal awards ceremony. We went straight into supper!”
The biggest expense was the Airbnb. Beyond that, Shelby says she spent $175 to $200 on food, game equipment and supplies for the group of 18.
Shelby’s advice for planning a bachelor/bachelorette party: “Do whatever the bride and groom want to do.” For Marisa and Konrad, it was quality time with friends, and relaxation. “The Boathouse weekend worked great.”
