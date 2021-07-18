For better or worse: Storms, outages don't keep Omaha couples from getting married

“It was destroyed there, and they didn’t have any power,” Amanda said.

Amanda said “the flood of calls’’ about the power situation and what it might mean for their wedding and reception almost convinced her the day was ruined. She got a little teary-eyed.

“My girls said it was going to be amazing, it’s going to be great,” Amanda said. “They put that positive spin on it.”

Columbkille wedding planners Michelle Grzywa and Michele Sweetmon were among the callers, assuring the Valenzuelas they could still pull off the ceremony at a candle-lit church.

It was so dark that Amanda couldn’t see their guests as she walked up the aisle. They had to yell their vows because the microphones weren’t working, and it was hot and dark in the room where the men got ready.

But after waiting for two and a half years to be married, they had no complaints.

SmallCakes Cupcakery in Papillion also lost power. Manager Nancy Ermitano started making the Valenzuelas’ 12-dozen mini cakes at 4 a.m. using only the light from her cellphone. The main cake had been completed the night before.