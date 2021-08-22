For area couple, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... a trip to the bank?

Autumne and Samuel Hovde are legally married.

You can take it to the bank.

Actually, that’s exactly where the couple had to go between their ceremony at Zion Lutheran Church and reception at Le Voltaire French Restaurant when they realized that their wedding license wasn’t notarized.

They had neglected to read the small print.

It caused quite a stir when they showed up in gown and tux at the Wells Fargo near 168th and Maple Streets.

Autumne didn’t want to take care of business before the wedding because she was adamant that Samuel not see her before the ceremony. It’s tradition.

“We got a lot of stares. A lot of ‘what in the worlds,’ ” Autumne said of their afternoon arrival. “It was quite entertaining.”

They were greeted by the notary and, 10 to 15 minutes later, headed off to take more pictures.

They took the time to snap a few at the bank, too, because who doesn’t want pictures from the local bank in their wedding book?

“They were incredibly wonderful and helpful and got us where we needed to be,” Autumne said.