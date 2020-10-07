Even with some COVID rules lifted, put your wedding guests at ease with these precautions

Couples marrying in late 2020 and early 2021 no doubt are feeling more secure about their ceremony and reception plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six months ago, celebrating in person with lots of guests anywhere in the U.S. was an impossibility because of COVID-19 lockdowns. Finally, a flicker of normalcy is returning — at least to Nebraska weddings. In early September, state-imposed health mandates for reception venues were mostly lifted.

But that’s not permission to throw caution to the wind. Those COVID-19 germs are still out there. And health officials continue to encourage people to follow voluntary guidelines to reduce the risk of a resurgence of the disease.

Here are proven ways to keep everyone healthy and at ease in what still is a COVID-cautious wedding world.

Before the ceremony