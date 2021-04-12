Faith and Sam: When SoCal didn't work out, they created a boho vibe in their backyard

HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEARTS Faith Johnson and Sam Gedwillo met at Concordia (Nebraska) High School. Sam proposed a little more than four years later during a beautiful sunset in the rolling hills of Hitchcock Nature Center near Honey Creek, Iowa. “I thought I was going to Hitchcock for a personal photo job, and was totally surprised to find Sam there. It was so awesome to be that surprised," Faith says. CHANGE OF PLANS COVID derailed plans for a destination wedding in San Diego on their fifth dating anniversary. Instead, they moved up the date by a week and exchanged vows in the backyard of the bride's parents. “We wanted it to have a SoCal, bohemian feel. Because it was in the backyard, we wanted it to feel homey and relaxed as well." Wedding decor from The Bohemian Hatter gave them the vibe they were seeking. SPECIAL MOMENTS Sam’s brother-in-law married them and put a lot of thought into what he said, helping to make it a beautiful occasion. “The ceremony was centered on honoring and praising God, and that is exactly what we wanted our wedding to represent," Faith says. “The speeches from our dads, maid of honor and best man were so special and near and dear to our hearts. Lots of tears and laughs." It was a classic hot Nebraska summer day. “We were all sweating like crazy, but didn't care because we were so excited to all be together, celebrating." THEIR OWN PACE Because it was just their immediate family of 18, the day's timeline was slow and easy. “It was a very chill, relaxed day, which was such a blessing." Faith recommends investing in an awesome photographer, flowers you love and delicious food. Faith says the day went by in a blink of an eye, as did their preparations. “Truly enjoy this special season, and soak in the special moments with your loved ones, friends, family and future spouse. Dream of the things you will reminisce about a year from now, or that you will share with your kids one day. Those are the things that really matter; everything else doesn't deserve stress." FIRST HOME They received multiple home decor and furniture items for their first apartment together. “We were super thankful for those gifts. They made our space feel extra-homey and special." DREAM COME TRUE Faith says Sam is her best friend, and it’s been a joy to grow up with him. “I had been dreaming of the day I would marry this man for so long." Sam says Faith "looked more beautiful and radiant than a summer sunset."