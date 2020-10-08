Elise and Matt: Cookie cake and dance floor moments made their fall wedding special

SING US A SONG The funniest and sweetest moments happened on the dance floor. Elise’s dad busted a move during the father-daughter dance to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” Then everyone encircled the couple as they danced to the final song of the evening, “Piano Man,” by Billy Joel. “It was such an awesome moment being surrounded by our loved ones and dancing and singing with my new husband.”

ENJOYING THE PRESENT The wedding day flew by, Elise says, but having a day-of coordinator made it run smoothly. “My wedding planner was a lifesaver. She helped take away some of the stress of the day and allowed us to relax and enjoy it.” For gifts, the couple exchanged letters before the ceremony, and especially treasure a journal from Matt’s dad, so they can write about their life together.