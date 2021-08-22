 Skip to main content
For area couple, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... a trip to the bank?
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

A recent Zelle survey found 84% prefer money as a wedding gift over other gifts. Feel the same but not quite sure how to tell guests? Here’s how to do it tactfully.

Autumne and Samuel Hovde are legally married.

You can take it to the bank.

Actually, that’s exactly where the couple had to go between their ceremony at Zion Lutheran Church and reception at Le Voltaire French Restaurant when they realized that their wedding license wasn’t notarized.

They had neglected to read the small print.

It caused quite a stir when they showed up in gown and tux at the Wells Fargo near 168th and Maple Streets.

Autumne didn’t want to take care of business before the wedding because she was adamant that Samuel not see her before the ceremony. It’s tradition.

“We got a lot of stares. A lot of ‘what in the worlds,’ ” Autumne said of their afternoon arrival. “It was quite entertaining.”

They were greeted by the notary and, 10 to 15 minutes later, headed off to take more pictures.

They took the time to snap a few at the bank, too, because who doesn’t want pictures from the local bank in their wedding book?

“They were incredibly wonderful and helpful and got us where we needed to be,” Autumne said.

Of course, they did have to wait for Autumne’s sister, Amberlyn Berndt, to arrive with the paperwork. She got lost, which Autumne said isn’t surprising in her family.

Anything that can go wrong usually does, she said. Like realizing at the rehearsal dinner that your paperwork isn’t in order. Or that your rental car is the one that starts smoking on vacation.

“If you knew me, I’m just a woman of unfortunate events,” Autumne said.

Luckily for the couple, the rest of the day was perfect.

082221-owh-liv-bankwedding-p2

Autumne and Samuel Hovde at Zion Lutheran Church. “I always wanted a really small intimate ceremony,” she said. “I wanted to elope, but this is my version with still having family around.”

They were married on Aug. 9 because that’s the same day that Autumne’s parents, Kimberly and Lance Berndt, and grandparents Richard and Margaret Berndt tied the knot.

There were just 17 guests.

“I always wanted a really small, intimate ceremony,” Autumne said. “I wanted to elope, but this is my version with still having family around.”

After pictures, the day ended with dinner at Le Voltaire. It’s normally closed on Monday, so they had the place to themselves.

Afterward, the couple took a “mini moon” to Miami to visit granny Margaret. It was a surprise from Samuel.

“It was everything I ever dreamed of and more,” Autumne said.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

