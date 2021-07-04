Dollars & sense: 10 steps to building your wedding budget

Budgeting for your wedding is the single most important task on your to-do list. It governs every decision related to your vision for your special day. Here are 10 tips to help you sail through the process (and get the biggest bang for your buck).

￼Show restraint. A wedding shouldn’t send you or your parents into debt. If you absolutely must borrow, don’t take on more debt than you can pay off in a year.

￼Open a bank account for wedding expenditures and set up your budget in Excel or another spreadsheet program that will automatically add columns for you. Be prepared for reality checks and spending adjustments.

￼If you find yourself stalled on the question of who’s paying for what, talk with your parents individually. Some parents prefer to contribute a fixed amount; some want to detail what they’ll pay for. Others want to see estimates before they pledge an amount. Some may not be able to help at all. And some will want to know what the other side is contributing before they commit.

￼ If you’re splitting expenses, consider this approach: One family pays for flowers, liquor, music, videography, photography and the rehearsal dinner. The other pays for the rest, including venue rentals, day-of-event catering and transportation.