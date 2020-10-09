Every wedding dress needs a tweak or two or more, so find an alterations specialist right away

Alterations specialist Libia Pollens began her career early, watching her seamstress mother.
What Pollens couldn’t sew as a child in Colombia, she glued. “I started doing alterations for my Barbies,” she says.
She graduated to real-life brides of all sorts and sizes, and now is considered one of the best wedding dress alterations specialists not just in Omaha but in the Midwest. Many brides drive from the Kansas City area and elsewhere for Pollens’ expertise.
After years of working from her home, she recently opened her own studio, Livi’s Designs, where she also creates gowns and special occasion dresses for women and girls. Here, she shares seven considerations for brides.
Schedule five months out
Don’t wait until the last minute to book the services of an alterations specialist. The best ones are busy year-round. Pollens likes to meet with her brides at least five months before the wedding for a first fitting. A second fitting is done 3½ months prior to the big day, and by then, the dress is ready to go. A visit in the final month is just for tweaking. Not surprisingly, summer is the busiest time. Note: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some bridal shops are recommending that gowns be ordered eight to 12 months in advance of the wedding date to guarantee timely delivery for alterations.
Know what’s possible
Most dresses are made longer to accommodate higher heels. But many brides now are opting for sneakers or other comfortable shoes, so hemline adjustments are required. The more layers of fabric to shorten, the more expensive the alteration. A bustle often is needed, too, so the train or hem of the gown isn’t stepped on while dancing or mingling with guests. Pollens also might add cups to a strapless dress, or rework a bodice to include sleeves, embellishment or an overlay.
Be careful with your weight
Brides who plan to slim down should try to be at their goal weight six months ahead of their wedding. “That way when you do the first fitting, you are what you want to be,” Pollens says. Starving yourself at the end, when you are already stressed out with a seemingly endless number of decisions, can backfire, ending instead in weight gain. And if you show up at your final fitting 10 pounds heavier, Pollens will need to start over. And that means more stress and a bigger alterations bill.
Expect some alterations
Nearly every wedding dress needs to be altered, Pollens says, because bodies aren’t exactly the same in every area. One shoulder may be higher than the other. It’s the same with cup sizes. “You want the dress to be like your second skin,” she says, following the lines of your body. That doesn’t mean tight. No one wants unsightly bulges ruining the effect of a beautiful dress. For proper fit, arrive at your fitting with the shapewear and shoes you intend to wear on your wedding day.
Size up — but not too much
When choosing a dress, make sure it fits your biggest area. For some, that may be the hips and for others the bust or the waist. The rest can be taken in. Otherwise, if a dress needs to be expanded, there may not be enough fabric to let out. That could mean ordering more material, and some designers don’t sell their fabric. Many brides also arrive with a dress that is three or four sizes too large, which creates extra work, which ups the bill.
Consider the labor involved
Every dress alteration involves five or more hours of labor. Hemming a puffy dress or ballroom gown takes more time than a sheath. Beading and lace must be carefully taken apart to make alterations and then put back together again. “It’s very time-consuming,” Pollens says. The industry standard is to charge by the hour.
Budget for the final bill
The average alteration runs between $450 and $680, Pollens says. But it can go much higher. She has had some brides buy a $3,000 designer dress, and then use only the skirt or top. If they ask Pollens to create something different, it can run as much as $2,000. For one bride who wanted a new skirt, she used lace from the original to create a veil. On the opposite end, adjusting a bust can start around $90.
