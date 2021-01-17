Couple ditch destination wedding for an igloo in downtown Omaha

Jennifer Creighton and Andy Walters had everything they wanted for their wedding celebration — family heirloom place settings, the perfect music and twinkle lights to add a festive touch.

His tie coordinated with her winter green suede shoes, and Andy’s ivory shirt matched Jennifer’s bridal jumper.

The only thing they didn’t plan on was getting married in an igloo.

“I thought it was just beautiful,’’ Walters said of their Dec. 16 nuptials in Omaha.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the change of plan.

Instead of the destination wedding they had discussed, the couple just traveled downtown to the Capitol District. The nearby Marriott provided a staging space for wedding preparations and for honeymoon night afterward.

The four children in their newly combined family watched on Zoom along with other family and friends. People dining at the other igloos enjoyed the show.

“When we came out for photos after the official service, they started clapping,’’ the bride said. “It was so cute.’’