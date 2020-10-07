 Skip to main content
Even with some COVID rules lifted, put your wedding guests at ease with these precautions
Screen Shot 2020-09-16 at 12.17.25 PM.png

Mask use is one request you can ask of your guests when planning a COVID-careful wedding during the pandemic.

 CHRIS CHRISTEN

Couples marrying in late 2020 and early 2021 no doubt are feeling more secure about their ceremony and reception plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six months ago, celebrating in person with lots of guests anywhere in the U.S. was an impossibility because of COVID-19 lockdowns. Finally, a flicker of normalcy is returning — at least to Nebraska weddings. In early September, state-imposed health mandates for reception venues were mostly lifted.

Pandemic brings a special set of wedding etiquette dilemmas

But that’s not permission to throw caution to the wind. Those COVID-19 germs are still out there. And health officials continue to encourage people to follow voluntary guidelines to reduce the risk of a resurgence of the disease.

Here are proven ways to keep everyone healthy and at ease in what still is a COVID-cautious wedding world.

Before the ceremony

  • Downsize your guest list without apology — out of an abundance of caution. If you have a wedding website, post a memo to your guests saying that you regret that your numbers are going to be limited to immediate family and their plus-ones — or whatever you decide. Everyone will understand. And, trust us, your wedding memories will not be compromised. Every couple we’ve encountered has cherished their downsized day.
  • Two weeks before the ceremony, check in with your wedding party to be sure no one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. If so, ask them to be tested to be sure it’s safe to travel and mingle with others.
Ditigal Program_Christen.JPG

Send your wedding guests a digital copy of the ceremony program to cut down on COVID-19 surface transmission risks.

Day of the wedding

CEREMONY

  • Create a station for temperature checks and hand sanitizing for guests arriving for the ceremony and reception.
  • Encourage mask-wearing indoors and outdoors where maintaining 6 feet of social distance will be difficult.
  • Skip paper programs and email or text a digital version to your guests.
  • Seat guests by household for the ceremony and encourage social distancing among people outside family and friend groups.
  • Livestream your ceremony for family and friends who are unable to attend.
  • Skip the receiving line and go table to table at the reception to acknowledge your guests.
  • No hugs! Instead bump elbows, wave or blow mask-shielded kisses.
Photo Jul 11, 5 41 16 PM.jpg

Individually bagged meals are another COVID-conscious precaution to take at your wedding reception.

RECEPTION

  • Create table assignments that only include members of the same household and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance with those outside your household or friend group.
  • Set up multiple smaller dance floors to minimize people partying shoulder to shoulder.
  • Create outdoor seating, if possible, for spacing purposes. Consider space heaters if the outside temperature is apt to be chilly.
  • Trade a buffet for a sit-down meal. Or serve individually wrapped food items. This might include a gourmet sack lunch for the reception meal, and a sweet-and-salty dessert table with individually wrapped treats dressed up with custom stickers and-or ribbon.
  • Serve bottled drinks, and avoid community drink stations. Have waiters go tableside to pour champagne for toasts. Or place bottles on each guest table.
  • Place hand sanitizer in strategic locations throughout the reception venue. Consider a small bottle for every guest table.
  • Assign someone to manage the guest book so elements can be sanitized after each use.
Screen Shot 2020-09-16 at 12.17.07 PM.png

Opt for cupcakes or smaller desserts that are easier to individually wrap and serve to reception guests.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

