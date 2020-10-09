Every wedding dress needs a tweak or two or more, so find an alterations specialist right away

Know what’s possible

Most dresses are made longer to accommodate higher heels. But many brides now are opting for sneakers or other comfortable shoes, so hemline adjustments are required. The more layers of fabric to shorten, the more expensive the alteration. A bustle often is needed, too, so the train or hem of the gown isn’t stepped on while dancing or mingling with guests. Pollens also might add cups to a strapless dress, or rework a bodice to include sleeves, embellishment or an overlay.

Be careful with your weight

Brides who plan to slim down should try to be at their goal weight six months ahead of their wedding. “That way when you do the first fitting, you are what you want to be,” Pollens says. Starving yourself at the end, when you are already stressed out with a seemingly endless number of decisions, can backfire, ending instead in weight gain. And if you show up at your final fitting 10 pounds heavier, Pollens will need to start over. And that means more stress and a bigger alterations bill.

Expect some alterations