Elise and Matt: Cookie cake and dance floor moments made their fall wedding special
Elise and Matt: Cookie cake and dance floor moments made their fall wedding special

THE LEEKERS

November 9, 2019, Marriott Omaha Downtown Capitol District, The Leekers

A-MAIZE-ING PROPOSAL Elise Van Hove and Matt Ober met at a mutual friend’s Husker football tailgate party. “His pickup was, ‘Hi, I’m Matt,’” Elise says. His proposal was a bit more creative: The Omaha couple were celebrating their second dating anniversary at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch when Matt popped the question. They were in the corn maze, in the very same spot where they had taken their first picture together on their first date.

DETAILS AS OLD AS TIME In similar spirit, the couple wanted an autumn wedding. Elise chose timeless and elegant details in maroon and gold and lots of greenery. “I knew I would be looking back on the photos forever, so I wanted to have the details be classic,” she says. The couple and their parents spent the most on the reception venue, but that expense also included catering and beverages and accommodations.

C IS FOR COOKIE Creating the perfect atmosphere for their 320 guests drove Elise’s choices, too. “I wanted the decor, food, drink and music to be fun and inviting.” That meant forgoing a traditional wedding cake for a multi-tiered cookie cake and cookie sandwich smorgasbord. “They were a huge hit!” The couple’s Aussiedoodle Winston was included as the ring bearer. “He had no idea what was going on, but he liked the attention!”

SING US A SONG The funniest and sweetest moments happened on the dance floor. Elise’s dad busted a move during the father-daughter dance to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” Then everyone encircled the couple as they danced to the final song of the evening, “Piano Man,” by Billy Joel. “It was such an awesome moment being surrounded by our loved ones and dancing and singing with my new husband.”

ENJOYING THE PRESENT The wedding day flew by, Elise says, but having a day-of coordinator made it run smoothly. “My wedding planner was a lifesaver. She helped take away some of the stress of the day and allowed us to relax and enjoy it.” For gifts, the couple exchanged letters before the ceremony, and especially treasure a journal from Matt’s dad, so they can write about their life together.

PIANO WOMAN Matt says Elise goes out of her way to make people feel special. “She’s honestly the most caring person I know.” Before marriage, he never knew she was such a good piano player. He came home one day to the sounds of her playing a keyboard she had bought. Elise never knew they had different philosophies for the best way to load a dishwasher, but Matt was still “an open book” before marriage. She says he’s an amazing husband, and she values his humor and supportiveness. “We enjoy setting goals for ourselves and our future.”

Essential details

THE COUPLE Elise Van Hove and Matt Ober

PHOTOGRAPHER The Leekers

WEDDING DATE November 9, 2019

REHEARSAL DINNER Old Mattress Factory

CEREMONY First Central Congregational Church

RECEPTION, CATERER Omaha Marriott Downtown Capitol District

VIDEOGRAPHER Alex Herold Videography, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

BRIDAL GOWN Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}

ALTERATIONS Elena’s Atelier

ACCESSORIES Earrings: Ready or Knot, shoes: Von Maur; groom: Emsud’s Clothiers, Lincoln

HAIRSTYLIST Bungalow/8

MAKEUP ARTIST Thuy Pham Makeup Artistry, Lincoln

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Bridal Traditions

MEN’S ATTIRE Emsud’s Clothiers

RINGS Goldsmith Silversmith, Borsheims

FLORIST Petals to Platinum, Lincoln

COOKIE CAKE, DESSERTS Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop

RENTALS Petals to Platinum

MUSIC Ceremony: Mahr Quartet; reception: Something Blu

TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Omaha Marriott Downtown Capitol District

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Brei Wagner

HONEYMOON Coco Plum Island Resort, Belize

