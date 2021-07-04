Dollars & sense: 10 steps to building your wedding budget

Budgeting for your wedding is the single most important task on your to-do list. It governs every decision related to your vision for your special day. Here are 10 tips to help you sail through the process (and get the biggest bang for your buck).
￼Show restraint. A wedding shouldn’t send you or your parents into debt. If you absolutely must borrow, don’t take on more debt than you can pay off in a year.
￼Open a bank account for wedding expenditures and set up your budget in Excel or another spreadsheet program that will automatically add columns for you. Be prepared for reality checks and spending adjustments.
￼If you find yourself stalled on the question of who’s paying for what, talk with your parents individually. Some parents prefer to contribute a fixed amount; some want to detail what they’ll pay for. Others want to see estimates before they pledge an amount. Some may not be able to help at all. And some will want to know what the other side is contributing before they commit.
￼ If you’re splitting expenses, consider this approach: One family pays for flowers, liquor, music, videography, photography and the rehearsal dinner. The other pays for the rest, including venue rentals, day-of-event catering and transportation.
￼Keep your guest count on the lower side but amp up the guest experience. This could involve serving a nicer meal or offering a special interactive experience like a caricature artist during the reception.
￼Hold your wedding during a low-demand season such as January or February (the least expensive time of year to marry). Consider a Friday or Sunday or even a weekday to save on your venue rental and have a shot at your first-choice vendors in what is shaping up to be a busy post-pandemic wedding year.
7. Start the wedding earlier in the day. Celebrate with breakfast, brunch or lunch, which can cost less than a dinner. Bonus: Earlier in the day people drink less, lowering your liquor tab.
8. Skip the champagne toast and ask guests to toast with whatever they’re drinking. Skip the tiered cake, too; serve sheet cake, cookies, cupcakes, a candy buffet or even frosted doughnuts. If you come from a family of bakers, request their favorite recipes for a dessert buffet.
9. Restrict the duration of the cocktail hour or limit the alcoholic offerings to house wine, beer, spirits and soda. BYOB is an option if the venue allows it, but enlist a licensed bartender as a server and mixologist.
10. Build a 10% cushion into your budget for expense you overlooked or couldn’t have foreseen.
Source: “The Mindy Weiss Wedding Book” by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss.
