Brooke and Gavin: Every 'crazy idea' fell into place but no one expected photos with 11 cuddly puppies

NOT STRANGERS AFTER ALL Brooke Taylor and Gavin Shallberg met on Bumble but quickly realized that they knew a lot of the same people. “We both were going to watch the Huskers play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville — with the same family that we have each known forever!" He proposed two years later in the corn maze at the Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch in Oakland, Nebraska, with both families present. SHE NEEDED HELP Brooke says she’s really bad at coming up with design ideas and describing her vision, so wedding planner Tracey Fricke of Occasion Designed proved invaluable. That’s her best advice: Get a wedding planner. “She made all of my crazy ideas come to life (including an Amigos ranch dressing fountain for a late-night snack). She also made me feel like I was the only COVID bride going through the craziness and was constantly checking on me. Come to find out that her daughter also had to move her wedding date; I never would've known because she made me feel like I was it." NEW DATE They were supposed to get married April 25, 2020, but rescheduled for September, one of only two dates their reception venue had open. “Gavin's twin sister moved her wedding to a week after ours because it's the date that worked best for her vendors. We thought it would be a hectic two weeks but it was actually really fun and worked out perfectly." NEW CEREMONY LOCATION, TOO The alternate site for the ceremony, The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington, was beautiful, Brooke says. Gavin's cousin, Adam, got ordained online and performed the ceremony. “We also ended up getting the string quartet I had always wanted for the ceremony since we weren't at a church with a pianist anymore." The large wedding party was difficult to corral for pictures, but Tracey kept everything moving forward, Brooke says. DRINK, ANYONE? Instead of a dollar dance, Brooke and Gavin bartended toward the end of the night. “It was a fun way to talk with all of our guests and try our best to make the cocktails that they came up with," she said. “We also made a good amount of money (in tips) for our Honeymoon Fund." FUN TO GO AROUND The couple's Golden Retrievers, Odie and Nash, inspired two signature cocktails and a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity. “Nash became a ‘dad’ four weeks before the wedding, so the litter of 11 came to take pictures with us.’’ During the reception, Brooke surprised her mom with a mother-daughter dance. “She was by my side during all of the craziness of being a COVID bride, and I'm so thankful for her." A Bubbly Blaster, basically a champagne squirt gun, on their party bus provided more fun moments. HUNGRY HORDE Food and music were their most important spends because of the large guest list — 480 — and desire to make it a good experience for them. “We had fun desserts and also late-night snacks from Pickleman's and Buffalo Wild Wings, and a mac-and-cheese bar from Catering Creations. Something Blu was our band, and they make the party, so the energy was there all night." PERFECT PRESENTS They love to entertain and they so appreciated all of the kitchen gifts they received. “We now have an entire closet full of serving dishes and I think I've used every single one already," Brooke says. TESTED BY FIRE Brooke says Gavin is her best friend and soulmate. Their wedding day, she says, was even more special because they had to wait a little longer than anticipated because of COVID. “He was able to keep me as calm as possible throughout all of the planning and re-planning we had to do." Gavin says Brooke is the perfect woman for him and he can’t wait to raise a family together. “If we can make it through a COVID wedding, we can make it through anything."