For area couple, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... a trip to the bank?

Autumne and Samuel Hovde are legally married.
You can take it to the bank.
Actually, that’s exactly where the couple had to go between their ceremony at Zion Lutheran Church and reception at Le Voltaire French Restaurant when they realized that their wedding license wasn’t notarized.
They had neglected to read the small print.
It caused quite a stir when they showed up in gown and tux at the Wells Fargo near 168th and Maple Streets.
Autumne didn’t want to take care of business before the wedding because she was adamant that Samuel not see her before the ceremony. It’s tradition.
“We got a lot of stares. A lot of ‘what in the worlds,’ ” Autumne said of their afternoon arrival. “It was quite entertaining.”
They were greeted by the notary and, 10 to 15 minutes later, headed off to take more pictures.
They took the time to snap a few at the bank, too, because who doesn’t want pictures from the local bank in their wedding book?
“They were incredibly wonderful and helpful and got us where we needed to be,” Autumne said.
Of course, they did have to wait for Autumne’s sister, Amberlyn Berndt, to arrive with the paperwork. She got lost, which Autumne said isn’t surprising in her family.
Anything that can go wrong usually does, she said. Like realizing at the rehearsal dinner that your paperwork isn’t in order. Or that your rental car is the one that starts smoking on vacation.
“If you knew me, I’m just a woman of unfortunate events,” Autumne said.
Luckily for the couple, the rest of the day was perfect.
They were married on Aug. 9 because that’s the same day that Autumne’s parents, Kimberly and Lance Berndt, and grandparents Richard and Margaret Berndt tied the knot.
There were just 17 guests.
“I always wanted a really small, intimate ceremony,” Autumne said. “I wanted to elope, but this is my version with still having family around.”
After pictures, the day ended with dinner at Le Voltaire. It’s normally closed on Monday, so they had the place to themselves.
Afterward, the couple took a “mini moon” to Miami to visit granny Margaret. It was a surprise from Samuel.
“It was everything I ever dreamed of and more,” Autumne said.
Gallery: 2020 Real Weddings
Wedding albums from Wedding Essentials' featured couples in 2020. Preview photo from Sarah and Eric's wedding by Blackbird Photographie.
Creighton Gerber and Lorelei Tinaglia were married Sept. 28, 2019 at The Smyth House, with a reception at Scottish Rite Masonic Center.
Sarah Hollins and Eric Nagengast were married May 24, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton, with a reception at Happy Hollow Club.
Jory Schweers and Evan Johnston were married Sept. 20, 2019 at The Club at Indian Creek.
Lauryn Nyhoff and Jeremy Mohr were married Oct. 11, 2019 at The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm.
Julia Ecklund and Kyle Semprini were married Nov. 10, 2018, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, with a reception at Bella Terre Recepti…
Hannah Lundell and Brandon Whiting were married Dec. 8, 2018 at Magnolia Hotel Omaha.
Bailey Williams and Taylor Jurgens were married Nov. 24, 2018, at The Manor House in Littleton, Colorado.
Jordan Siekman and Matthew Lotker were married April 6, 2019, at Silverthorne Pavilion in Silverthorne, Colorado.
Johnna Hjersman and Matthew Everson were married September 13, 2019 at Falconwood Park.
Emily Bachman and Zachary Lind were married July 27, 2019 at First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln, with a reception at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.
Allison Johnson and Michael Koch were married July 20, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with a reception at the Livestock Exchan…
Jill Johnson and Nathan Greisen were married Nov. 2, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, with a reception at Scott Conference Center.
Tessa Mannlein and John DeLaet were married July 6, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, with a reception at Younes Conference Center.
Margaret Jow and Henry Mishek were married Sept. 28, 2019 at St. John's at Creighton University, with a reception at Founders One • Nine.
Heidi Blum and Jared Peterson were married on June 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gretna, with a reception at the Strategic Air …
Allison and Brandon Reeves were married March 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice, with only 10 people present due to coronavir…
Kristina Richter and TJ Mutcherson were married on June 29, 2019 at First Unitarian Church, with a reception at Omaha Design Center.
Kristine Buhman and Mark Hayward were married on Aug. 9, 2019 at River Bend in Lyons, Colorado.
Jessica Gibbons and Justin Langenfeld were married on Nov. 9, 2019 at Countryside Community Church, with a reception at the Durham Museum.
Kate Wiste and Eric Forney were married Oct. 19, 2019 at The Magnolia Hotel.
Elise Van Hove and Matt Ober were married Nov. 9, 2019 at First Central Congregational Church in Omaha, with a reception at the Marriott Omaha…
Kelsey Stewart and David Kirk were married Aug. 8, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Omaha, with a reception at Millard Social Hall.
Maddie Lorenzen and Alex Clauson were married Dec. 21, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Omaha, with a reception at Champions Run.
Morgan Henn and Dylan Knuth were married June 27, 2020 at Turner Park, with a reception at The Empire Room.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh